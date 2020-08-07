 Skip to content
(WTSP)   "How stupid are you?" said Florida Man as he beat the 88 year old patient while the camera rolled   (wtsp.com) divider line
40
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A regular tough guy.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given the turnover rate and pay and benefits offered I just can't say I'm surprised this happened.  Saddened yes but not surprised.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart enough to plant a camera apparently
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I truly hope there is a special place in hell for scumbags like guy..
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: I truly hope there is a special place in hell for scumbags like guy..


If I still believed in God, I'd have said the same.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just want to walk right out of this world, 'Cause everybody has a poison heart" - Ramones
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same attitude Floyd got.
New video was released. He was already handcuffed. And out numbered.
But, he was scared to get in the patrol cars cage.
So he got suffocated.
This assistant didn't like this guy so he punched him.
We really have a poor attitudes about difficult situations.
We're impatient.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy needs to spend some time is a gladiator academy of a prison.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This is the same attitude Floyd got.
New video was released. He was already handcuffed. And out numbered.
But, he was scared to get in the patrol cars cage.
So he got suffocated.
This assistant didn't like this guy so he punched him.
We really have a poor attitudes about difficult situations.
We're impatient.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/what?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That conversation should go well in prison when the other inmates ask what he's in for
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: waxbeans: This is the same attitude Floyd got.
New video was released. He was already handcuffed. And out numbered.
But, he was scared to get in the patrol cars cage.
So he got suffocated.
This assistant didn't like this guy so he punched him.
We really have a poor attitudes about difficult situations.
We're impatient.

[Fark user image image 275x203]

/what?


People in power get easily annoyed and abusive.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not one to hope that people get buttsex time while in jail but in this case I hope our pinnacle of masculinity here has lots and lots of buttsex time while in jail.

Buttsex time.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: That conversation should go well in prison when the other inmates ask what he's in for


Prison? Why bother? Garbage pick up is twice a week and quicker.
 
Beokitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is difficult to find high quality direct care workers (DCW) at $10.00/hr for demanding physical and emotional work. The relationship between the person providing services & the person being served is incredibly intimate and in some cases DCWs are the only ones in their life. They change them, clean them, help them in and out of bed, help them through activities, and feed them. If we pay these people less than one could make at Target, what are we saying and what should we expect?
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have gone with "Why do you keep hitting yourself Why do you keep hitting yourself Why do you keep hitting yourself."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keystone Copout: He should have gone with "Why do you keep hitting yourself Why do you keep hitting yourself Why do you keep hitting yourself."


Actually.

Please comply please comply please comply
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How DARE this guy beat up a defenseless old man.

That's the cops' job.

/try the fish
 
zang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is the same attitude Floyd got.
New video was released. He was already handcuffed. And out numbered.
But, he was scared to get in the patrol cars cage.
So he got suffocated.
This assistant didn't like this guy so he punched him.
We really have a poor attitudes about difficult situations.
We're impatient.


Old white men, am I rite?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zang: waxbeans: This is the same attitude Floyd got.
New video was released. He was already handcuffed. And out numbered.
But, he was scared to get in the patrol cars cage.
So he got suffocated.
This assistant didn't like this guy so he punched him.
We really have a poor attitudes about difficult situations.
We're impatient.

Old white men, am I rite?


More like

People in positions of  power over  people are easily frustrated and driven to violence.

It's sad people are outrage at this punk and don't see that cops are the same punk.
 
The Glorified Jailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So he is NINETEEN.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Given the turnover rate and pay and benefits offered I just can't say I'm surprised this happened.  Saddened yes but not surprised.


There is NO excuse for this.  None.

Nobody is holding a gun to their head saying, "You MUST be in this line of work or I shoot you"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Beokitten: It is difficult to find high quality direct care workers (DCW) at $10.00/hr for demanding physical and emotional work. The relationship between the person providing services & the person being served is incredibly intimate and in some cases DCWs are the only ones in their life. They change them, clean them, help them in and out of bed, help them through activities, and feed them. If we pay these people less than one could make at Target, what are we saying and what should we expect?


Money. It's just like everything else in this god forsaken country. My dad has Alzheimer's disease and is a very nice care facility. But it costs $8,000.00 per month.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blondambition: it costs $8,000.00 per month.


