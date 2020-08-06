 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   An Airbnb host books a group of seven for her Scottish Highlands cottage, she was shocked to find that over 23 additional guests showed up as well and caused quite a ruckus   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Axe, English-language films, Scottish Highlands, Getty Images, Airbnb host, Unauthorized events, Sheri Murphy, holiday cottage  
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unauthorized events are banned on Airbnb


Unauthorized events are banned everywhere.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I never expected that a group of dead Canadian painters would be such party animals.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_o​f​_Seven_(artists)
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can you describe this ruckus?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen that Scottish MILF vid.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Unauthorized events are banned on Airbnb


Unauthorized events are banned everywhere.


There is no stopping in a red zone.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Over 23."

Soo... 24?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...suspect it was a religious gathering, especially after finding the axe and sword."

Well that explains it then.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second I honestly thought the article would say the 23 "guests" were actually sheep.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: "Over 23."

Soo... 24?


Close, but it was actually 37,913.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they gave warning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can AirBnB please die in a fire, as soon as possible. Thank you
 
Romans 7 19
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This sounds like the intro to a Midsomer Murder episode.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: [i.pinimg.com image 500x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The Murphys suspect it was a religious gathering, especially after finding the axe and sword."

LOLWUT?
 
red5ish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jtown: "The Murphys suspect it was a religious gathering, especially after finding the axe and sword."

LOLWUT?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
