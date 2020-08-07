 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Moderna to give people a "gift" and charge "well below value" for a dose of its $1 billion taxpayer funded COVID vaccine   (thehill.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great, considering it's going to be practically worthless as a vaccine.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moderna recently confirmed to Axios that federal money makes up 100 percent of the funding for its COVID-19 vaccine program."

Wow, how charitable of them to only gouge us slightly for something that cost them literally nothing.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, it's not socialism when you're giving free money to corporations.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax payers: Working on a vaccine? Shut up and take my money!
Also tax payers: You've created something you think is a vaccine with out tax dollars? Shut up and take more money!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Tax payers: Working on a vaccine? Shut up and take my money!
Also tax payers: You've created something you think is a vaccine with OUR tax dollars? Shut up and take more money!


Completely different intention that....
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what would be so scary about nationalizing industries that we already bankroll.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that said Madonna, which still makes sense.
Ermahgerd, it's Moderna!
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationalize them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fasces Breaker: It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.


50% effective plus distancing and masks would be more than enough to bring Covid under control in the US (and eradicated in first world countries).
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bowen: Fasces Breaker: It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.

50% effective plus distancing and masks would be more than enough to bring Covid under control in the US (and eradicated in first world countries).


So no dice in the US
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I don't see what would be so scary about nationalizing industries that we already bankroll.


The US joining the civilized nations of the world who see health care as a right rather than a privilege?
We can dream...

Pharma gives a phenomenal amount to politicians in campaign contributions.
Now, why would that be?
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many other companies around the world are making a vaccine? I know in the US probably won't get any vaccine other than the one from Moderna.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
By the time care providers and everyone who touches it on the way to the consumer add a few percentage points to cover their retirement, liability insurance, shipping, storage, real estate, staff costs, and everything else, it will be a grand a shot if paid cash, and twice that to insurance companies.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.


Three vaccines working in different ways at 50% effectiveness would combine for 87.5% effectiveness (assuming normalized distribution).  So even if the Moderna, Oxford, and German vaccines are at only 50%, a combined dose of all three confer effective immunity on a population.
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tax payers already paid for it, if it's a single cent more than free it's a bigger scam than libertarians claim roads to be.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zevon's Evil Twin:

Pharma gives a phenomenal amount to politicians in campaign contributions.
Now, why would that be?

They're just a bunch of really nice people ??
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I don't see what would be so scary about nationalizing industries that we already bankroll.


See Venezuela.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Bowen: Fasces Breaker: It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.

50% effective plus distancing and masks would be more than enough to bring Covid under control in the US (and eradicated in first world countries).

So no dice in the US


Ha! So clever!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: HotWingConspiracy: Bowen: Fasces Breaker: It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.

50% effective plus distancing and masks would be more than enough to bring Covid under control in the US (and eradicated in first world countries).

So no dice in the US

Ha! So clever!


I was going for depressing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: How many other companies around the world are making a vaccine? I know in the US probably won't get any vaccine other than the one from Moderna.


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/science/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker​.html says there are more than 165 vaccine candidates under development with 28 in human trials.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Again.

THERE WILL NOT BE A F*CKING VACCINE ANYTIME BEFORE 2022 - 2023 IF EVER UNLESS THERE IS DIVINE INTERVENTION INVOLVED.

JFC. QUIT GIVING MONEY AWAY TO NOT MAKE A VACCINE THAT PROBABLY WILL NEVER EXIST.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: HotWingConspiracy: I don't see what would be so scary about nationalizing industries that we already bankroll.

See Venezuela.


Which industries did they put taxpayers on the hook for?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: bobbyjoebobby: HotWingConspiracy: Bowen: Fasces Breaker: It better be more than 50% effective. I dunno WTF Fauci is talking about.

50% effective plus distancing and masks would be more than enough to bring Covid under control in the US (and eradicated in first world countries).

So no dice in the US

Ha! So clever!

I was going for depressing.


And.... Accurate!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Again.

