(Some Guy)   Caption these women playing a video game   (images.squarespace-cdn.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Original:
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Playing on Easy Mode is unforgivable unless you're a grade schooler!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Marge and Sophie are entranced by the startlingly realistic virtual ping-pong reality.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Hey, Maude? Have you ever had that 'not-so-fresh' feeling?"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can enable "GOD MODE" in PONG?
 
f150 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, what do we do with the sandwiches after we're done making them?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
[Beep.....beep.....beep] Best $1000 I have spent, hands down [beep.....beep...]
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
<racist and homophobic slurs and complaints about lag>
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think this etch a sketch is defective.
 
gyorg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"fark this bullshiat farking game. I swear to god if I lose this farking round I'm farking rage quitting."
 
SirMadness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boy, girls suck at pong.
 
california19842000 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With a glass of mostly consumed beer sitting to her right, Beatrice officially played the first game of beer pong.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I heat the DLC includes 15 different shades of grey.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mary, your kitchen simulator sucks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"This technology is so amazing. I love those little dots."
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Gee Carol, I guess you're right.  This is a much better idea than having sex."
 
NightSteel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Betty Crocker was full of shiat.  White definitely pairs better than red with Pong."
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the person on the right may be male based on the hands and the position of their legs.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moar Vodak?
Yessure
 
spermicidal maniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I think the person on the right may be male based on the hands and the position of their legs.


I think the size of the watch face is also an indicator that they were assigned male at birth.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: Chuck87: Number40: Unicorns in the 70s

I can't tell.  Is the person on the right a man or a woman?

Are you suggesting the gender is based on genitalia?

/Reported


Based on the size of the watch, that's a man on the right. Women's watches were tiny in the 70s and men wore long hair.


As for the caption:

"So, how long do you figure before these games have full frontal nudity?"
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Git gud noob, ur a meme." Thus began the War of the Sexes
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here comes Steve. Quick Alice! Switch it back to pong before he sees the dirty lesbian midget porn we've been watching!
 
Show all

