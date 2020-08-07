 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   It was a rocket or bomb and not corrupt negligent storage of a known explosive. Yeah, that's the ticket according to my chief aide and wife, Morgan Fairchild   (news.sky.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, United Nations, World Food Programme, United Nations High Commissioner, UN's children agency UNICEF, Lebanon's president, Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, food assistance, Lebanon  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 11:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.
 
joker420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We will never know.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.


That's the whole game. Protect each others power and money from the laundry list of crimes you're all accountable for.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Keep in mind Lebanon has been ruled by a Christian minority for a very long time, which is why Hezbollah has credibility there.  And now you have that same corrupt government looking for scapegoats. I'd say it's a powder-keg ready to go off, but . . . well, you know.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's be fair. He needs to leave himself an "out" if their investigation finds fault too high up within their government.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.


If the Trump administration had let an abandoned ship with 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve, I somehow think you would be blaming Trump (and justifiably so) instead of whatever business abandoned the ship in the first place.

Don't be a hack.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Keep in mind Lebanon has been ruled by a Christian minority for a very long time, which is why Hezbollah has credibility there.  And now you have that same corrupt government looking for scapegoats. I'd say it's a powder-keg ready to go off, but . . . well, you know.


You mean a AN-keg.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That seems like some really precise munitions to set a fireworks factory on fire in such a way that it burns for 10 minutes prior to exploding as a primer charge to detonate all of that improperly stored AN next door.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: edmo: Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.

If the Trump administration had let an abandoned ship with 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate next to the strategic grain reserve, I somehow think you would be blaming Trump (and justifiably so) instead of whatever business abandoned the ship in the first place.

Don't be a hack.


I think there's plenty of blame to give a heaping portion to all involved.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.


This.
It's reasonable to suspect an attack. It's even more reasonable to wait until you have confirmation before blabbing  about it to the press. Trump will never shut up, and he will always double down.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Keep in mind Lebanon has been ruled by a Christian minority for a very long time, which is why Hezbollah has credibility there.


LMFAO.

The number of seats in parliament is split between Christians and Muslims and proportionally divided among the different denominations within each religion. Government posts and public-sector positions are also divided among the majority sects.

The president must always be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni and the speaker of parliament a Shia.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: edmo: Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.

This.
It's reasonable to suspect an attack. It's even more reasonable to wait until you have confirmation before blabbing  about it to the press. Trump will never shut up, and he will always double down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would still believe her...
www3.pictures.gi.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: edmo: Trump will never shut  up now. Or Fauxnews.

And it gets business off the negligence hook.

This.
It's reasonable to suspect an attack. It's even more reasonable to wait until you have confirmation before blabbing  about it to the press. Trump will never shut up, and he will always double down.


I'm of two minds on this.  His child-like grasp of the cultures of other countries, desperate need for attention, and natural narcissism will always drive him to do this.  His fruit-fly attention span, however, ensures that we won't ever actually do anything about it.  Which is not necessarily a bad thing.
 
joker420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That seems like some really precise munitions to set a fireworks factory on fire in such a way that it burns for 10 minutes prior to exploding as a primer charge to detonate all of that improperly stored AN next door.


Lol, you mean like a cigarette and matchbook?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Picts or GTFO
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't rule it out either, but regardless it's negligent to keep that much ammonium nitrate that close to a ton of people.

sorta hope my country and province double check where all the explosive shiat is stored right now.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the photos it's obvious which building was the AN storage. Which one was the fireworks plant or warehouse?
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have investigated the explosion and found that it was not caused by our negligence, incompetence and corruption. So that settles that.
 
Tenga
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: I would still believe her...
[www3.pictures.gi.zimbio.com image 577x1024]


Great cans, and DSLs too. Excellent entertainment center!
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish we had a president who at least had the balls to admit when he's wrong. As if the incompetence wasn't bad enough.... God damn coward.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I could have sworn that one of the videos showed a fire and smoke just before the explosion.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: And it gets business off the negligence hook.


