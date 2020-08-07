 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   How Middle Zealand got rid of Covid-19   (theconversation.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA, but, let me take a stab at it:

A leader who took it seriously from day one, instead of one who tried to wish it away and refused a mask because his makeup would get smudged.
People who were able to make small, temporary sacrifices for the greater long-term good instead of spitting on an 82-year-old minimum wage Walmart greeter for reminding them about the mask requirement.
Orcs are immune.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
STAY AWAY! New Zealand is the next hot zone! Already up to 23 cases! OUT OF CONTROL!!!!
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Strong leadership. Believing in science. Public relations campaign to encourage people to follow the rules.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bronskrat: STAY AWAY! New Zealand is the next hot zone! Already up to 23 cases! OUT OF CONTROL!!!!


The only "hot zone" is wherever Jacinda Ardern is.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
An extremely rich country that happens to be an extremely small and isolated island that SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING including all incoming flights as soon as it could?

Jeese, I wonder why that doesn't work for everyone?

It's like asking why a penthouse in manhattan doesn't have to worry about street noise.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They shot everyone that was in contact with someone that tested positive. Now that was some virus tracing with results.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1. cooperation
2. refer to 1.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: An extremely rich country that happens to be an extremely small and isolated island that SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING including all incoming flights as soon as it could?

Jeese, I wonder why that doesn't work for everyone?

It's like asking why a penthouse in manhattan doesn't have to worry about street noise.


Hey, Trump banned all flights from China except for 40,000 people two months after the fact!
 
