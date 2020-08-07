 Skip to content
(McPherson Sentinel)   Kansas ended up being a "Natural Experiment" in whether or not wearing a mask slows the spread of COVID. Spoiler alert: it does slow the spread   (mcphersonsentinel.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My county is one of the ones that didn't adopt the Governor's mask mandate... and no, we're not seeing a drop in cases
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now burn the lab and all the samples.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clearly it is witchcraft and the doctors and data must be burned at the stake.
 
abbarach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were warned.  They were given an explanation.  Nevertheless, they persisted.

They bought their tickets.  They knew what they were getting into.  I say let 'em crash.
 
The Glorified Jailer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...and the State is turning blue. What is going on in Kansas?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hrm, I don't like the fact that mask and no mask on on different scales. The counties with high number of cases went with mask mandate. The ones that went for mask are just now at numbers similar to the counties that went mask-less.  The truth will come in a few weeks if the mask counties drop below the maskless counties.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Masks work.  ThisIsMyShockedFace.jpg.

On the other hand, this ad was at the bottom of the article.  Don't give debit cards to kids who don't have their adult teeth yet.  WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Glorified Jailer: ...and the State is turning blue. What is going on in Kansas?


Patriotic choking noises
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Glorified Jailer: ...and the State is turning blue. What is going on in Kansas?


It's not turning blue.  It's more of a return to the traditional Kansas balance, moderate business Republicans vs fundies vs Democrats.  That was the balance until the Brownback years.
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Hrm, I don't like the fact that mask and no mask on on different scales. The counties with high number of cases went with mask mandate. The ones that went for mask are just now at numbers similar to the counties that went mask-less.  The truth will come in a few weeks if the mask counties drop below the maskless counties.


Why do I get the distinct feeling you aren't looking at per capita numbers?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldRod: My county is one of the ones that didn't adopt the Governor's mask mandate... and no, we're not seeing a drop in cases


Same.  We've got a National Beef plant here too.

Our cases have been some of the highest in KS since this whole thing started.
 
