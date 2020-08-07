 Skip to content
(BBC)   Nominative determinism in action: meet complacent pub landlord Custodio Pinto   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name means 'guardian/keeper of the pints'. He was always meant to own a pub. I hope he's not in that much trouble and is allowed to keep serving beer.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cus-Cus-todio
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And here's his best customer, Norm Patron.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's incredibly ironic that a man named Custodio Pinto's failure to adequately supervise his pub has led to all the pubs having to close down.  That is all.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: His name means 'guardian/keeper of the pints'. He was always meant to own a pub. I hope he's not in that much trouble and is allowed to keep serving beer.



Huh.

I read that as "cleaner of the beans".
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: And here's his best customer, Norm Patron.

[Fark user image image 364x276]


NORM!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Crown and Anchor?!? But I hardly know her!!

/here all week
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: kbronsito: His name means 'guardian/keeper of the pints'. He was always meant to own a pub. I hope he's not in that much trouble and is allowed to keep serving beer.


Huh.

I read that as "cleaner of the beans".


And I read it as "somebody you don't want to rear-end, especially after a Taco Bell night."
 
