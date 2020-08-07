 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   This one easy trick can have parents begging you to marry their hauntingly beautiful Taiwanese daughter. Difficulty: involves ghosts   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Marriage, Taiwan, ghost marriage proposal, unassuming red envelope, family tries, traditional practice, Japanese Twitter users, Chinese culture  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I'm going to pick up trash in Taiwan I'll do it like a proper American.
At the hotel airport bar at 3 AM.
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like one of those stupid and racist stories that my relatives in America tell.

"There is a gang in the area that drives around and flashes their headlights at you. Whenever someone flashes back, they get the car to pull over and then they kill the driver. So, never flash your headlights at other cars -- you never know if it's the gang."
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thighwaneese daughter.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool. I'll merry her
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If I'm going to pick up trash in Taiwan I'll do it like a proper American.
At the hotel airport bar at 3 AM.


I've heard you'll definitely need cash
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thigh won!
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So if a woman picks it up, Your daughter was a lesbian?
If a child picks it up she was a child molester?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Question: Can you bang the ghost?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there some sort of inheritance or life insurance to collect?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would be the lord of her thighs.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Question: Can you bang the ghost?


I can't believe it took 9 comments for this.

Farkers, you're slipping.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cool. I'll merry her


O.k. ,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Is there some sort of inheritance or life insurance to collect?


No, just supposed peace for their daughter in the afterlife, probably needing to be married to be considered a "ral" woman

Sort of like how the Mormons went around posthumously converting regular people who didn't wear magic underpants into their faith, without the deceased's or the deceased's family's consent in the misguided notion that they were saving their soul and getting them into Mormon Heaven®, which everyone knows is actually Hell
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
If her eyes are not of the purest jade green, the deal is over,
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like the story about the woman who wore a short skirt on purpose so that someone would take it up skirt photo, because that's obviously a big thing in Japan, and then her boyfriend stepped out and said "that's my girlfriend you're taking pictures of, I want money or I'll turn you over to the police".
Stay beautiful, Japan.
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cdn.costumewall.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I like the story about the woman who wore a short skirt on purpose so that someone would take it up skirt photo, because that's obviously a big thing in Japan, and then her boyfriend stepped out and said "that's my girlfriend you're taking pictures of, I want money or I'll turn you over to the police".
Stay beautiful, Japan.


I think you've been hanging around pornhub too long.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only if we get to ghost bang.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Question: Can you bang the ghost?


You can, but you won't feel a thing.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: waxbeans: Cool. I'll merry her

O.k. ,

[Fark user image image 550x547]


What is that from?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My next trip will be to Taiwan. I would marry their ghost, or many ghosts. Why not? If that's all it takes to get them onto their family shrine, then sure why not. Could be quite lucrative. Who says you can't be widowed 78 times.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Question: Can you bang the ghost?


Butt stuff from beyoooond the graaaave.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The living spouse will still be able to take on another spouse in the mortal world, so the arrangement isn't necessarily going to restrict or hamper your dating chances if for some reason you become the spouse of a ghost.

OK, so if that's the case, and we get to have a party, why not?

Ghosts aren't real, so it's no ectoplasm off my balls.

Hell, I'll marry any number of deceased Taiwanese women if I get to get dressed up, attend a banquet, and get free drinks.  One condition:  My mortal wife gets to attend.
 
derio42
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read that as "pegging".

/need my coffee
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What exactly is the downside to having a Taiwanese ghost wife?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creoena: Schmerd1948: I like the story about the woman who wore a short skirt on purpose so that someone would take it up skirt photo, because that's obviously a big thing in Japan, and then her boyfriend stepped out and said "that's my girlfriend you're taking pictures of, I want money or I'll turn you over to the police".
Stay beautiful, Japan.

I think you've been hanging around pornhub too long.


what? Three minutes is too long?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This smells like bullshiat.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I like the story about the woman who wore a short skirt on purpose so that someone would take it up skirt photo, because that's obviously a big thing in Japan, and then her boyfriend stepped out and said "that's my girlfriend you're taking pictures of, I want money or I'll turn you over to the police".
Stay beautiful, Japan.


Yeah, I clicked on that one too. But just for the picture.
 
