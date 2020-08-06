 Skip to content
(CNN)   Trump issues 45-day deadline banning TikTok unless it's sold to US company. If only there were an appropriate sound effect-based metaphor for this situation   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fart Sound Effect [Download Link]
Youtube NC7qyLyjF5g
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
November 3rd can't come soon enough.
Tik Tok Donnie.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yeah but soshulizms
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Trump vs Epic Games and he gives them 45 days instead of a fortnight?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Trump issues 45-day deadline banning TikTok unless it's sold to US company and he gets a cut of the sale

FTFY
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Train Crash and Explosion
Youtube MKaQ0YdWxJM
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And now the related stocks are tanking. Gee, I'm sure nobody shorted them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Donnie...are you trying to nationalize servers IN a foreign company?  What's next? Going to demand that Haier sells GE?  Demand LEGO? Annex IKEA? Claim the US'  right to seize Samsung?

There's a heckuva principle to put out there, even if it WERE legal...
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
womp womp
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: womp womp


Beat me to it.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, the us has a mob boss for president.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The orders, which use similar language, do not state that a certain amount of money from the sale needs to be sent to the US Treasury Department, which the President has been insisting on for several days.

"Nice program you got there. Shame if anything were to happen to it."
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were I running Tik-Tok, I'd hold on to the user database, run a search-and-replace on the code replacing all instances of "Tik-Tok" with "fark you, mushroom penis gwailo" and re-launch 45 days later.

Would be exactly as effective.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for information on whether this is even a thing that can be done, I stumbled over this gem:

CFIUS has rejected some high-profile merger and acquisition plans - including a Chinese company's purchase of gay hookup app Grindr, which it nixed on national security grounds.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it says somewhere in the Wealth of Nations that a move like this is completely in line with the ideals of capitalism.
 
NathanAllen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that Republicans are looking out for business while they fark the rest of us.

Oh wait, Trump is now farking over business as well?
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still recons that he is a dictator, a dictator with no responsibility when things go wrong, but more than willing to take the applause when things go right.

TicTok is bad in the way that every Chinese company is bad, they are not independent like most companies are in the rest of the world, they are all just tentacles of the CCP.

Yet all the MAGA hats etc are still made in China, all his daughters stuff is mostly made there.

China should have been pushed into a corner by the TPP, but tRump removed the biggest player from it.

The CCP has to be dealt with and the longer it festers the harder it is going to be.  We cannot have over a 5th of the World's population living under a Totalitarian Authoritarian Dictatorship.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well be an American company mining user data for financial gain. TikTok is trash.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will be interesting is if Trump* tries blocking it. I'm sure we'll see the Constitutional Defenders get of the couch in their double-wides this time.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iago [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen Z and all teenagers.

Assemble.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And now the related stocks are tanking. Gee, I'm sure nobody shorted them.


If I had the money, I would be buying all of them, because this is about as likely to happen as his attempt to ban them last week.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: Looking for information on whether this is even a thing that can be done, I stumbled over this gem:

CFIUS has rejected some high-profile merger and acquisition plans - including a Chinese company's purchase of gay hookup app Grindr, which it nixed on national security grounds.


Oh my. Too close to home perhaps?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.


And how is that different from Trump* issuing an edict telling American companies and individuals who they are ALLOWED do business with?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
so what's the cited legal authority here?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [i.redd.it image 500x591]


😂😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣💀
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: tuxq: I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.

And how is that different from Trump* issuing an edict telling American companies and individuals who they are ALLOWED do business with?


That's not an equal comparison. However, Apple's delimma a couple of years ago when they refused to backdoor the iPhone encryption is equal. And being an American company, they are within their rights to tell the government to fark off. Apple is still a company in the US.

If this had been TikTok and China, TikTok's board members and executives would be arrested and sent to prison for life.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tuxq: I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.


So you support Castro's taking over of American businesses in Cuba?
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Womp womp womp
Youtube tKdcjJoXeEY
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: He still recons that he is a dictator, a dictator with no responsibility when things go wrong, but more than willing to take the applause when things go right.

TicTok is bad in the way that every Chinese company is bad, they are not independent like most companies are in the rest of the world, they are all just tentacles of the CCP.

Yet all the MAGA hats etc are still made in China, all his daughters stuff is mostly made there.

China should have been pushed into a corner by the TPP, but tRump removed the biggest player from it.

