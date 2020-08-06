 Skip to content
(MSN)   FBI finally catches escapee after 46 years...he was pretty fast for a 77 year old   (msn.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, no mugshot and update arrest pic. (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archuleta was convicted of assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon for shooting a Denver officer in 1973. The officer survived the shooting.

ok, that is a legitimate conviction - but come on man. 46 years and hasn't been in trouble since? I feel like there should be some kind of statue of limitations on this - if you ain't caught after a decade and remain a law abiding citizen for 4 decades....I dunno, just seems like a huge waste of resources. here's hoping the judge goes easy on him.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the cops felt like a little R&R in Zihuantanejo!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Archuleta was convicted of assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon for shooting a Denver officer in 1973. The officer survived the shooting.

ok, that is a legitimate conviction - but come on man. 46 years and hasn't been in trouble since? I feel like there should be some kind of statue of limitations on this - if you ain't caught after a decade and remain a law abiding citizen for 4 decades....I dunno, just seems like a huge waste of resources. here's hoping the judge goes easy on him.


Well, actually, he's been in trouble the whole 46 years. Being an escapee is a crime. So, he's been committing a 46 year long crime spree.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Archuleta was convicted of assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon for shooting a Denver officer in 1973. The officer survived the shooting.

ok, that is a legitimate conviction - but come on man. 46 years and hasn't been in trouble since? I feel like there should be some kind of statue of limitations on this - if you ain't caught after a decade and remain a law abiding citizen for 4 decades....I dunno, just seems like a huge waste of resources. here's hoping the judge goes easy on him.


If he had murdered a baby, he'd still be living under an alias, but instead, he shot a cop.  That's the worst thing anyone can do.  Just ask any cop.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He must have been on the FBI's Most Wanted list!

#617 but still.

Most. Wanted.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Archuleta, now 77 years old, was found in Española, New Mexico, where he had been living under the name Ramon Montoya."

DAMMIT!!!
(rips up fake ID, save the date invitation, and Dunkin buy 10 coffees get 1 free punch card)/nobody talks about the victims of identity theft-theft
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
still not a hide and seek record
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Probably couldn't get social security, had no medicare and called a tip on himself for free food, healthcare, and all the amenities, at tax expense
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Archuleta was convicted of assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon for shooting a Denver officer in 1973. The officer survived the shooting.

ok, that is a legitimate conviction - but come on man. 46 years and hasn't been in trouble since? I feel like there should be some kind of statue of limitations on this - if you ain't caught after a decade and remain a law abiding citizen for 4 decades....I dunno, just seems like a huge waste of resources. here's hoping the judge goes easy on him.


The Wire - Early days of Bodie being beat by the Baltimore PD
Youtube GhtkTXEJlFg


/kid hit like a mule
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like anyone was really looking for him after his stint on American Idol.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let the guy go.

Give him a couple of screen writers, bang out a script, then get it made and all the proceeds go to the prison system.

Easy-peasy
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This from the article:

"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice,"


Nope. That is not the message that I see. 46 years. I wonder how many die of old age without ever being caught.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
bet you 10$ he dies of covid while awaiting trial.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: This from the article:

"This arrest should send a clear signal to violent offenders everywhere: The FBI will find you, no matter how long it takes or how far you run, and we will bring you to justice,"


Nope. That is not the message that I see. 46 years. I wonder how many die of old age without ever being caught.


Hell I am not sure I will make it to 43 years old and I am a free man.

Good for him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am curious as to how he slipped up.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Archuleta was convicted of assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon for shooting a Denver officer in 1973. The officer survived the shooting.

ok, that is a legitimate conviction - but come on man. 46 years and hasn't been in trouble since? I feel like there should be some kind of statue of limitations on this - if you ain't caught after a decade and remain a law abiding citizen for 4 decades....I dunno, just seems like a huge waste of resources. here's hoping the judge goes easy on him.


Statue of limitations doesn't work after you have been convicted.  He could have just served his time, and got out many years ago.
 
