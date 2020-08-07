 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   Now that dogs are getting coronavirus, we will decide to really take this thing seriously   (routefifty.com) divider line
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats are at a much lower risk since they have always been social distancing.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:  "Citing privacy laws, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry declined to release the name of the dog or its owner, or any information about where they live."

WOOFAA?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Liberals blew the messaging on Trump's kids in cages thing.  They should have been saying "Trump is putting kids in cages... AND THEIR DOGS!"

That would have been much more effective.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
azxj
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
8 out of 5 million cases?  You know, I'll take those odds.
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obviously, dogs are not taking this seriously enough. Dogs are refusing to wear masks properly. And, as you can see, it doesn't matter what color they are.  Just...irresponsible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cats and dogs are getting the Covid!

Of course, you mean that means no more gay cat-dog weddings for the next three years.

If Indians can't marry a pre-pubescent girl to a dog, does this mean more droughts in India?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Invest in Canadian lentils.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

soporific: Cats are at a much lower risk since they have always been social distancing.


Says who? I woke up this morning to all three of my cats on top of each other and almost on top of me.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Cats and dogs are getting the Covid!

Of course, you mean that means no more gay cat-dog weddings for the next three years.

If Indians can't marry a pre-pubescent girl to a dog, does this mean more droughts in India?


/ All I can say is Karens will be more belligerent. Because, that can't put  Jif on their woo-has now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Total number in United States76,811,305


8


eight


...

pretty low odds.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chawco: soporific: Cats are at a much lower risk since they have always been social distancing.

Says who? I woke up this morning to all three of my cats on top of each other and almost on top of me.


pussy galore
 
chawco
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image image 425x481]
Obviously, dogs are not taking this seriously enough. Dogs are refusing to wear masks properly. And, as you can see, it doesn't matter what color they are.  Just...irresponsible.


Never trust the true patriotism of a dog who wears the flag.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not a dog, so I probably won't start taking this seriously
 
