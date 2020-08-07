 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Attention Kmart shoppers, don't do what this guy allegedly did   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
73
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?


Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Personally I think the best answer to all concerns is to permit these type of sex dolls provided that anyone buying or trading one puts themselves on a list, that way if there are any allegations the police know exactly who to speak to.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kmart is still in business?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?


I think this is Australia.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for Dora the Anal Explorer. I do love, however, the assertion that sobriety cures pedophilia.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Trevor? Is that you?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?

Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Personally I think the best answer to all concerns is to permit these type of sex dolls provided that anyone buying or trading one puts themselves on a list, that way if there are any allegations the police know exactly who to speak to.


Or mental health counseling.  That makes more sense to me than child dolls.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Dingo farked my baby!"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Moving forward, you might wanna keep that little story under your hat.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Gives new meaning to ' bear Fark '.

/ yeah I know
// spelled different
/// lawn
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Not yet
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

We know it's coming, sicko.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Those big hairy guys are waiting for you... don't afraid.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?


Yeah, I have so many questions about this. How far can this logic go? Like if I did the same thing with a stuffed animal, can I be arrested for bestiality? If I burn an effigy of Trump, can I be arrested for assassinating the president? What about burning a drawing of the president?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kmart should be charged for trafficking.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?


It's the same logic that US DAs use to transform a catalog into added changes.
It's the same logic that makes baggies into drug paraphernalia which is added charges.
(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?


This is the country that jailed someone for looking at Simpsons porn because it depicted the underage Bart and Lisa.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: So much for Dora the Anal Explorer. I do love, however, the assertion that sobriety cures pedophilia.


I've been drunk (kind of a lot), pedophilia was one thing that never crossed my mind.

Doing stupid stuff resulting in scars/injuries that require a month-long healing process, sure.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

Any doll is a sex doll if you're horny enough.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Personally I think the best answer to all concerns is to permit these type of sex dolls provided that anyone buying or trading one puts themselves on a list, that way if there are any allegations the police know exactly who to speak to.


I am so on the fence about this, because where is the limit? I, in true Fark fashion DNRTFA, so I don't know if it was a newborn doll or an American Girl doll. I don't like the idea of encouraging these urges in any physical form because at some point there's going to be a time when using the doll becomes rote and the craving is just too visceral and has to be satisfied. Success is inderterminate depending on the individual and their willingness to risk being caught, but I can't see gow that does not end in at least a few attempts which can be more traumatic than if the pervert succeeded.

There was a lead singer of some weird ass ska band who was convicted of raping an 18 month old with the mother's consent (court decided she was brainwashed) and when convicted he merely said and I quote, "LOL."
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.


Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, how is this K-Marts fault
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they honestly expect to find anyone besides filthy child molesters in an Australian Kmart?

They're worse than a Belarusian JC Penney's.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, their choice of ads is just farking disturbing... "why make sex dolls from toys IRL when you can bang Khaleesi online?!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.

Moving forward, you might wanna keep that little story under your hat.


Where can one share odd stories of their unchecked teenage hormonal desires if not on fark?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?

This is the country that jailed someone for looking at Simpsons porn because it depicted the underage Bart and Lisa.


True story: women of age who want to work in the adult industry online cannot be flat-chested, by law. It's considered depiction of underage images in Australia. It saddens me because it's going to drive the breast augmentation stats up.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Did they honestly expect to find anyone besides filthy child molesters in an Australian Kmart?

They're worse than a Belarusian JC Penney's.


...you've been there, too? If any place needed antiseptic wipes 24/7, and face shields for the staff...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


And now everyone reading this thread has farkied WhoGAS.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?

Yeah, I have so many questions about this. How far can this logic go? Like if I did the same thing with a stuffed animal, can I be arrested for bestiality? If I burn an effigy of Trump, can I be arrested for assassinating the president? What about burning a drawing of the president?


What a out the polidicks tab?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.


More?
Hum?
Seems like we're just more aware.
The 60s, 70s, and 80s was really disgusting.
Look at the gymnastics scandal, Scout's scandal, and priests scandal.
Cosby. Weinstein. House of cards guy.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.


