 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newshub NZ)   The U.S. issues a travel advisory to New Zealand over its 23 active Covid cases   (newshub.co.nz) divider line
67
    More: Ironic, New Zealand, active cases, US government, government's travel advice website, President Donald Trump, valid travel conditions, travel, New Zealand citizens  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.


The date is formatted day/month/year.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.



Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.


As a developer, I feel your pain. especially when parsing/sorting that dreck.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please note: the 1%ers plan on going there when it all turns to shiat, so everybody else stay out.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this is like a bunch of meth heads buttfarking satire's dead corpse.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.


Wait until you find out about the metric system.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think Kiwis would be happy with this
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

As a developer, I feel your pain. especially when parsing/sorting that dreck.


The only correct format is YYYY.MM.DD. All others are an abomination
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.


Now you've done it. This thread will be nothing but arguing over how to write the date.

Fark it, Celsius is also far inferior to Fahrenheit and you damn well know it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USA finding new and creative ways to say "NO U".
 
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in a post on his government's travel advice website

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the pot calling the kettle black
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

As a developer, I feel your pain. especially when parsing/sorting that dreck.


Much like the metric system, most countries display this way. It's more logical.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

Now you've done it. This thread will be nothing but arguing over how to write the date.

Fark it, Celsius is also far inferior to Fahrenheit and you damn well know it.


.45 or 9mm? Discuss.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

As a developer, I feel your pain. especially when parsing/sorting that dreck.

The only correct format is YYYY.MM.DD. All others are an abomination


I use that when people ask me what time it is. It is 202008071112 for example.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the Plague States of Amerika...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: That's the pot calling the kettle black


It's the pot (USA) calling the Pyrex sauce pan black.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could get one wish, I would choose to be immediately transported to New Zealand.

I would never come back.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.


some countries use a 'metrics' system to count and measure things.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so at 23 they have heard immunity right?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Please note: the 1%ers plan on going there when it all turns to shiat, so everybody else stay out.


We'll know where to find them when people finally realize these farks need to get their heads chopped off.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

Now you've done it. This thread will be nothing but arguing over how to write the date.

Fark it, Celsius is also far inferior to Fahrenheit and you damn well know it.


There is only one correct way to write the date.

2020-08-07 (yyyy-mm-dd) because it's easier to sort and and ISO says so.

Also Celsius is garbage. Use Kelvin for science and Fahrenheit for setting your house temp.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That is pretty hilarious. You wouldn't even be allowed to enter NZ if you wanted to.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Invincible: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

As a developer, I feel your pain. especially when parsing/sorting that dreck.

Much like the metric system, most countries display this way. It's more logical.


Want to have some real fun with Americans, try to explain to them how the phone system works everywhere other than the US, Canada, and a few Caribbean islands.

/There's a reason your iPhone has a little + below the zero on the keypad
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I apologize for setting off this chronological shiatstorm. But really, this timeline deserves it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Name a country without Corona?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is so transparently a biatch move by the US, just intended for us to be dicks because our POTUS is a whiney little biatch who can't take responsibility or admit he has botched our response - unlike New Zealand - even though he's admitted publicly to sabotaging our own efforts.

"Conservatives" have turned us in to a global farking joke. The sick kind with a punchline that makes you cringe.

Remember how during the Obama admin "conservatives" constantly made unsubstantiated whining about how America was no longer respected around the world? Every accusation is a confession. Every time.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.


Because as with as with a lot of thinks it's the format the majority of other countries use, it's the US that insists on being different.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Beerguy: If I could get one wish, I would choose to be immediately transported to New Zealand.

I would never come back.


You may want to try Australia first.  It may then be easier to go to NZ from there.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Opacity: Invincible: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

As a developer, I feel your pain. especially when parsing/sorting that dreck.

Much like the metric system, most countries display this way. It's more logical.

Want to have some real fun with Americans, try to explain to them how the phone system works everywhere other than the US, Canada, and a few Caribbean islands.

/There's a reason your iPhone has a little + below the zero on the keypad


It's because we got dibs on the good numbers first.
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If using the day/month/year format go 7-AUG-20 rather then using a number for the month. It's easier and less confusing.

/uses this for work
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OMG OMG HOW STUPID.....is TFA.

Level 1 is one step up from "No travel advisory."

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.h​tml#travel-1

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The US needs to STFU about any other nation an COVID-19

The only thing the US has the right to say about COVID is "we own it. we love COVID, we should call it the Trump Virus, we want everyone to catch it because we are ignorant farking plague rats that don't even have proper health care"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ifky: If using the day/month/year format go 7-AUG-20 rather then using a number for the month. It's easier and less confusing.

/uses this for work


I wish you wouldn't. Stick that in excel as text field and then sort your column. Then go outside and jump into a lake.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Beerguy: If I could get one wish, I would choose to be immediately transported to New Zealand.

I would never come back.

You may want to try Australia first.  It may then be easier to go to NZ from there.