THERE WILL NOT BE A F*CKING VACCINE ANYTIME BEFORE 2022 - 2023 IF EVER UNLESS THERE IS DIVINE INTERVENTION INVOLVED.

JFC. QUIT GIVING MONEY AWAY TO NOT MAKE A VACCINE THAT PROBABLY WILL NEVER EXIST.


"Stop spending so much money to speed up vaccine development, because past vaccines have traditionally taken longer to develop when we didn't spend as much money on them"? I can't argue with that logic.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: demonfaerie: How many other companies around the world are making a vaccine? I know in the US probably won't get any vaccine other than the one from Moderna.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/science/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker​.html says there are more than 165 vaccine candidates under development with 28 in human trials.


I see Moderna is already in phase III, and Pfizer is in phase II/III. So the US may see those two vaccines, but unless Biden gets into office, we probably won't see other options. That is not a lot of competition to drive the prices down, but the vaccine should be farking free. I guess I will get whatever vaccine Mayo Clinic approves.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alebak: Tax payers already paid for it, if it's a single cent more than free it's a bigger scam than libertarians claim roads to be.


They said that it makes up 100% of cost funding, but no business can afford to operate only at cost. Why can't they charge $10? 10$ a dose seems reasonable.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Again.

THERE WILL NOT BE A F*CKING VACCINE ANYTIME BEFORE 2022 - 2023 IF EVER UNLESS THERE IS DIVINE INTERVENTION INVOLVED.

JFC. QUIT GIVING MONEY AWAY TO NOT MAKE A VACCINE THAT PROBABLY WILL NEVER EXIST.



/deep breath

WHY WOULD IT TAKE DIVINE INTERVENTION TO CREATE A VACCINE?
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WTF is a "low volume customer"?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: During a congressional hearing last month, executives from Pfizer and Moderna would not commit to price their vaccines at-cost.

If companies only get paid at cost, there is no incentive for them to participate in the future, since there will be no profit. They shouldn't gouge, but they should be making something. $5 to $10 above cost per dose seems fine to me.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RainDawg: WTF is a "low volume customer"?


A distributor that isn't buying a high volume. Like say 100-500 doses. Typically higher volume gets you a lower cost per item. There's a price break at a volume cutoff to encourage volume buying.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: psilocyberguy: Again.

THERE WILL NOT BE A F*CKING VACCINE ANYTIME BEFORE 2022 - 2023 IF EVER UNLESS THERE IS DIVINE INTERVENTION INVOLVED.

JFC. QUIT GIVING MONEY AWAY TO NOT MAKE A VACCINE THAT PROBABLY WILL NEVER EXIST.

"Stop spending so much money to speed up vaccine development, because past vaccines have traditionally taken longer to develop when we didn't spend as much money on them"? I can't argue with that logic.


Can't get that sweet government grant money every year for 10 years if you develop things faster

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The value of a human life is considered to be about $10 million. All told, including asymptomatic and mild cases, you probably have about a 1% chance of dying from COVID-19. If the vaccine has a 50% chance of of success, the market value of the vaccine is about $50,000.

You're getting a bargain, if you did but know it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is a direct result of closing the bars.  Your bartender could give you one for only $28.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
30 bucks not to get covid

I'm good with that
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: The value of a human life is considered to be about $10 million. All told, including asymptomatic and mild cases, you probably have about a 1% chance of dying from COVID-19. If the vaccine has a 50% chance of of success, the market value of the vaccine is about $50,000.

You're getting a bargain, if you did but know it.


In the civilized world, health care is not treated as an optional personal  investment, since people do not choose to get sick in the first place. I doubt the NHS, for example, will head for that price point, nor should they.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Again.

THERE WILL NOT BE A F*CKING VACCINE ANYTIME BEFORE 2022 - 2023 IF EVER UNLESS THERE IS DIVINE INTERVENTION INVOLVED.

JFC. QUIT GIVING MONEY AWAY TO NOT MAKE A VACCINE THAT PROBABLY WILL NEVER EXIST.


Yeah, but their cured AIDS cancer and herpes. Oh wait...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F "gift"

0 matches.

Explain yourself subby.
 