You do understand that them dressing that way does not mean they have to put out right?  How they dress is not who they are.  Who makes an argument to slut shame 8 year olds?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is going to some really dark and strange places very quickly
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This thread is going to some really dark and strange places very quickly


I'm sure everyone in this thread is now on a watch list.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No1farker: phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.

You do understand that them dressing that way does not mean they have to put out right?  How they dress is not who they are.  Who makes an argument to slut shame 8 year olds?


Who makes an argument it's okay for 8 year olds to dress like strippers?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wollongong Courthouse heard he was drinking heavily at the time of his offence

You don't say...What's his Fark handle?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


Did you also possess besr porn.

/Being gay and having a type isn't a crime.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

No1farker: phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.

You do understand that them dressing that way does not mean they have to put out right?  How they dress is not who they are.  Who makes an argument to slut shame 8 year olds?


I don't think they were slut shaming the right year olds.  It's shaming the parents for dressing up their 8 year olds as sluts.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just try it pal. You'll regret it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?



Have you asked your friend why he encourages this over a couple slices of pizza?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
See what you did? Now he's sad.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.


Deftly satirized by Laibach.

Laibach : The Lonely Goatherd
Youtube 5jqOSDq0Ssc
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phenn: Xai: Because they want them to abuse real children, apparently. Honestly whoever made these laws seems to have gone with the 'video games cause violence' logic.

Let me ask you an honest question. A friend of mine has a young daughter who is in some kind of cheer or dance club. These girls are 8- and 9-years old. When they perform, as a group, they are all in tiny costumes, bare midriffs, full-on makeup and clip-on hair falls. Absolutely, totally, 100% sexualized - as young as 8-years old.

Do you not think normalizing some of this somehow desensitizes certain people to it?

I'm still not sure the dude should have been arrested for 'repurposing' a doll. But, fark! Pedophilia appears to be getting more rampant (and more accepted) and it's.... it really.... it's just farking alarming.


Your point about the cultural bizarreness of sexualizing kids is a good one. Our culture is farking schizophrenic about sex and sexuality, and has little problem with sexualizing kids for contest or capitalism. It's farking weird.

Not sure about the rest though. Is it actually becoming more common? I'm very skeptical on that. For a few reasons we often believe crime in general is worse today than it used to be, in opposition to actual real world facts. And it certainly isn't getting more accepted. There's no group that inspires more "torture them to death" comments than pedos. Pretty much nobody but Alan Dershowitz is trying to normalize it, and he has a personal stake in doing so, no one takes him seriously. He's disgraced himself by arguing that.
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
farkle Me Elmo
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand. He bought a doll legally -- he didn't steal it. He took it to his own home and entirely on his own, "converted" it into, basically, a fleshlight. It's perverse, sick, sad, desperate -- whatever, any of those adjectives work. But how exactly is it illegal?

Now, granted, the child pornography that was found in his possession is another matter entirely. But the doll?


I take your point, but I imagine it's a "What kind of behaviours do we consider to have no place and be unacceptable in our society, regardless of whether an individual suffers harm."

Is it acceptable for someone to reenact the sexual abuse of a child for their own sexual pleasure and, if so, what message does that send to society?

We don't have absolute freedom in society - laws have to set the tone for what us permissible, and have to draw the line somewhere.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: As a teenager, I converted a teddy bear into a sex doll.  I have never had the urge to fark a bear, though.


... "Let's face it, you're not here for the hunting, are you?"
 
phenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

No1farker: You do understand that them dressing that way does not mean they have to put out right? How they dress is not who they are. Who makes an argument to slut shame 8 year olds?


I'm not slut shaming a kid, you nimrod. I'm questioning the judgment of their mother. The world is filled with dangerous people, or didn't you realize that?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The people funnying that comment are obviously missing the Australia part of the comment. I'm not talking itty bitty titty commmitee members, I mean completely flat-chested.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chatty Cathy snitched.
 
