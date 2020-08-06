 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Allowing a gathering this year which drew a quarter of a million people last year, it's obvious that South Dakota Harley cares   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Facepalm, South Dakota, Black Hills, City of Riders, mayor's letter, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, biggest motorcycle rallies, city survey, local economy  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
10,000 dead from that by mid September.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

markie_farkie: 10,000 dead from that by mid September.


Though probably not too many Utney Reader subscribers.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Live free and die.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm sure Governor Noem will put a stop to any virus sabotage by the, um, virus. Just like when she reopened the roads into Native American lands.

Narrator: those roads are still closed.
Narrator: she's using the Sturgis Rally to try to attract business to SD.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, do you think they'll play "Born to be Wild"?
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dahnkster: Hey, do you think they'll play "Born to be Wild"?
Genuine Harley Fatboy there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are not talking about the sharpest knives in the drawer here.  Nice people, but yeesh.  Not a lick of sense.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will they still hit 250,000 if the orthodontists and accountants who spend $30,000 on Harleys and another $5,000 to have them shipped to their $1,000/night chalets outside Central City are too afraid to come?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are some population segments that could do with a good Coronaing. This is one of them.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: 10,000 dead from that by mid September.


Tots and pears.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Nothing that can be done"
I'm sick of the statement (at least not of corona!).
If I was mayor? I'd announce the sudden and enthusiastic roadworks program that is going to be closing lanes and removing a lot of asphalt.
I'd also be testing A LOT of people until I find someone with the 'Rona and announce a closure of indoor seating and limited outdoor seating.

But let's face it, the statement "nothing can be done" is usually followed by a wink to hotels, motels, restaurants and bars.
 
