(NYPost) During the Black Death years, Italian wineries invented an early version of the drive thru window. And now it's coming back (nypost.com)
21
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So difficult my town has at least three, subs.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drive-through daiquiri places are a cottage industry here in Louisiana and have been for a long time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: Drive-through daiquiri places are a cottage industry here in Louisiana and have been for a long time.


Still blows my mind.

Yes, that masking tape across the straw hole is a great obstacle... I guess i'll wait until I get home!

/Narrator: no one ever has waited until they got home.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nabb1: Drive-through daiquiri places are a cottage industry here in Louisiana and have been for a long time.

Still blows my mind.

Yes, that masking tape across the straw hole is a great obstacle... I guess i'll wait until I get home!

/Narrator: no one ever has waited until they got home.


They'll fill up gallon jugs for you.  These are particularly useful when a hurricane or tropical storm is bearing down.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glory holes for alcoholics.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Italy, the Mexico of Europe.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Glory holes for alcoholics.


HEY, that's offen...

No, you're right.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Glory holes for alcoholics.


STD free.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting but I was under the impression that when the plague was actually happening people weren't aware of how disease was spread (person-to-person). Also, I thought it was spread by rats (and other such vectors)...so why would these windows have been created?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never should have went away
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Ah Italy, the Mexico of Europe.


That would be Poland.

You forgot Poland.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You still drink it?
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Nothing like this up here in Minnesota...I've learned something today.

/Cue other Minnesotans telling me I'm wrong
//subby
///three
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Interesting but I was under the impression that when the plague was actually happening people weren't aware of how disease was spread (person-to-person). Also, I thought it was spread by rats (and other such vectors)...so why would these windows have been created?


Miasmas.  Breath on other people or breath their air, and then get sick.  That's why plague doctors wore goofy masks with fresh herbs inside.  They didn't realize it was spread by flea bites.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Earguy: Glory holes for alcoholics.


You should see what you can get through a window over in Greece!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: dothemath: Ah Italy, the Mexico of Europe.

That would be Poland.

You forgot Poland.


Nope.  Poland is the Central America of Europe.  Land that historically has been colonized by their neighbors, filled with significant groups of immigrants of other places (black slaves vs Jews and Slavics) and received their independence because somebody else fought for it or because it was negotiated so, so other countries see it more as a colony than as a true nation. Even their food is considered survival food as opposed to gourmet (goulash or pupusas anyone?)
 
nobody11155
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Interesting but I was under the impression that when the plague was actually happening people weren't aware of how disease was spread (person-to-person). Also, I thought it was spread by rats (and other such vectors)...so why would these windows have been created?


Don't buy into the "hur, hur, people in the past were sooo dumb" that comes from what the US calls education.  They were well aware that certain diseases are can be passed between people.  What they didn't have was knowledge of viruses and bacteria.  For many things their observations were correct.  What was wrong was their explanation.

Not that people today are much better.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ride/walk through.

Remember: Only you , OR the horse, needs be sober. Not both.
 
