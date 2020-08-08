 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   You might want to sit down for this, but it seems as though Lebanon's government isn't terribly popular right now   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, they weren't before this either.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i didn't have to sit down for that.  i'm still on bed rest from explosion related injuries.

/too soon
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When your government is used as a farkdoll by Israel, Syria, Iran, the US, France, etc. for decades don't be too surprised if it's a bit messed up
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, it costs money to move tons of ammonium nitrate to a safe place, and they haven't got any.

/maybe stealing that Russian guy's ship wasn't such a great idea, after all
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oopsboom: i didn't have to sit down for that.  i'm still on bed rest from explosion related injuries.

/too soon


So is subby's mom

/apologize for me subby
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When were they ever?  Whoever is in power, there are always 2 or 3 groups who want to kill them so one of  them can be in power and then the cycle starts again.  Besides, they don't need any accidental explosions leveling the city, they want to do it themselves.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Think I saw this episode on Homeland or Strike Back, it's all a blur.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure what the problem is... they've only killed over a hundred of their citizens.

OUR government has killed over a hundred THOUSAND of our citizens, and half the country is fine with that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they should rename themselves Palestine.   Everyone wants Palestine to grow and thrive. Except, you know who.

Imagine all the Mooslums pouring billions in to New Palestine as an example of Islam's greatness.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well they got a weird power sharing thing going in government to keep the peace amongst religions add the constant bribe money coming in from every power country in the region + u.s it doesn't make for a great way to run the place.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From this week's Economist:

"What kind of government leaves a mountain of explosive chemicals lying around unsafely for the better part of a decade? The same kind that cannot agree on a budget for 11 years and that let its central bank run a Ponzi scheme to defend its unrealistic currency peg. The kind which is so deluded that it relies on aid, loans and remittances, spending far more than it collects in taxes. The kind that is controlled by an out-of-touch elite who fiddle and extort while the economy burns. In short, it is the government of Lebanon-and it is in desperate need of reform."
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Maybe they should rename themselves Palestine.   Everyone wants Palestine to grow and thrive. Except, you know who.

Imagine all the Mooslums pouring billions in to New Palestine as an example of Islam's greatness.


Lebanon is almost 50% Christian.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: When your government is used as a farkdoll by Israel, Syria, Iran, the US, France, etc. for decades don't be too surprised if it's a bit messed up


From the same article I linked earlier:

"There was a time when such fears seemed like a good reason to move slowly in unpicking the power-sharing system. But those in power are using the crisis to hook more of their followers on the handouts they provide. And the cost of moving slowly is increasingly clear. It was not fighting or foreign occupation that led to the destruction of a large part of Beirut. It was incompetence by a corrupt and broken state."
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Government blamed the wrong people. The Russian's were last month. Chinese are this month. America is next month. Whats the point of making a "who to blame calendar" if no one is going to use it?
 
sid244
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sunni's ain't Shi'at!
 