Business.  Business.  Please, explain to the class how "business" is to blame for massive amount of negligence that led to the AN sitting in the port for 6 years.  Sure, if the ship's owners hadn't tried to pick up extra cargo back in 2013, the Rhosus would have never called in Beirut.  But that doesn't excuse the Lebanese Judiciary passing the buck on the cargo for years.  Or Lebanese Customs putting off other methods of disposal because they wanted to sell the cargo for corrupt profit.  Or the port officials for stacking the HIGH EXPLOSIVES IN CARELESS PILES IN AN OPEN AIR WAREHOUSE.

DarnoKonrad: Keep in mind Lebanon has been ruled by a Christian minority for a very long time, which is why Hezbollah has credibility there.  And now you have that same corrupt government looking for scapegoats. I'd say it's a powder-keg ready to go off, but . . . well, you know.


That is a RIDICULOUSLY oversimplified take on Lebanon, starting with the unsaid implication that the population split was 10-90 instead of 40-54 , ignoring the multiple civil wars that were fought over who had the right to rule the country, and completely dismissing that the Lebanese government is by law a diverse one with equal representation spread out through all the faiths of Lebanon, not a "Christian Minority".  This isn't 1974, and Lebanon is not South Africa under Apartheid rule.  Hezbollah has "credibility" because they never disarmed and now have enough arms to be a shadow government, not because they're some kind of freedom fighters fighting to liberate the oppressed.

/that government, however, is still ridiculously corrupt and people appear to be extremely pissed at it, but that's directed at the ruling class in general and not the "Christian minority"
//
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since there appears to be no sign of an explosion prior to the fire that would seem to rule out a bomb or missile attack.  However, there's always sabotage. Most likely was an accident but people are going to believe whatever they are going to believe no matter what the official report states and considering this is the Middle East conspiracies come easy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: We have investigated the explosion and found that it was not caused by our negligence, incompetence and corruption. So that settles that.


You laugh, but they're rejecting any international participation in investigating the explosion.

Presumably they need to clean up any weaponry debris that might be scattered around.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Small government and low taxes, carried to their logical extrapolation.
Thanks. Capitalism.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I wish we had a president who at least had the balls to admit when he's wrong. As if the incompetence wasn't bad enough.... God damn coward.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Prove it or stfu
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Small government and low taxes, carried to their logical extrapolation.
Thanks. Capitalism.


What.

How tf do you get "small government and low taxes are to blame" from this?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

joker420: fragMasterFlash: That seems like some really precise munitions to set a fireworks factory on fire in such a way that it burns for 10 minutes prior to exploding as a primer charge to detonate all of that improperly stored AN next door.

Lol, you mean like a cigarette and matchbook?


Didn't this happen a bit far north for that particular brand of lightning?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lumber Jack Off: I wish we had a president who at least had the balls to admit when he's wrong. As if the incompetence wasn't bad enough.... God damn coward.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Trump has never admitted to being wrong in his life. That would require taking responsibility own his own mistakes, something he is clearly incapable of.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: Small government and low taxes, carried to their logical extrapolation.
Thanks. Capitalism.


Being this proudly ignorant. Yikes. You must spend a lot of time IRL laughing 'with' jokes that you vaguely suspect might be at your expense.
 
Muzzleloader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: DarnoKonrad: Keep in mind Lebanon has been ruled by a Christian minority for a very long time, which is why Hezbollah has credibility there.  And now you have that same corrupt government looking for scapegoats. I'd say it's a powder-keg ready to go off, but . . . well, you know.

You mean a AN-keg.


Yeah those things can be pretty dangerous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lumber Jack Off: I wish we had a president who at least had the balls to admit when he's wrong. As if the incompetence wasn't bad enough.... God damn coward.

[Fark user imerge burp I r can being post derp also]


I believe this is a rare instance of a shiatposter actually being hoisted by their own petard.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was a Rocket or bomb and not corrupt negligent storage of a known explosive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: I could have sworn that one of the videos showed a fire and smoke just before the explosion.


Before the big explosion there was already a large plume of smoke with bright flashes showing something energetic happening at the base of it (fireworks, ammunition, or ???). That's why so many cameras were pointed in that direction when the fertilizer went off.

I haven't seen any videos yet of how the first fire started, although some security cameras must have recorded it. I did see one Twitter video with a red circle drawn around a "missile" heading toward the smoke cloud just before the big boom. That missile was cleverly disguised as a bird-sized, bird-shaped object which flew in a bird-like manner.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.