(Some Guy)   Dracarys   (totallythebomb.com) divider line
37
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$400? In another timeline, maybe.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting the Beetlejuice Sandworm from HD this year. I'm building Welcome to Winter River in my front yard.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm putting out a couple styrofoam headstones and a witch that cackles when people walk by.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could the dragon "mist" be hydroxy-chlora-WIN?
Or at least aerosolized bourbon?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fog machine not included. DIY to your liver's content.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why do I have a strange feeling people are going to go way the fark overboard with lawn decor this halloween with nothing else to spend money on?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some do not have money to spend.  Better off spending that money to help food banks and homeless shelters, then tacky decorations that only last a few years
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just set a couple claymore mines along the walk... it terrorizes the kids to no end, all right.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice ad.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I rather have it breathe fire, and fart out smoke.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

1st time I scanned it, I read that as "fertilizes the kids"... was that wrong of me?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's pretty gnarly. I'd love to have one but unless one falls off a truck and rolls into my yard that's not going to happen, not at $399.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tear gas. Get off my lawn you damn kids.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I kind it cute that Home Depot thinks we're going to have a Halloween this year.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Must hide all mention of this from my daughter's notice. She regularly dresses in a cape & plague mask with 'cobwebs' draped over the trees in the front yard and 4" bed risers duct taped to her Doc Martens, looming over the trick-or-treaters while handing out candy.

Halloween is her personal high holiday.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*find it cute
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

So how else were they going to tell us about it? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I'm confidant your daughter is not my wife, but she could be.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yup. Ain't no one smart going shopping in person.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Which one? I only saw about 70 on that page....
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anál nathrach, orth' bháis's bethad, do chél dénmha
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That blog may have just set a new standard for sucking.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

There will be Halloween. Just expect that 98% of the costumes will be doctors or ninjas.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nope. The smell outside is pretty terrible at the end of the night.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's the name of my Traci Lords tribute band.
(Yes, she became a musician for a while.)
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw this last year when I was buying... oh who can remember.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad for them that Halloween's already as good as canceled tho.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'd consider scoring one after Halloween for $75 when they mark them down.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Traci Lords - Control
Youtube LRX_ZMn6LBw
Standout piece on an excellent soundtrack.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey, free dragon
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

"THIS SIDE TOWARDS ENEMY"
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I farking hate this. It's the one time in my life (or yours) that Halloween will fall on a Saturday night with a full moon, and it's not going to count for shiat because of the ongoing real-life horror story ALL of us are in.
 
