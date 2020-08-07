 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Naked German man chases wild boar through public park after it stole his laptop. Bonus: Germany has a pro-nudism FKK movement. Flabby man ass pics may be NSFW   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Wild boar, Naturism, Nudity, Pig, naked man, Domestic pig, Suidae, Freikrperkultur  
•       •       •

525 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always the ones you don't want to see naked.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks for the heads-up Subby.  Not clicking that.
 
boohyah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Boar are a serious pain in the ass. Where I live we have boar warnings most autumn's due to the little drunkards raiding apple orchards and heading into town for a kebab..... Year before last we had a heard in the yard next door, my wife wouldn't let me borrow a shotgun for some free bacon :(
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Careful, Jim, those teeth are sharp!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh. Never seen a level 1 technomage level up before.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For some reason I read that as "Neil Gaiman"

My only reaction was "Huh.  Interesting"
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Naked dude trifecta in play?
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey love life and live life but Before you go cavorting for Pete's sake, do something about your Flabby ass!
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
boohyah

What exactly did you hear in the yard next door?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this kind of thing: "Wildernacktermannderwildschweindurche​inencampingplatzjagt."
 
MagSeven
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Strangest part for me is that our man had backpack pizza.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is a strong tradition of naturism in Germany, where in summer it is quite normal for people to strip off in parks. The back-to-nature movement is known as Freikörperkultur - "free body culture" - or FKK for short.

More like Freiporkerkultur -- or FKK-NO for short.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MagSeven: Strangest part for me is that our man had backpack pizza.


Where else are you gonna carry your pizza when you're a nudist?

(Wait, don't answer that.)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If flabby german man ass pics are wrong, I don't wanna be right
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Key question: How exactly does a boar carry a lap top away? Balancing it on it's tusks?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"No officer, I swear it was a boar that downloaded all that porn."
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: Key question: How exactly does a boar carry a lap top away? Balancing it on it's tusks?


It does work with coconuts
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Zat boar ist un liar! I vas just helping it over der fence!
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The FKK took my laptop away ..."

/meh, got nuthin
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lazy and mean comments about other people's bodies being unacceptable to look at always boar me.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Lazy and mean comments about other people's bodies being unacceptable to look at always boar me.


It's most unbaconing...
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.