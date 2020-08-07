 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Paulding, Georgia school administrators: On second thought, maybe we shouldn't suspend the students involved in posting pictures of our high school hallway jam packed with plague rats   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

889 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 2:34 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the lawyers got to the administration and said we appreciate the billable hours, but WTF are you doing?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still hope the parents involved sue their stupid asses and at least a couple of heads roll as a result. Idiots.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/ihateiceman/statu​s​/1291729018828578819
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is insanity
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'd like to say this is some good and necessary trouble,"

Smart kid. Would've made John Lewis very proud

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems like what they put at the very bottom of the article should have been the lede:

Update, Aug. 7, 2020, at 11:35 a.m.: Hannah Watters tweeted Friday morning that the school had notified her that they had "deleted" her suspension.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
or...

"Paulding Georgia school administrators - maybe we want our email servers to stay up"
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.


You're talking a town filled with ignorance here; something as common sense as what you posted is beyond their understanding.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta love the way they buried this gem right at the bottom:

When the high school reopened Monday for the new year, the school football team reported a string of positive tests after team workouts. Also, according to BuzzFeed News, "multiple teachers at North Paulding say there are positive tests among school staff, including a staff member who came into contact with most teachers at the school while exhibiting symptoms last week. Teachers and staff said the school won't confirm coronavirus infections among district employees, citing privacy reasons."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.


You're talking about school administrators here. People that haven't done something different since the light bulb was invented (no snark, maybe?) and they could stop delivering whale oil to the classrooms. They like their students running wild in the halls for 3 minutes every hour (or whatever it is), then calm, until the next 3 minute chaos. Here you come with this revolutionary idea to reduce hallway traffic by 1/4, but it'll require school administrators to monitor the hallways 3x more often for shenanigans.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.


My kids's schools are doing that and a textbook-thick set of other guidelines.  Whoever runs this district obviously didn't plan worth squat.  Schools here were deep cleaning and working up contingency plans back when we first went into lockdown in March.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure didn't take them long to figure this one out.
Between all the calls and meetings with lawyers to every reporter in the world calling and asking for an interview or statement. Their inboxes are probably bombed too.

Now, the question is , what are they going to do to actually solve the problem(s)?

OK So Amuse Me: You gotta love the way they buried this gem right at the bottom:

When the high school reopened Monday for the new year, the school football team reported a string of positive tests after team workouts. Also, according to BuzzFeed News, "multiple teachers at North Paulding say there are positive tests among school staff, including a staff member who came into contact with most teachers at the school while exhibiting symptoms last week. Teachers and staff said the school won't confirm coronavirus infections among district employees, citing privacy reasons."


YEP.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how often institutions punish the whistleblower. While it actually often works, this time it didn't.  So far. We'll see how the year goes.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: or...

"Paulding Georgia school administrators - maybe we want our email servers to stay up"


Meh, they barely get computers. We hired one of their IT guys at our firm, and he said most of the computers in the schools are Dell Optiplex 3010s from the 2015 era. Also, the schools had a reply-all fiasco when I was student teaching in that school system in 2011. it would be safer to give their staff clay tablets and chisels.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hobnail: How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.


Pretty hard, actually.

I've no clue how that school works, but when I was in both grade school and high school that wouldn't have worked.  Different grades use the same rooms for different things such as Art, Music, Gym, and Science.  You'd almost need another entire school for each grade to stagger hallway times.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am likely one of the few farkers who actually believes that zero tolerance rules at the school level, with review at the district level, is fine as a system.  The student overtly violated the rules, the suspension was likely mandatory, pending review at the district level.  I actually have no problem with that.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hobnail: How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.


This was my very first thought on this.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Paulding County, lol.  The whole place is meth-related.
 
James Rieper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how school staff seemingly never think two steps ahead.

Principal: You're suspended.
Student: Cool. MSNBC and CNN want me for daytime interviews.
Principal: You're reinstated.
Student: So what I did might have been right?
Principal: Get back to class.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: hobnail: How farking hard is it to stagger class periods by some easily definable delineation, like, I don't know, grade level, in order to reduce hallway traffic? Jesus wept.

This was my very first thought on this.


Where I went to school, teachers would teach multiple grade levels.  So my Freshman chem teacher was also my junior physics teacher.  So you'd have an even worse traffic jam.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I am likely one of the few farkers who actually believes that zero tolerance rules at the school level, with review at the district level, is fine as a system.  The student overtly violated the rules, the suspension was likely mandatory, pending review at the district level.  I actually have no problem with that.


Except the "rules" she "violated" were kind of pulled out of their asses.   Students 9 thru12 are allowed to have cell phones.  She didn't post the picture until after school, so no violation of that rule either.  The one she was in technical violation was posting pictures of the students.   All only from behind.   Also, would that rule have been applied if she had posted it with a "Look how awesome it is that we are all back in school!!!"