😲💀
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: blondambition: it costs $8,000.00 per month.

😲💀


Oh, that's nothing. He is in excellent health otherwise. He was still running in and finishing marathons when he was in his seventies so he requires very little care. He's docile and sweet and everybody loves him but if he needed real care we'd be looking at $10 -12,000.00 a month.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be honest, it is really easy to beat up old people. Almost as easy as babies. Stupid babies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blondambition: waxbeans: blondambition: it costs $8,000.00 per month.

😲💀

$10 -12,000.00 a month.


I need to drink more and eat worse. Gezzzz.
 
joker420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But it's the cops that are the bad guys! This kid never did nothin.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Glorified Jailer: So he is NINETEEN.


That excuses the behavior?
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To this 19 year old POS:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: pueblonative: Given the turnover rate and pay and benefits offered I just can't say I'm surprised this happened.  Saddened yes but not surprised.

There is NO excuse for this.  None.

Nobody is holding a gun to their head saying, "You MUST be in this line of work or I shoot you"


1.  Nice simplification of life choices to, "If someone isn't physically standing there threatening you with physical violence it's 100% free will."
2. The point isn't justifying it. The point is how crappy is the turnover to where they have to hire people like that just for warm bodies.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's a 19yr old doing with that job? I can imagine someone that age having the acumen to say, change oil on a car or stock some shelves at a Target. But deal with assisting a disabled elderly person? I could barely handle driving the speed limit or being monogamous when I was that age.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And no, I'm not saying don't feed that asshole into a meat renderer. I'm saying, who the fark thought he could either; do that job or be good at that job?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry fellas, but if I get to the point where I can't walk by myself, bathe/clean myself, or shop for myself, imma need a Death Midwife.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Sorry fellas, but if I get to the point where I can't walk by myself, bathe/clean myself, or shop for myself, imma need a Death Midwife.


Same. My mom had physician assisted suicide. I have no problem doing the same.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pueblonative: NotThatGuyAgain: pueblonative: Given the turnover rate and pay and benefits offered I just can't say I'm surprised this happened.  Saddened yes but not surprised.

There is NO excuse for this.  None.

Nobody is holding a gun to their head saying, "You MUST be in this line of work or I shoot you"

1.  Nice simplification of life choices to, "If someone isn't physically standing there threatening you with physical violence it's 100% free will."
2. The point isn't justifying it. The point is how crappy is the turnover to where they have to hire people like that just for warm bodies.


Put the pipe down once in a while.
 
Kooj
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blondambition: But it costs $8,000.00 per month.


Yes. And the direct care workers are still making $10-$12/hr.

And you may have to pay them extra (cash under the table) just to make sure he eats something.

For most people it is more humane (and cost-effective) to take care of a relative at home.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What's a 19yr old doing with that job? I can imagine someone that age having the acumen to say, change oil on a car or stock some shelves at a Target. But deal with assisting a disabled elderly person? I could barely handle driving the speed limit or being monogamous when I was that age.


How old do suppose Navy Corpsmen and Army Medics are?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Sorry fellas, but if I get to the point where I can't walk by myself, bathe/clean myself, or shop for myself, imma need a Death Midwife.


That's why I'm drinking a case a day
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kooj: blondambition: But it costs $8,000.00 per month.

Yes. And the direct care workers are still making $10-$12/hr.

And you may have to pay them extra (cash under the table) just to make sure he eats something.

For most people it is more humane (and cost-effective) to take care of a relative at home.


That's not even remotely true. The people who work at my dad's facility are all professionals. I assure you there are no 19 year old dumbasses working there.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: pueblonative: NotThatGuyAgain: pueblonative: Given the turnover rate and pay and benefits offered I just can't say I'm surprised this happened.  Saddened yes but not surprised.

There is NO excuse for this.  None.

Nobody is holding a gun to their head saying, "You MUST be in this line of work or I shoot you"

1.  Nice simplification of life choices to, "If someone isn't physically standing there threatening you with physical violence it's 100% free will."
2. The point isn't justifying it. The point is how crappy is the turnover to where they have to hire people like that just for warm bodies.

Put the pipe down once in a while.


Cool. You never answered his point and went into personal attack mode. WINNING!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.