 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ever see a waterspout come ashore? Here's your chance   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1165 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 8:20 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not really a waterspout once it hits dry land. It's a tornado at that point.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Not really a waterspout once it hits dry land. It's a tornado at that point.


You sound smart, here's a cookie.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 you crazy.
 
phenn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Quite the little burst of violence, there.

As much as I appreciate and wonder at videos about the weather, I have to ask, at what point is it prudent to stop recording and start seeking shelter?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looked like a dust devil.  Tiny tornados are kinda cute.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Looked like a dust devil.  Tiny tornados are kinda cute.


2 of 5. Meh for a waterspout, cute for the baby tornado. Would stand and watch again.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ever see a grown man naked?
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A wet tornado. So very wet. Giggity
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Not really a waterspout once it hits dry land. It's a tornado at that point.


See? Evolution is real!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tasmanian Devil tornado
Youtube c54SvkgQ04A
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey a waterspout. Lets ride our bikes into it. Yeah. hey. Lets push the stroller into it also. OK ok. I'm gonna grab my family, we'll all come up to the shore for a look.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Standing on a balcony filming while a tornado comes straight toward you... that's a special kind of stupid.
 
phenn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Ever see a grown man naked?


As a matter of fact...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abox: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/c54SvkgQ​04A]


yep, there is a container ship out there, off shore, with a huge hole in the side of it.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

elaw: Standing on a balcony filming while a tornado comes straight toward you... that's a special kind of stupid.


Considering this is Sicily, they may have no personal concept of what a tornado actually does. If you've never seen one before, and your only experience is with land-based whirlwinds are dustdevils, you're not necessarily going to appreciate that it's a an actual thing that can hurt you.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.