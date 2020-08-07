 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   NYC reporting multiple power outag   (abc7ny.com) divider line
29
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NoScript can provide the occasional chuckle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERYBODY START LOOTING!!
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm nowhere near Upper Manhattan, so I'm not getting a kick out of these replies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, every one busy with c19. They forget to pay conEd
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I don't see what you did ther
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People having rampant sex in the streets.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lingering fun from Isaiah? SW CT here, lost power midday Tuesday, got it back kids midday yesterday.  As of last night, some neighbors on smaller side streets were still in the dark.

Ended up ordering a smaller inverter generator.  Just enough to power the fridge, a few fans, and maybe a TV.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fairfield County CT here. Power came back yesterday. Internet today. Bloody generator refused to start, but our neighbor allowed us to tap into theirs.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: NoScript can provide the occasional chuckle:

[Fark user image image 582x443]


Off-topic, but the practice of using JavaScript to load images which which are a part of the article and should therefore be loaded using <img> tags should f#ckin' die

/ FFS, it's not lazy-loading if it requires more computational power than just loading the image - leave resource management to the browser...
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, Zuul, you're booked for October 2020, not August. You're *after* September's radiation rats.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Goddammit, Zuul, you're booked for October 2020, not August. You're *after* September's radiation rats.


I'm just confused that the power outage is as widespread as it is - I was told that the monsters were only due on Maple Street...
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well this explains why my microwave was blinking 12:00 and why my computer was off when I got up this morning. Oh, and all the smart bulbs had turned on. It's also possible I deduced we lost power before seeing this headline but that's giving me a little too much credit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LAWN ORDER!
 
Walkingtalkingeye [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not everything that happens in New York is news, subby.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: People having rampant sex in the streets.


yeah, but with rats.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Jake Havechek: People having rampant sex in the streets.

yeah, but with rats.


It's not polite to call cops rats. Well I guess unless they're forcing people to have sex in the street with them.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DONNNN'T STOP....BELIIIIIIIEVIN!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The power was out for 45 minutes during a time when most people were still asleep? Who the hell cares?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: DONNNN'T STOP....BELIIIIIIIEVIN!


up and down the BOUL e vArrdddd
 
thepeterd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Power outages, the World Trade Centre on fire...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lost power in NH for four hours after the hurricane blew through.  I had done my monthly shopping the day before, and was worried I'd lose the fifty dollars of meat in the freezer.  Some big old pine trees fell at the end of my road.  When they widened the road 20 years ago, they cut a ditch along side some big old pine trees.  They're finally toppling over: this is the second time this year that a few of those trees have taken out power.

#FirstWorldProblems
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, tropical storm remnants blew through, to be more accurate.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The power went out for 45 whole minutes?!  Oh you poor dears.  How ever did you survive?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe Spike Lee will make a poorly made, overly long, and badly researched movie about it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Lost power in NH for four hours after the hurricane blew through.  I had done my monthly shopping the day before, and was worried I'd lose the fifty dollars of meat in the freezer.  Some big old pine trees fell at the end of my road.  When they widened the road 20 years ago, they cut a ditch along side some big old pine trees.  They're finally toppling over: this is the second time this year that a few of those trees have taken out power.

#FirstWorldProblems


$50 in meat??
Is that like..2 hamburgers and a pack of hotdogs?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Warthog: The power went out for 45 whole minutes?!  Oh you poor dears.  How ever did you survive?


Those who did not survive haven't updated us yet.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

1funguy: Ker_Thwap: Lost power in NH for four hours after the hurricane blew through.  I had done my monthly shopping the day before, and was worried I'd lose the fifty dollars of meat in the freezer.  Some big old pine trees fell at the end of my road.  When they widened the road 20 years ago, they cut a ditch along side some big old pine trees.  They're finally toppling over: this is the second time this year that a few of those trees have taken out power.

#FirstWorldProblems

$50 in meat??
Is that like..2 hamburgers and a pack of hotdogs?


It's a solid chunk of my food budget is what it is.
 
