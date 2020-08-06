 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Meanwhile, in Australia, a group of activists have been trying for years to get a local company to reduce its stockpile of ammonium nitrate. That it is significantly larger than the stockpile that went up in Beirut has increased their urgency   (abc.net.au) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Newcastle, New South Wales, Ammonium nitrate, Ammonia, Nitrogen, large ammonium nitrate stockpile, Chromium, major ammonium nitrate explosions, Orica's Kooragang Island plant  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 5:31 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Because everybody knows that Australians spew the most fertilizer of any language.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I saw an Australian cookery show, and the chef got a round of applause for a baked Alaska. It's strange, because Australians usually boo meringue.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was bad and you should feel bad
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No worries, mate. It jsn't really close to anything.
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I saw an Australian cookery show, and the chef got a round of applause for a baked Alaska. It's strange, because Australians usually boo meringue.


Boulangerie - to show displeasure towards a lady's underwear.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good luck getting Orica to do anything..

But why worry, it's not like they have a history of problems in the past..  oh wait

Orica admits leaks have damaged reputation

A leak of hexavalent chromium in August led to the closure of Orica's ammonia plant at Kooragang Island, and a separate release of ammonium in November resulted in the closure of ammonium nitrate facilities.
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Memphis is in mug the same shape, storing chemicals near the ports. We are also overdue for another massive earthquake. (Last one made the MS river flow backwards)

Get this. About a decade or so ago there was an anhydrous ammonia facility that had a big problem with methheads. They would literally drive up and open a spigot.

If not an explosion, an earthquake will all but certainly release thousands of tons of the stuff. And that's just ammonia.

Wouldn't want to be anywhere close to that shiathouse when it goes up.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.