The CCP has to be dealt with and the longer it festers the harder it is going to be.  We cannot have over a 5th of the World's population living under a Totalitarian Authoritarian Dictatorship.


I'm with you, I guess.

At the moment we seem to be living under a coalescing totalitarian dictatorship, so it's hard to keep track of China.

Also, we did kinda fund China on this latest imperial adventure they're having. They do this historically with regularity over the past few millennia.

We have been underwriting them (with access to our markets for their slave produced goods) for the past thirty years or so. The Magats hat example. I mean... What did we expect and I told you so.
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, businesses will be up for all the VPNs?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: Looking for information on whether this is even a thing that can be done, I stumbled over this gem:

CFIUS has rejected some high-profile merger and acquisition plans - including a Chinese company's purchase of gay hookup app Grindr, which it nixed on national security grounds.


China just hacked the Grindr database and got what they wanted, anyway.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: Looking for information on whether this is even a thing that can be done, I stumbled over this gem:

CFIUS has rejected some high-profile merger and acquisition plans - including a Chinese company's purchase of gay hookup app Grindr, which it nixed on national security grounds.


They don't want the Chinese to blackmail Blanche.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tuxq: I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.

So you support Castro's taking over of American businesses in Cuba?



You must mean the slave plantations that were owned by rich American parasites, which enabled said rich fat farks to openly enslave and murder without regard to those pesky American laws.    If the rich slime weren't being so opulent while causing the suffering of Cubans, we might have had a very tight friendship with Cuba.  Unfortunately, rich pigs always screw things up. 

I see that you instead support the murderous greed that drove Cuba into the arms of the Soviet bloc.
 
MLWS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where's all the 'free markets' people?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: He still recons that he is a dictator, a dictator with no responsibility when things go wrong, but more than willing to take the applause when things go right.

TicTok is bad in the way that every Chinese company is bad, they are not independent like most companies are in the rest of the world, they are all just tentacles of the CCP.

Yet all the MAGA hats etc are still made in China, all his daughters stuff is mostly made there.

China should have been pushed into a corner by the TPP, but tRump removed the biggest player from it.

The CCP has to be dealt with and the longer it festers the harder it is going to be.  We cannot have over a 5th of the World's population living under a Totalitarian Authoritarian Dictatorship.


LOL.
NIXON put us in bed with China.
So suck it up.
This isn't your aunt's divorce.
We're not having a war because now you don't like China. Should have not voted for NIXON asshats.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: Looking for information on whether this is even a thing that can be done, I stumbled over this gem:

CFIUS has rejected some high-profile merger and acquisition plans - including a Chinese company's purchase of gay hookup app Grindr, which it nixed on national security grounds.


No shiat.  Can you imagine cross-correlating the Grindr database with the contents of the OPM hack?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.


Facebook has been giving Russia your information since Zuckerberg sold them his balls in a jar to keep his business from going bankrupt.

Whinging about it just because you've discovered that the information you so freely give to other companies is now going to a Chinese company too is like worrying if the cows got out of the barn after you heard a stampede blow through your living room; I mean it's great that you're thinking about it now, but you lost the ability to effectively do anything about it a long, long time ago.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Langdon_777: He still recons that he is a dictator, a dictator with no responsibility when things go wrong, but more than willing to take the applause when things go right.

TicTok is bad in the way that every Chinese company is bad, they are not independent like most companies are in the rest of the world, they are all just tentacles of the CCP.

Yet all the MAGA hats etc are still made in China, all his daughters stuff is mostly made there.

China should have been pushed into a corner by the TPP, but tRump removed the biggest player from it.

The CCP has to be dealt with and the longer it festers the harder it is going to be.  We cannot have over a 5th of the World's population living under a Totalitarian Authoritarian Dictatorship.

LOL.
NIXON put us in bed with China.
So suck it up.
This isn't your aunt's divorce.
We're not having a war because now you don't like China. Should have not voted for NIXON asshats.


I voted for some time traveler, but some how that vote never counted.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The order also claims that the platform censors or disseminates content in keeping with the Chinese Communist Party's agenda, citing "when TikTok videos spread debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus."

Goddammit, CNN. Does the order claim TikTok censored or spread content about COVID-19?

From the EO: "This mobile application may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, such as when TikTok videos spread debunked conspiracy theories about the origins of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus."

