(MSN)   Double Long? Is that good?   (msn.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than double secret

Or double dog dare, protocol be danged
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said you was hung!
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, it's doubleplusungood.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They said you was hung!


And they was right.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Long is one thing. But double long?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Surgeons spent over twenty hours sewing the sixty-four bits together into a functioning unit.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Compared to what? Double girth?
 
otiosa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Am I a nerd because my first thought was "what kind of storage do they need to require a double long number?" Why yes, I am a software engineer, why do you ask?

I need more coffee.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How can it be a floating point and integer at the same time?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let Subway do medical procedures
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's happening, hot stuff?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

otiosa: Am I a nerd because my first thought was "what kind of storage do they need to require a double long number?" Why yes, I am a software engineer, why do you ask?

I need more coffee.


yes, you're a nerd and yes you need more coffee. And a danish.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They said you was hung!

And they was right.


Pardon me while I whip this out.

"Its twue... Its Twye.. ITS TWUE!!!"
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Typo headlines are the best.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

otiosa: Am I a nerd because my first thought was "what kind of storage do they need to require a double long number?" Why yes, I am a software engineer, why do you ask?

I need more coffee.


Syntax error  (12 bytes) long double.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They said you was hung!


Correct.
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not as breathtaking as a double wide.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the advancement of medical technology is truly amazing.  prior to this procedure, his only other option may have been an iron long
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When Corona love you long time...
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby's mom has been tellin' stories again.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Double decker double wide?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Double long?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zoot-Suiters...

cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's not the size, it's what you do with it."
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "It's not the size, it's what you do with it."


They only say that when they feel bad for you having a small penis.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Tyrone Slothrop: "It's not the size, it's what you do with it."

They only say that when they feel bad for you having a small penis.


We'll have to defer to your experience here
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Well, the good news is that you now have 18 inches.  The bad news is that your lungs are still shot, so any vigorous activity with it may result in your death..."
 