Not this year. NZ isn't letting anyone in who isn't a NZ citizen, married to one, or a diplomat to NZ. Even then, you have to quarantine on arrival and test negative for COVID. They're locked down pretty tight. It's almost like they're taking the pandemic seriously and their government feels an obligation to protect their citizens or something.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ifky: If using the day/month/year format go 7-AUG-20 rather then using a number for the month. It's easier and less confusing.

/uses this for work


Even passports have started using this, since although the format D-M-Y is standardized, casually people in countries that use M-D-Y don't realize the inversion when the day is between 1 and 12.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you go to the link in the Farking Article, you get this: https://travel.state.gov/conten​t/trave​l/en/international-travel/Internationa​l-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/New​Zealand.html

Every country has a "Travel Advisory Level".  1 is the lowest.

The heading says this: "New Zealand - Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution"

But the text you get when you click READ MORE: "TheCenters for Disease Controland Prevention(CDC)has issued a Level 1 Travel Health NoticeforNew Zealand due to COVID-19."

My guess: There's a typo on the webpage.

Also note that almost every country on the planet is at Level 3 right now.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Beerguy: If I could get one wish, I would choose to be immediately transported to New Zealand.

I would never come back.


If I could get one wish, it would be for more wishes; and, on the off-chance that's disallowed:

<obligatory>
Fark user imageView Full Size

</obligatory>
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snowjack: johnny_vegas: Beerguy: If I could get one wish, I would choose to be immediately transported to New Zealand.

I would never come back.

You may want to try Australia first.  It may then be easier to go to NZ from there.

Not this year. NZ isn't letting anyone in who isn't a NZ citizen, married to one, or a diplomat to NZ. Even then, you have to quarantine on arrival and test negative for COVID. They're locked down pretty tight. It's almost like they're taking the pandemic seriously and their government feels an obligation to protect their citizens or something.


They also have the advantage of being a relatively small island in the middle of the farking ocean.

For example, Hawaii is doing pretty good in containing Covid for similar reasons.
 
bisi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Also Celsius is garbage. Use Kelvin for science and Fahrenheit for setting your house temp.


°C = K - 273.15
℉ = (K - 273.15) * 1.8 + 32

Such greatness.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snowjack: johnny_vegas: Beerguy: If I could get one wish, I would choose to be immediately transported to New Zealand.

I would never come back.

You may want to try Australia first.  It may then be easier to go to NZ from there.

Not this year. NZ isn't letting anyone in who isn't a NZ citizen, married to one, or a diplomat to NZ. Even then, you have to quarantine on arrival and test negative for COVID. They're locked down pretty tight. It's almost like they're taking the pandemic seriously and their government feels an obligation to protect their citizens or something.


Ok
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bisi: Intrepid00: Also Celsius is garbage. Use Kelvin for science and Fahrenheit for setting your house temp.

°C = K - 273.15
℉ = (K - 273.15) * 1.8 + 32

Such greatness.


Why do I need to convert my house temp?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of those 23, aren't half of those inside the US Embassy there?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I use that when people ask me what time it is. It is 202008071112 for example.


Yes, but in which time zone? Unless you specify one I'm assuming UTC.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: bisi: Intrepid00: Also Celsius is garbage. Use Kelvin for science and Fahrenheit for setting your house temp.

°C = K - 273.15
℉ = (K - 273.15) * 1.8 + 32

Such greatness.

Why do I need to convert my house temp?


Because it's a heathen.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ifky: If using the day/month/year format go 7-AUG-20 rather then using a number for the month. It's easier and less confusing.

/uses this for work

I wish you wouldn't. Stick that in excel as text field and then sort your column. Then go outside and jump into a lake.


Don't use it as a text field in Excel, use it as a printed format somewhere that people from multiple cultures can interpret immediately without looking for clues to the context regarding which is the day and which is the month. Like, in a passport. Or on a meeting notice. Not the mundane backoffice stuff that you format for convenience, the stuff that is for the convenience of a wide range of people.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Subtonic: Badmoodman: PainInTheASP: Badmoodman: 07/08/2020
Dan Lake


Yeah, pretty sure we knew this.

The date is formatted day/month/year.


Ugh. Why do some countries do this? It's not like it can be confusing.

Now you've done it. This thread will be nothing but arguing over how to write the date.

Fark it, Celsius is also far inferior to Fahrenheit and you damn well know it.

There is only one correct way to write the date.

2020-08-07 (yyyy-mm-dd) because it's easier to sort and and ISO says so.

Also Celsius is garbage. Use Kelvin for science and Fahrenheit for setting your house temp.


Real dates are spelled out. On this seventh day of the month of August in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty.

It's tough getting Excel to use this format, but I always get compliments on my expense reports.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Subtonic: I use that when people ask me what time it is. It is 202008071112 for example.

Yes, but in which time zone? Unless you specify one I'm assuming UTC.


Zulu time.


/smidge
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.