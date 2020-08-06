 Skip to content
 
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
Should have just used a fork
 
naughtyrev
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Should have just used a fork


Maybe, but killing someone and injuring two others with a fork takes a lot of work.
 
WTFDYW
1 hour ago  
That's no way to go. That's awful.
 
Jake Havechek
1 hour ago  
Guacamole kills.
 
capt.snicklefritz
1 hour ago  
Holy guacamole
 
Exluddite
1 hour ago  
From the Daily Fail. I know doubt the existence of avacados and small town politicians.

/oblig.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
A former upstate New York mayor has been killed and two others injured after a high-pressure food processor being tested for manufacturing guacamole exploded.

This machine:
[  ] Can make guacamole
[X] Can not make guacamole
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
Shrapnel was reportedly moving at 6.02E23 miles per hour
 
RodneyToady
1 hour ago  

King Something: Shrapnel was reportedly moving at 6.02E23 miles per hour


Skillfully done!
 
Sgygus
1 hour ago  
Guac everywhere.  You going to finish that?
 
ski9600
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott
1 hour ago  
This "avocado hand" thing seems to be escalating.
 
Exluddite
1 hour ago  
So, you dump some ingredients together and mash them up...how the hell would a machine that does that explode?
 
hugram
1 hour ago  
Such a millennial way to die.
 
dv-ous
1 hour ago  
Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  

hugram: Such a millennial way to die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Staffist
50 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Holy guacamole


Hole-y guacamole.
 
markie_farkie
22 minutes ago  
I guess serving tortilla chips and salsa during the viewing would be in poor taste.
 
markie_farkie
19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Step one:  Find a former mayor.....
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
16 minutes ago  
Was he former mayor before or after the blast?
 
waxbeans
15 minutes ago  
All cultural appropriation should end this way
 
169th Cousin
14 minutes ago  
Wow, that Russian fertilizer is being stored in the worse places.
 
waxbeans
14 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.


Still better  than getting degloved, with no insurance
 
waxbeans
13 minutes ago  

Exluddite: So, you dump some ingredients together and mash them up...how the hell would a machine that does that explode?


They left the seed in ? 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆💀
 
SansNeural
13 minutes ago  
Anybody got a link to a reputable news source that doesn't also block adblockers?

No?  Just guacamole jokes then.
 
d23
13 minutes ago  
If you have to tell St. Peter that you died in a guacamole accident you instantly get sent to the other place.
 
roguejuliet
13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.

Still better  than getting degloved, with no insurance


That is very specific.  Do you speak from experience?
 
mattgsx
12 minutes ago  

Exluddite: So, you dump some ingredients together and mash them up...how the hell would a machine that does that explode?


You have to pit the avocados first.

I joke, but I almost guaran-damn-tee this was the culprit.
 
SansNeural
12 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.


That's why I always wear hearing protection when I visit fark.com
 
mattgsx
12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Exluddite: So, you dump some ingredients together and mash them up...how the hell would a machine that does that explode?

They left the seed in ? 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆💀

They left the seed in ? 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆💀


Tiny fist.
 
maxandgrinch
11 minutes ago  
Holy Guacamole - we've got chips!

The Aquabats Pool Party
Youtube OWWVE94Y_Ow
 
SansNeural
10 minutes ago  

d23: If you have to tell St. Peter that you died in a guacamole accident you instantly get sent to the other place.


If you have to tell St. Peter anything, *he* should be sent to the other place.
 
Stibium
8 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: waxbeans: dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.

Still better  than getting degloved, with no insurance

That is very specific.  Do you speak from experience?


Last one I saw a pic of the guy got his wedding ring caught on a loading dock gate while jumping down.

You are still alive, though you might not want to be until you get some painkillers in you. Still better than a piece of industrial machinery catastrophically failing to pieces directly in front of you.
 
cretinbob
8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Wow, that Russian fertilizer is being stored in the worse places.


Once confiscated it became Lebanese.
It also didn't come from the Russian government to begin with.
 
maxandgrinch
8 minutes ago  
Sad the families had their worlds guac'd.

Subby: Bravacado.
 
baron von doodle
7 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: That's no way to go. That's awful.


