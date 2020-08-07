 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Walking around naked and blocking traffic is a good way to get knocked out in life, son   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Knocked out with his c**k out.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do as I say or I will get violent.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Traffic is game to you?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder what his Fark handle is.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I wonder what his Fark handle is.


waxbeans
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cock-blocked?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weird setup for the "You can get knocked down too, you know!" joke.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Traffic is game to you?"

[Fark user image 189x330]


Looks like both of these guys have been preparing for this moment their whole lives.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He drinks a Whiskey drink, he drinks a Vodka drink.  He drinks a Lager drink, he drinks a Cider drink
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't think his cunning plan all the way through.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Drugs is a helluva drug
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.