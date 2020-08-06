 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Funeral service results in 30 sick and 5 hospitalized after attendees "took their masks off and arranged chairs to sit together". If only there had been some possible way to avoid this   (twincities.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Family, Tears, Longtime friend Kathleen Keene of Fargo, Stephanie Schindler, Father, truck driver, social gatherings, Minnesota  
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid games, stupid prizes. F*ck 'em.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you love funerals, everything is working out swimmingly.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better hold off on that burial, you can probably do a double stack and save a little scratch for the next funeral
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deaths at a funeral.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the deceased die of COVID-19 as well?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: If you love funerals, everything is working out swimmingly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Good. Rural Americans aren't going to learn that COVID-19 is a very infectious disease until their towns are emptied out completely.
/we need less rural Trumper Americans in this country...
//COVID-19 has become a self correcting problem...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Good. Good. Rural Americans aren't going to learn that COVID-19 is a very infectious disease until their towns are emptied out completely.
/we need less rural Trumper Americans in this country...
//COVID-19 has become a self correcting problem...


I've been saying that since around March.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Did the deceased die of COVID-19 as well?


I was told that coroners get $100 for every covid death, so...
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming this fall!  The new romantic comedy for our time:

Four Funerals and a Funeral
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it was a funeral! People don't get sick at funerals!
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, I'm so tired of reading "we did everything we weren't supposed to do, and most of us contracted COVID-19 - now that I have the 'rona, I regret not listening to months of experts telling us not to do all the stuff we did" stories.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.


Cult leaders told cult followers that the novel coronavirus was a hoax, perpetrated by some of the cult's espoused foes.

That's all it took.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.


It's an election year.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my MIL died of the 'rona early on, along with 7 other people in her senior center. i see first hand how it affects Mrs SS. i feel for each person who has not been able to go through the familiar ritual of saying goodbye to one who has passed, hugging their loved ones, celebrating the life of the bereaved, having a substandard meal at an overpriced local restaurant. sipping several hard alcohol drinks although you're already numb.

those who you know you love, tell them twice. call them tonight, tomorrow. hear their voices. send your love.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.


I was wondering just the other day if people were such idiots in previous plagues, or if our group is Special.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: FFS, I'm so tired of reading "we did everything we weren't supposed to do, and most of us contracted COVID-19 - now that I have the 'rona, I regret not listening to months of experts telling us not to do all the stuff we did" stories.


To be fair, the average idiot can't comprehend nuance from contradiction.

That is enough to cause all this, sadly.
The above said. I hold Trump responsible. He could have made team a building speech, asking everyone to work together to slow the spread and to protect the old/sick. But he did not.
And thing is, if he doesn't lose in a landslide, maybe America deserves what ever that causes?
All I know is if he wins I'm going support whatever stupid he wants afterwards. Because people didn't vote him out. So, let it all rot on the vine.  Every one should vote him out.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LAKE PARK, Minn

Not one of the seemingly unending Floyd services, was it?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this rate all the inbred Fox-watching Trumtards will have juuuust about figured out it's real by the time they've all caught it. Then they'll shrug, say nothing could have been done, and blame the mysterious decline in the elderly Republican population on a Liberal plot.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hahaha! Good. F*ck 'em.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.


No.
Every single person should assume everyone one else might be asymptomatic spreading.
Act accordingly.
Mask. Washing. No hands on face. No two second rule.
I eat chips with a fork.
I only touch my face in the hot shower.

Social distance.
Even in selfies, even in the hospital.

Did anyone see Ice T's wife, she did a selfie with her Dad who just got out of hospital with c19
 
rcain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.


Because politics is the new religion and Trump is the Jesus and savior of the MAGAts who are fanatic zealots that would kill their own relations on his say so

They are a farking threat to this nation and to humanity and had better be dealt with as such or there will be severe and horrific consequences if these pieces of shiat are left unchecked
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well isn't that nice. Just think, soon they will all, ok most, would you settle for some, will be able to get back together and do this all over again.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: I was wondering just the other day if people were such idiots in previous plagues, or if our group is Special.


