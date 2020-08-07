 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   First World problems   (yahoo.com)
16
    More: Followup, Bergen County, New Jersey, Lawsuit, New Jersey, New Jersey country club, Alexandra Errico, club waiter, luxury handbag, Kenneth Merber  
•       •       •

Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More time than money.  More money than sense.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't afford for it to be damaged, then you can't afford it.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filthy hobbitses! They damaged my precious!
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find it hard to believe the management of the country club was unaware of just how much a Hermès handbag could cost.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you can't afford for it to be damaged, then you can't afford it.


bullshiat. vandalism is unjust and must be repaired.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US is not part of the first world; it is a banana republic with nukes.

And no bananas.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's the first time the words "country club" and "without prejudice" have ever appeared in the same article.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: waxbeans: If you can't afford for it to be damaged, then you can't afford it.

bullshiat. vandalism is unjust and must be repaired.


I didn't know gravity is vandalism.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aagrajag: The US is not part of the first world; it is a banana republic with nukes.

And no bananas.


Hey, that's not fair. Hawaii has bananas.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fataldragonfly: aagrajag: The US is not part of the first world; it is a banana republic with nukes.

And no bananas.

Hey, that's not fair. Hawaii has bananas.


Southern Texas does too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a $30k bag looks like:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Sure, it looks like you bought it from Marshalls for $30, and it was probably assembled by the same Indonesian sweatshop child laborer as the Marshalls bag, but isn't that price worth it for you to advertise your wealth and utter lack of taste to the world by owning this ugly-ass piece of shiat?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bababa: I find it hard to believe the management of the country club was unaware of just how much a Hermès handbag could cost.


The management's position is that the waiter is responsible for the cost. They're suing the waiter.
 
creckert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: What a $30k bag looks like:
[i.pinimg.com image 850x1105]

Sure, it looks like you bought it from Marshalls for $30, and it was probably assembled by the same Indonesian sweatshop child laborer as the Marshalls bag, but isn't that price worth it for you to advertise your wealth and utter lack of taste to the world by owning this ugly-ass piece of shiat?


There's less blood and sweat in the stitching, but more tears. It raises the price
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fataldragonfly: aagrajag: The US is not part of the first world; it is a banana republic with nukes.

And no bananas.

Hey, that's not fair. Hawaii has bananas.


Pineapples.
And we're boofing them nowadays.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No, that's a rich people problem.
And rich people exist in every country.
Just in some they're rare as unicorns.
Head of state or HOS adjacent.
 
