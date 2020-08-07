 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Those "rogue operatives" who killed Jamal Khashoggi tried to kill someone else in Toronto two weeks later   (globalnews.ca) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, no better time than the present to tell everyone what you know dumbass.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's not forget that MBS went to Jared for help either.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Road trip!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's impolite.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This "Tiger Squad" may be vicious but they're goddamn incompetent. They got nailed by customs guys because their entry was suspicious, they couldn't even get into the country, which they were legally allowed to do and many thousands do it every day, but yeah they screwed it up by acting all suspicious and weird. Raging incompetence, untrained drug mules do better.

These are the same idiots that killed Khashoggi but botched it so bad that the entire world knows every detail. The only reason they're not dead or in jail is because MBS has immense wealth and power.

It does give away that MBS is not competent in these things...hell of a weakness to have and I predict it will be his downfall.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Overzealous staffer never rests.
 
Veloram
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: This "Tiger Squad" may be vicious but they're goddamn incompetent. They got nailed by customs guys because their entry was suspicious, they couldn't even get into the country, which they were legally allowed to do and many thousands do it every day, but yeah they screwed it up by acting all suspicious and weird. Raging incompetence, untrained drug mules do better.

These are the same idiots that killed Khashoggi but botched it so bad that the entire world knows every detail. The only reason they're not dead or in jail is because MBS has immense wealth and power.

It does give away that MBS is not competent in these things...hell of a weakness to have and I predict it will be his downfall.


Incompetence was supposed to be the downfall of a lot of people, but look where we are today
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yay, immigrants!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a wonderful country


O.o
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: This "Tiger Squad" may be vicious but they're goddamn incompetent. They got nailed by customs guys because their entry was suspicious, they couldn't even get into the country, which they were legally allowed to do and many thousands do it every day, but yeah they screwed it up by acting all suspicious and weird. Raging incompetence, untrained drug mules do better.

These are the same idiots that killed Khashoggi but botched it so bad that the entire world knows every detail. The only reason they're not dead or in jail is because MBS has immense wealth and power.

It does give away that MBS is not competent in these things...hell of a weakness to have and I predict it will be his downfall.


To be fair ... just about every Saudi I have ever met acted incredibly suspicious and weird.  And were total shiat to wait-staff and customer service.  One of them even did a "do you know who my father is" thing.

It's a small sample, but it reaaaally turned me around on anyone whose passport says KSA.
 
boohyah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

joker420: Yay, immigrants!


Not immigrants, international death squad.. they had no intention of staying, rather they intended to murder and leave, like they did in turkey..... So no, not immigrants......🐓
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kushner probably helped facilitate their transport. It's the kind of thing one expects of that crowd. Right wingers all cheered and laughed about a dismembered journalist so there's that.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: This "Tiger Squad" may be vicious but they're goddamn incompetent. They got nailed by customs guys because their entry was suspicious, they couldn't even get into the country, which they were legally allowed to do and many thousands do it every day, but yeah they screwed it up by acting all suspicious and weird. Raging incompetence, untrained drug mules do better.

These are the same idiots that killed Khashoggi but botched it so bad that the entire world knows every detail. The only reason they're not dead or in jail is because MBS has immense wealth and power.

It does give away that MBS is not competent in these things...hell of a weakness to have and I predict it will be his downfall.


They'll almost certainly have a plan B, let's see...

"Bin Salman now plans to send agents directly through the United States to enter Canada by land and, once and for all, eliminate Dr. Saad," he says.

Can't see how that scheme can go wrong these days. They'll probably all go in one car and claim not to know each other again too.
 
doceajensen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"As a pressure tactic, the claim asserts bin Salman has ordered the detention and kidnapping of Aljabri's family members. Two of his children "disappeared" in mid-March and other relatives have been arrested, detained and tortured. "
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

boohyah: joker420: Yay, immigrants!

Not immigrants, international death squad.. they had no intention of staying, rather they intended to murder and leave, like they did in turkey..... So no, not immigrants......🐓


Saudi Arabia has one of the most unpleasant cultures on Earth, and this is nearly an act of war.

How about this: all Saudi nationals are deported and no one enters on a Saudi passport again until Sultan Bonesaw is gone.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Let's not forget that MBS went to Jared for help either.


Well, when you've got to shop for 30 engagement rings, even a Crown Prince can take advantage of reasonable prices.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barfmaker: This "Tiger Squad" may be vicious but they're goddamn incompetent. They got nailed by customs guys because their entry was suspicious, they couldn't even get into the country, which they were legally allowed to do and many thousands do it every day, but yeah they screwed it up by acting all suspicious and weird. Raging incompetence, untrained drug mules do better.

These are the same idiots that killed Khashoggi but botched it so bad that the entire world knows every detail. The only reason they're not dead or in jail is because MBS has immense wealth and power.

It does give away that MBS is not competent in these things...hell of a weakness to have and I predict it will be his downfall.


I thought they were jailed pending execution...
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's an MBS story so, how about this.   KSA is trying desperately hard to develop its own nuclear weapons.

The USA invaded Iraq using the justification that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and was trying to develop nukes (no WMDs were found).

What is the USA going to do if KSA gets close to having nukes?

We all know that nothing will be done and someday those nukes will be used either against Iran or Israel because we all know that megalomaniacal tyrants who murder people without even trying to hide it are unstable and prone to irrationalalities.

Also, someday the royal family in KSA will be overthrown by someone like OBL and then we'll have jihadists with nukes, that'll be fun.

So, if you think things are alittle dystopian now, buckle up it's going to get much, much worse.
 