Wrong. That makes for a great obituary. Killed by exploding guacamole machine? That's incredible. You could only top that with something anachronistic. "Killed in trebuchet incident" might be better.
 
waxbeans
7 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: waxbeans: dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.

Still better  than getting degloved, with no insurance

That is very specific.  Do you speak from experience?


No.
But, I spent time working in fast food. Always pound to wear my wedding ring. None of the employees VHS training tapes ever discuss or show degloving.
Fast forward to Jimmy Fallon talking about his deglove. And, I'm like OMFG I would not have ever wore a ring to work if I had known. Never mind the other industrial jobs I had over my lifetime.
Not one single employer or safety Foreman ever told me anything about degloving.
 
DoughyGuy
6 minutes ago  

Exluddite: So, you dump some ingredients together and mash them up...how the hell would a machine that does that explode?


I think it may have been something involving canning/bottling/preservation of the guac, like boiling the jars once they're sealed in a big vat, but they pressurize it go it goes faster, then boom.
 
FarkingSmurf
6 minutes ago  
🎵Avocados From Mexico🎵  Holy molé they have weaponized them.
 
Dork Gently
6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Was he former mayor before or after the blast?


After the blast, he was the late former mayor. Especially when he missed his next meeting.
 
johnny queso
5 minutes ago  
that's the pits
 
baron von doodle
5 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: waxbeans: dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.

Still better  than getting degloved, with no insurance

That is very specific.  Do you speak from experience?


A kid in HS shop class degloved his index finger. After you cut a pipe with a bandsaw, don't stick your finger in the end.
 
Cythraul
5 minutes ago  
Avocados, eggplants, and tofu, things that have very little to no taste for me.    I swear I think people eat them just for the texture.
 
Insain2
4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Opps......
 
uncleacid
3 minutes ago  
That stock will take a dip.
 
thorpe
3 minutes ago  

Exluddite: So, you dump some ingredients together and mash them up...how the hell would a machine that does that explode?


David Bowie - Under Pressure (Live) • TopPop
Youtube rkzcszmeVrs
 
TangoDown
3 minutes ago  
People are dying for the recipe.
 
169th Cousin
3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: 169th Cousin: Wow, that Russian fertilizer is being stored in the worse places.

Once confiscated it became Lebanese.
It also didn't come from the Russian government to begin with.



The thousands of damaged buildings include NPR's bureau in Beirut. The bureau's landlord is an architect who has spent his career restoring traditional Lebanese homes, NPR's Ruth Sherlock said.
"He watched much of his life's work be destroyed in the blink of an eye," Sherlock said Thursday on Morning Edition. "And he said, 'You know, Lebanese are used to damage from the country's 15 years of civil war. But this destruction was like the destruction of all of the civil war in a single moment.' "
Ammonium nitrate like the material stored at the warehouse is used for a range of purposes, from making fertilizers to powering bombs. Lebanon's leaders said the ammonium nitrate had been stored under dangerous conditions for years.
"It seems the ammonium nitrate may actually have come on a ship that made an unscheduled stop at the Beirut port in 2013 because of technical difficulties," Sherlock said. "And then it was abandoned by the Russian businessman who leased it. Apparently, customs officials appealed six times to Lebanese courts for guidance on what to do," warning of the risk of keeping a dangerous substance in the crowded city.
 
waxbeans
2 minutes ago  

Stibium: roguejuliet: waxbeans: dv-ous: Thats sad. fark industrial accidents in the ear.

Still better  than getting degloved, with no insurance

That is very specific.  Do you speak from experience?

Last one I saw a pic of the guy got his wedding ring caught on a loading dock gate while jumping down.

You are still alive, though you might not want to be until you get some painkillers in you. Still better than a piece of industrial machinery catastrophically failing to pieces directly in front of you.


Ymmv.

I'm an all or nothing guy.
I want to be intact, till the moment I die.
So if something awful happens, I'd rather die. I'm not into rehab.

/
Think about it.
You know why suicide bombers get 40 virgins? How  is someone going to carry around your body parts?
😆
 
krispos42
2 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Anybody got a link to a reputable news source that doesn't also block adblockers?

No?  Just guacamole jokes then.

No?  Just guacamole jokes then.


https://www.timesunion.com/news/articl​e/Man-killed-two-hurt-when-guacamole-m​aker-blows-15460355.php#photo-19770201

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
