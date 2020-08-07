 Skip to content
(Fark) Fartiste Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. In honor of "International Beer Day," class up a classic work of art with a brewski using Photoshop or Paint/Draw programs   (fark.com) divider line
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest! In honor of "International Beer Day", class up a classic work of art with a brewski using Photoshop or Paint/Draw programs. A Starry Night with a Stella, or Ophelia with an O'Doul's. As the Mona Lisa is enigmatically saying: "Beer Me." My thanks to DisseminationMonkey for the theme idea!

Rules:
One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: In honor of "International Beer Day", class up a classic work of art with a brewski using Photoshop or Paint/Draw programs.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

As an example here's my brewtiful pitcher, "Stella Night":

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, JustToLetYouKnowFriend and to the winner of the week before, thatguyoverthere70!

FFAQ (Fartiste Friday Answered Questions):
What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.
Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.
When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.
You're A Towel! YOU'RE a towel!
How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box before you hit Post. If you forget to clicky the box, just report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"Un Bud aux Folies Bergère"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
