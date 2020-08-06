 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Anchors Awhack   (msn.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Missouri, boat's anchor, Illinois man, rope tension, speed boat, popular Osage Beach, victims of the Dayton, third person  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2020 at 1:17 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's pretty tame by Lake of the Ozark standards.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The anchor was provoked.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
File that under Darwin taking practice putts
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, you scratched my anchor!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't drive anchory.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That hoisted quickly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This man didn't need to die.  The technology to save him existed as early as 2002. 


This man survived, kinda

IMPACT: Man's Head vs. Boat Anchor
Youtube byePy4RYiA4


/beer was probably involved
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Very NSFW, somewhat related music:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=th4Cz​v​1j3F8
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Completely different lyrics version, more SFW https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X​Z0O7v​p0mvE
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.