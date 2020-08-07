 Skip to content
(Wisconsin Public Radio)   Next up for 2020: Rare carnivorous plant unexpectedly makes a comeback   (wpr.org)
24
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the carnivorous plants are thriving, it is 2020.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I read that as "coronavirus plant".

/it's still early
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Suflan, isn't it?

08. Ultraman - The Wild Monster Zone (Aired: September 4, 1966)
Youtube 2h76W4C0ogM
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Somehow I read that as "coronavirus plant".

/it's still early


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ktonos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Roundleaf sundews and purple pitcher plants can be found in Pocahontas County, WV, at the Cranberry Glades. They're neat as hell.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tons and tons of amazing plants there, including rare orchids.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So that's what those seeds from China are.  I always knew they were communist plants.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ktonos: Roundleaf sundews and purple pitcher plants can be found in Pocahontas County, WV, at the Cranberry Glades. They're neat as hell.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Tons and tons of amazing plants there, including rare orchids.


Yikes! The poor insects don't stand a chance in that area. I wouldn't walk barefooted around there, they may get a taste for human flesh.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [i.gifer.com image 500x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Name seems to check out...
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had Venus Flytraps and Cobra pitcher plants when I was a kid. Like 6-7 years old. I used to try to over feed them so they would get bigger. Then I fed My Venus Flytrap paint and it died. Stupid plant.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Somehow I read that as "coronavirus plant".

/it's still early


You are very much not alone.

The sad part is when I re-read it correctly, I was actually relieved.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everybody who had "Triffid" on their 2020 disaster bingo card is happy about this.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Ktonos: Roundleaf sundews and purple pitcher plants can be found in Pocahontas County, WV, at the Cranberry Glades. They're neat as hell.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Tons and tons of amazing plants there, including rare orchids.

Yikes! The poor insects don't stand a chance in that area. I wouldn't walk barefooted around there, they may get a taste for human flesh.


It's WV, the plants only eat humans with more than 23 chromosomes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Schmerd1948: Ktonos: Roundleaf sundews and purple pitcher plants can be found in Pocahontas County, WV, at the Cranberry Glades. They're neat as hell.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Tons and tons of amazing plants there, including rare orchids.

Yikes! The poor insects don't stand a chance in that area. I wouldn't walk barefooted around there, they may get a taste for human flesh.

It's WV, the plants only eat humans with more than 23 chromosomes.


And fewer the 23 teeth. No, that's not right. West Virginia is a beautiful state with wonderful people. And giant man eating plants.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Somehow I read that as "coronavirus plant".

/it's still early


Can't spell "carnivorous" without "coronavirus"
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks inviting, but nope!
 
Ktonos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: OkieDookie: Schmerd1948: Ktonos: Roundleaf sundews and purple pitcher plants can be found in Pocahontas County, WV, at the Cranberry Glades. They're neat as hell.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Tons and tons of amazing plants there, including rare orchids.

Yikes! The poor insects don't stand a chance in that area. I wouldn't walk barefooted around there, they may get a taste for human flesh.

It's WV, the plants only eat humans with more than 23 chromosomes.

And fewer the 23 teeth. No, that's not right. West Virginia is a beautiful state with wonderful people. And giant man eating plants.


They're scary, until you realize those sundew plants can sit on a quarter in its entirety. They're really small. Now the pitcher plants on the other hand, they can be big.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TFA mentions a map. Hopefully this crew plays that sort of information close to the chest, or these suckers are likely to vanish in the middle of the night.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
3 times now, I skimmed over this headline and thought, "what the hell is a coronavirus plant?"
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: So that's what those seeds from China are.  I always knew they were communist plants.


One guy planted them and got some big white eggplant-looking vegetables/fruit growing before the feds seized the plants.

Another lady just got flowers.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Close up view of a true Wisconsin carnivorous beast ;

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://heavy.com/news/2019/11/linda-​l​aroche/
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TFA mentions a map. Hopefully this crew plays that sort of information close to the chest, or these suckers are likely to vanish in the middle of the night.


Fortunately, while they're rare in Wisconsin they're not endangered or anything. You can buy plants and seeds online from a variety of different nurseries.
 