They suspended her because it reflected badly on them.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

James Rieper: I love how school staff seemingly never think two steps ahead.

Principal: You're suspended.
Student: Cool. MSNBC and CNN want me for daytime interviews.
Principal: You're reinstated.
Student: So what I did might have been right?
Principal: Get back to class.


Student:  I'm going to be late for 5th Period.  That's the only time Wolf Blitzer has available.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: BenSaw2: or...

"Paulding Georgia school administrators - maybe we want our email servers to stay up"

Meh, they barely get computers. We hired one of their IT guys at our firm, and he said most of the computers in the schools are Dell Optiplex 3010s from the 2015 era. Also, the schools had a reply-all fiasco when I was student teaching in that school system in 2011. it would be safer to give their staff clay tablets and chisels.


Hey man, just wanted to let you know that Georgia Cyber Academy does indeed require a Georgia teaching certificate to work for them (we're in Florida, remember). But thanks anyway for the advice yesterday.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
what sane student would go back to that clusterfark.
you're safer being suspended.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's talk about good trouble in Paulding County, Georgia....
Youtube QM3DT6Fdhkw
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: PTP_Professor: BenSaw2: or...

"Paulding Georgia school administrators - maybe we want our email servers to stay up"

Meh, they barely get computers. We hired one of their IT guys at our firm, and he said most of the computers in the schools are Dell Optiplex 3010s from the 2015 era. Also, the schools had a reply-all fiasco when I was student teaching in that school system in 2011. it would be safer to give their staff clay tablets and chisels.

Hey man, just wanted to let you know that Georgia Cyber Academy does indeed require a Georgia teaching certificate to work for them (we're in Florida, remember). But thanks anyway for the advice yesterday.


Then look at K12, inc.  or look for local online schools. Best of luck on finding something!  We all need to help each other in this world we live in.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oopsboom: what sane student would go back to that clusterfark.
you're safer being suspended.


that and going back into the mix with the I'm smarter, more important than everyone and I'll punch you in the teeth to prove it crowd.  not to mention having to deal with principals and other admins carrying a grudge against you.

no one is winning in this mess.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oopsboom: what sane student would go back to that clusterfark.
you're safer being suspended.


Yeah, I was thinking that the suspension was probably more of a reward given what is happening at that school.
 
groppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hope the parents still go full bore into those moron admins, adults can't even do masks and social distancing right and they think they can get a school packed with kids to?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
what they should do to help keep their distance...

walk with your tight arm extended out. it is not 6 feet, but it is a start.
as an example...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Skeleton Man: PTP_Professor: BenSaw2: or...

"Paulding Georgia school administrators - maybe we want our email servers to stay up"

Meh, they barely get computers. We hired one of their IT guys at our firm, and he said most of the computers in the schools are Dell Optiplex 3010s from the 2015 era. Also, the schools had a reply-all fiasco when I was student teaching in that school system in 2011. it would be safer to give their staff clay tablets and chisels.

Hey man, just wanted to let you know that Georgia Cyber Academy does indeed require a Georgia teaching certificate to work for them (we're in Florida, remember). But thanks anyway for the advice yesterday.

Then look at K12, inc.  or look for local online schools. Best of luck on finding something!  We all need to help each other in this world we live in.


Yeah she did a video interview for a part time K12 job yesterday. Part time because the full time positions apparently require you to travel places and test students in person, which is obviously counterintuitive to our stay-the-fark-away-from-students stance. I collected a whole list this morning of online schools she can apply to though.

Gonna make her a quick free website this weekend where she can advertise tutoring services and full-on teaching services to individuals so that if getting a job doesn't pan out, we should be able to get enough clients to get us by or even enough to earn a full income.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Paulding County, lol.  The whole place is meth-related.


Not the whole county. Just most, lol. in the more well off area that is a spillover from Cobb county, it is primarily cocaine.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"We're sorry we got caught."
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Sexy Jesus: Paulding County, lol.  The whole place is meth-related.

Not the whole county. Just most, lol. in the more well off area that is a spillover from Cobb county, it is primarily cocaine.


What part of the county is mostly cocaine? Asking for cocaine bear...
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: I still hope the parents involved sue their stupid asses and at least a couple of heads roll as a result. Idiots.


More likely to happen after about August 18h or so, two weeks for the students to give folks at home a positive test.

On another note, can imagine kids having to tell their parents that they got Covid and some parent reacting in the same way as if the kid got pregnant or came out as gay. "How did this happen? We taught you better!"

Another scenerio I can see is a kid gets the corona, and their boyfriend or girlfriend accuse them of cheating with someone else who got the virus instead of them. "I bet you got it from that skank Lindsey, she's been giving the virus to everyone on the football team..." etc etc

/Mother of Teen Dragons.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.