That projecting motherfarker...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Donnie...are you trying to nationalize servers IN a foreign company?  What's next? Going to demand that Haier sells GE?  Demand LEGO? Annex IKEA? Claim the US'  right to seize Samsung?

There's a heckuva principle to put out there, even if it WERE legal...


Same initial thought.
Second thought was:
Hmm...they block Facebook, block google, block whatever...you know what? Block everything of theirs internationally (US, EU, wherever) until they open up.

This is why countries have bilateral agreements.

/that said, I question intentions here as mentioned above
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we just say "fark it" and have a wumao tab?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: waxbeans: Langdon_777: He still recons that he is a dictator, a dictator with no responsibility when things go wrong, but more than willing to take the applause when things go right.

TicTok is bad in the way that every Chinese company is bad, they are not independent like most companies are in the rest of the world, they are all just tentacles of the CCP.

Yet all the MAGA hats etc are still made in China, all his daughters stuff is mostly made there.

China should have been pushed into a corner by the TPP, but tRump removed the biggest player from it.

The CCP has to be dealt with and the longer it festers the harder it is going to be.  We cannot have over a 5th of the World's population living under a Totalitarian Authoritarian Dictatorship.

LOL.
NIXON put us in bed with China.
So suck it up.
This isn't your aunt's divorce.
We're not having a war because now you don't like China. Should have not voted for NIXON asshats.

I voted for some time traveler, but some how that vote never counted.


LOL.
My point is, anything negative one has to say about China, didn't mean crap to us when Nixon put us in business with them. None of what people say about China is new. Nixon's China and Trump's China are same. They was ALWAYS communist.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tuxq: brainlordmesomorph: tuxq: I see some of you are unfamiliar with how the Chinese government and how Chinese corporations are governed.

I'll sum it up in an over-simplified manner to make it an easy target for all of those who are embarrassed that they had no idea: the government essentially owns the business. Anything the government asks it to do, it does. That includes backdoors and data mining.

And how is that different from Trump* issuing an edict telling American companies and individuals who they are ALLOWED do business with?

That's not an equal comparison. However, Apple's delimma a couple of years ago when they refused to backdoor the iPhone encryption is equal. And being an American company, they are within their rights to tell the government to fark off. Apple is still a company in the US.

If this had been TikTok and China, TikTok's board members and executives would be arrested and sent to prison for life.


So I'm an American, I get to the "the goverment" (trump*) to fark off?
Fine.


and we're no angels:

Mashable followed up these claims by asking the FBI if it had ever asked for backdoors in Microsoft products. Although the feds denied it, Peter Biddle, the head of the engineering team working on BitLocker in 2005, claimed that the government makes "informal requests" for backdoors. Allegedly after making claims about "going dark," the FBI "informally" asked Microsoft for a backdoor in BitLocker.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Langdon_777: He still recons that he is a dictator, a dictator with no responsibility when things go wrong, but more than willing to take the applause when things go right.

TicTok is bad in the way that every Chinese company is bad, they are not independent like most companies are in the rest of the world, they are all just tentacles of the CCP.

Yet all the MAGA hats etc are still made in China, all his daughters stuff is mostly made there.

China should have been pushed into a corner by the TPP, but tRump removed the biggest player from it.

The CCP has to be dealt with and the longer it festers the harder it is going to be.  We cannot have over a 5th of the World's population living under a Totalitarian Authoritarian Dictatorship.

I'm with you, I guess.

At the moment we seem to be living under a coalescing totalitarian dictatorship, so it's hard to keep track of China.

Also, we did kinda fund China on this latest imperial adventure they're having. They do this historically with regularity over the past few millennia.

We have been underwriting them (with access to our markets for their slave produced goods) for the past thirty years or so. The Magats hat example. I mean... What did we expect and I told you so.


Watch the comments.

The CCP cannot handle anyone questioning them, they hate all of us westerners.  You all do understand that TikTok is not TikTok in China it is ... something whose name escapes me.

But what we know and what we hear, is not the same as what 1.5 billion Chinese hear.  There is a huge population of this world that is living in darkness and every dollar we give to the China, the CCP, just makes their lives a shade darker.
 
lawboy87
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does any Farker know the specific law which gives him the power to even threaten this?  (And/or how it would overcome the 1st Amendment?)
 