Google "1918 mask slackers".
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Did anyone see Ice T's wife, she did a selfie with her Dad who just got out of hospital with c19

Yes. Her lungs are horribly swollen.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Good. Good. Rural Americans aren't going to learn that COVID-19 is a very infectious disease until their towns are emptied out completely.
/we need less rural Trumper Americans in this country...
//COVID-19 has become a self correcting problem...


Thats nice. Here in rural america there are some of us that are not Trumpers, take precautions, mask up anywhere we go. Those spreaders also affect us that are trying to do the right things.

That said, my youngest 2 each work in different fast food places across the street from each other, and the eldest at a nursing home. All start wearing their mask before they go in, and do not take it off until in the car.

The assistant manager at one of those places called in 'sick with a fever' today. Additionally a co-worker teated positive and is in quarantine at another one of those places. My youngest started a low grade fever this evening. No testing places in our county; population -90k. Spent much of the afternoon getting in touch with each of our primary care doctors.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All of you are ghouls.

It's a damn funeral. You have no idea what any of their politics are, and you're really blaming people for wanting some interpersonal connection when someone they cared about died?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pdieten: All of you are ghouls.

It's a damn funeral. You have no idea what any of their politics are, and you're really blaming people for wanting some interpersonal connection when someone they cared about died?


Sure. But, there is a highly contagious bug making it's way across the world and it's no joke. A hug could kill someone some place. Save someone from dying stop being close to each other for the time being. Or know you killed someone some place.
Seriously.
This isn't complicated.
There is no excuse.
This should be every mean girls wet dream. Absolute carte blanche to tell people stay 10 ft away from me.  F&&k hole.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 All of you are ghouls.

It's a damn funeral. You have no idea what any of their politics are, and you're really blaming people for wanting some interpersonal connection when someone they cared about died?

Sure. But, there is a highly contagious bug making it's way across the world and it's no joke. A hug could kill someone some place. Save someone from dying stop being close to each other for the time being. Or know you killed someone some place.
Seriously.
This isn't complicated.
There is no excuse.
This should be every mean girls wet dream. Absolute carte blanche to tell people stay 10 ft away from me.  F&&k hole.
 
comrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.

No.
Every single person should assume everyone one else might be asymptomatic spreading.
Act accordingly.
Mask. Washing. No hands on face. No two second rule.
I eat chips with a fork.
I only touch my face in the hot shower.

Social distance.
Even in selfies, even in the hospital.

Did anyone see Ice T's wife, she did a selfie with her Dad who just got out of hospital with c19


You just touched your face.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.


Because Trumpism is a death cult, and their psychopathic cult leader CALLED IT A HOAX.

/which probably lands somewhere in volume LXXIV on the list of reasons he deserves to burn in Hell
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

comrade: waxbeans: RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.

No.
Every single person should assume everyone one else might be asymptomatic spreading.
Act accordingly.
Mask. Washing. No hands on face. No two second rule.
I eat chips with a fork.
I only touch my face in the hot shower.

Social distance.
Even in selfies, even in the hospital.

Did anyone see Ice T's wife, she did a selfie with her Dad who just got out of hospital with c19

You just touched your face.


That did make my face itch. But, I'm not going to touch it.
I've gotten good at it.
I assume everything is covered in virus. Unless it's just be EverClear wiped or cooked or washed.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Under the normal run of things before the pandemic, I have gotten sick after two family funerals in the recent years.

I'm not sure large funerals are a wise idea during this.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.


It's the very concept of contact tracking. Perhaps if the same folks refusing the follow the rules hadn't somehow turned this disease into a political issue, and made following the rules (or not, for that matter) a political statement, they wouldn't feel as though maintaining their anonymity was necessary to prevent retaliation or persecution.

You're not a friggin' whistleblower - you're a goddamned vector. Anyone who's come into contact with you needs to know.
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: comrade: waxbeans: RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.

