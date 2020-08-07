 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   The 2020 Summer Olympics are off to a good start with a half-naked man punching 72-year-old Walmart employee for the Louisiana decathalon opener   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Constable, 72-year-old Walmart employee, 30-year-old Kendrick Zenon, Arrest warrant, Face, Crime, Police Chief Rollie Cantu, Louisiana man  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seem like Florida man is getting around these Covid times.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toss in a nutria and you've got Louisiana bingo. Or gumbo, whichever you prefer.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida tag would go "Meh"...Call me when their both naked and the weapon is a dead dog..
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Florida tag would go "Meh"...Call me when their both naked and the weapon is a dead dog..


And the weapon had been just f*cked by the perpetrator in front of a daycare centre. Now that was a fun thread.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have tried Dollar Tree, he wouldn't have had to get so dressed up.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Mr. Shabooboo: Florida tag would go "Meh"...Call me when their both naked and the weapon is a dead dog..

And the weapon had been just f*cked by the perpetrator in front of a daycare centre. Now that was a fun thread.


What the loving actual heck? When did this happen?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
land of the free. home of the brave. wonder what he was shopping for.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My ex used to be on call for local law enforcement for emergency mental health screening for the county mental health center. When she'd get called in by the cops about some naked person acting out it was almost always someone having a severe manic episode, Now it's not so easy to tell whether its due to mental illness or politics.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sir, I believe you are looking for the Dollar General.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: land of the free. home of the brave. wonder what he was shopping for.


Damn you.
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stan unusual: My ex used to be on call for local law enforcement for emergency mental health screening for the county mental health center. When she'd get called in by the cops about some naked person acting out it was almost always someone having a severe manic episode, Now it's not so easy to tell whether its due to mental illness or politics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AnotherAussiefarker: aagrajag: Mr. Shabooboo: Florida tag would go "Meh"...Call me when their both naked and the weapon is a dead dog..

And the weapon had been just f*cked by the perpetrator in front of a daycare centre. Now that was a fun thread.

What the loving actual heck? When did this happen?


Years ago.  It was a thread for the ages.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 See, this is why I stay in New Orleans. By stay I mean STAY. I don't even go the suburbs unless I can't avoid it. When I go on road trips I try to haul ass from the general area as quickly as possible. Is NOLA full of nutjobs? Lol more than you can imagine. But the'yre my kind of nuts and I'm accustomed to them. Far more entertaining than nuts I see elsewhere. Also, few wingnut anti-maskers and such.

It is odd that a guy from an infamously dangerous city feels more at home knowing he could die while grabbing a pack of cigarettes feels better about this place than venturing upstate.

So why do I bring this up in a thread about some BS that went down in Breaux Bridge? Well first of all, we would not have a Delhomme rating in the NFL threads without his hometown. Secondly. man just f*ck that place and everything around it. When I travel I always gas up and hope to never have to stop unless it's for boudin.

Then I finish with Louisiana and am and face with TX or MS. MS is easy bc you can bolt somewhere like ATL. But if TX you're just there for, god it seems like forever.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.