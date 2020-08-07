 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) Weeners ♬ Summer penis had me a blast ♪ Summer penis happened so fast ♪ Tell me more, tell me more ♬
29
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, England.  Where 30C (86F) is considered world-ending heat.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says nothing about John Travolta's greased penis.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smell my balls, smell my balls
Penis bigger by half,
Smell my balls, smell my balls,
While you try not to barf
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Article says nothing about John Travolta's greased penis.


Guile's theme goes with everything Jamie Lee Curtis vs John Travolta
Youtube JhqqFsht-jc
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the opposite of summer penis.....

Buried penis - what is it and do you have one?
A BURIED penis is a problem effecting the male genitalia, which causes a large amount of distress to men who suffer with it.
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/​l​ife/770334/Buried-penis-symptoms-treat​ment
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/got nothin'
//headline was just an excuse to post this
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've got something in my front pocket for you"
Youtube NRdoKW1CsxE
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer penis is great and all but is no match against shrinkage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: AstroJesus: Article says nothing about John Travolta's greased penis.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/JhqqFsht​-jc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This is my favorite version.


The Rite of Spring Workout
Youtube apP-J-ernN0
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started to read the article but then got distracted:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they call it summer penis when they could have used:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i find a lot of weird shiat around my under area during my weekly hosing.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Summer penis is great and all but is no match against shrinkage

[Fark user image image 244x184]


What? You mean like laundry?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Very, very old news.
Too Darn Hot
Youtube bdp5ce2WA0k
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Oh, England.  Where 30C (86F) is considered world-ending heat.


England has a very humid climate and air conditioning is rare. 30C is life-threatening heat.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, got summer penis but the women I'm finding have winter vagina, so no go.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: FrancoFile: Oh, England.  Where 30C (86F) is considered world-ending heat.

England has a very humid climate and air conditioning is rare. 30C is life-threatening heat.


Southeast Texas here.
No, 86 degrees is nothing.
Humidity or not.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: FrancoFile: Oh, England.  Where 30C (86F) is considered world-ending heat.

England has a very humid climate and air conditioning is rare. 30C is life-threatening heat.


I turn my AC off when it gets down to 86. /shrug
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 500x522]

/got nothin'
//headline was just an excuse to post this


He Protecc..
He Attac...
He scream at the Back....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Gordon Bennett: FrancoFile: Oh, England.  Where 30C (86F) is considered world-ending heat.

England has a very humid climate and air conditioning is rare. 30C is life-threatening heat.

Southeast Texas here.
No, 86 degrees is nothing.
Humidity or not.


Have you been in England on a 30C day? I have. For healthy people it's uncomfortable, sweaty and disgusting with no relief. For older people and those with health issues it's dangerous.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA: "While swelling may not sound pleasant, he adds that this isn't a cause for concern, but instead something to be celebrated."

Has the author of this sentence never seen a penis, or spoken to someone about theirs, before?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Here is the opposite of summer penis.....

Buried penis - what is it and do you have one?
A BURIED penis is a problem effecting the male genitalia, which causes a large amount of distress to men who suffer with it.
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/l​ife/770334/Buried-penis-symptoms-treat​ment


They invented a solution for that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Herr Flick's Revenge: Gordon Bennett: FrancoFile: Oh, England.  Where 30C (86F) is considered world-ending heat.

England has a very humid climate and air conditioning is rare. 30C is life-threatening heat.

Southeast Texas here.
No, 86 degrees is nothing.
Humidity or not.

Have you been in England on a 30C day? I have. For healthy people it's uncomfortable, sweaty and disgusting with no relief. For older people and those with health issues it's dangerous.


I honestly haven't.  What's the percentage humidity that we're talking about?  NC gets days where the temperature is 90°F and 80% humidity, heat index of 105 or something
 
Summercat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Man. I'm all greased up
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The armadillo in my trousers likes the heat.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Summer penis.

Some aren't.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