No.
Every single person should assume everyone one else might be asymptomatic spreading.
Act accordingly.
Mask. Washing. No hands on face. No two second rule.
I eat chips with a fork.
I only touch my face in the hot shower.

Social distance.
Even in selfies, even in the hospital.

Did anyone see Ice T's wife, she did a selfie with her Dad who just got out of hospital with c19

You just touched your face.

That did make my face itch. But, I'm not going to touch it.
I've gotten good at it.
I assume everything is covered in virus. Unless it's just be EverClear wiped or cooked or washed.


If you assume your hands are already contaminated, the outside of the mask will be as well. Any harm, you think, about pinching the outside with your finger and scratching that way?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Under the normal run of things before the pandemic, I have gotten sick after two family funerals in the recent years.

I'm not sure large funerals are a wise idea during this.


Or small funerals, for that matter - this one was only about 50 or so people, and about 60% of the attendees are now infected.
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.

It's the very concept of contact tracking. Perhaps if the same folks refusing the follow the rules hadn't somehow turned this disease into a political issue, and made following the rules (or not, for that matter) a political statement, they wouldn't feel as though maintaining their anonymity was necessary to prevent retaliation or persecution.

You're not a friggin' whistleblower - you're a goddamned vector. Anyone who's come into contact with you needs to know.


The weird part is when you get frantic calls to your mother from a cousin you haven't seen nor talked to in years saying how I got the Rona and people are looking for you.

I have yet to figure out how the fark that happened.
 
Stibium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stibium:

Damn grammar. Yea that would be even weirder if I got the shiat and they were looking for you

/that's my purse! I don't know you!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Believed to be infected"?
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pdieten: All of you are ghouls.

It's a damn funeral. You have no idea what any of their politics are, and you're really blaming people for wanting some interpersonal connection when someone they cared about died?


Yeah. The same way liberals were blamed for 9-11.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: Pinnacle Point: Humanity has continuously been dealing with viruses of varying degrees of lethality in all of recorded and pre-recorded history. Why so many people have camped on this one being a hoax is beyond me.

I was wondering just the other day if people were such idiots in previous plagues, or if our group is Special.


To be fair, we have never faced an honest to God plague in our lifetime.
Most people don't know how to react.
Denial (Unfortunately) is a VERY common first reaction to shock.
It makes people do ridiculous things.
Others might freeze up and not know how to act.
And they've never done this before.

It's like seeing a pleasant response in the politics tab, you know it is a possibility, but if it ever happened you might not know how to react.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: waxbeans:

Did anyone see Ice T's wife, she did a selfie with her Dad who just got out of hospital with c19

Yes. Her lungs are horribly swollen.


She's got lungs in her ass as well. Evolution truly is marvelous.
 
Stibium
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stibium: FormlessOne: RedVentrue: FTA
"We are not able to name them, as that would identify the individuals involved, and those who are ill and their close contacts know who they are."

This is exactly what the community needs to know.

It's the very concept of contact tracking. Perhaps if the same folks refusing the follow the rules hadn't somehow turned this disease into a political issue, and made following the rules (or not, for that matter) a political statement, they wouldn't feel as though maintaining their anonymity was necessary to prevent retaliation or persecution.

You're not a friggin' whistleblower - you're a goddamned vector. Anyone who's come into contact with you needs to know.

The weird part is when you get frantic calls to your mother from a cousin you haven't seen nor talked to in years saying how I got the Rona and people are looking for you.

I have yet to figure out how the fark that happened.


To be more clear, it may have been state government officials "looking for me." This was, after all, a couple weeks before the first confirmed case hit the state.  I don't know why they couldn't find me. My PCP and a couple other agencies had my phone number, my job had my address as well. They also knew who the sick person was I presumably got it from and could have tested her because she was sick af.

So how it got to my cousin, I can't begin to imagine how that happened. Infinitesimally small chance he knew the sick person at work and had contact, but there would still not be any reason to bring me into that.

It was just really, really strange and very not cool.
 
