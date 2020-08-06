 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The top of the World Trade Center is on fire. Hulk Hogan seen exiting the area   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

1270 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 11:30 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The nWo strikes again
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The Future is Here"

Man, talk about being prescient...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: "The Future is Here"

Man, talk about being prescient...


Well, kinda more like the past?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't worry, the steel beams can't melt.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, Belgium.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: "The Future is Here"

Man, talk about being prescient...


I hope the Fire Department gets there before the future does.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope Belgium enjoys their 20 years of pointless wars
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is it with subbys and their farking misleading headlines lately?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: What is it with subbys and their farking misleading headlines lately?


I know. It's bullshiat.

Hulk had nothing to do with this!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bazbt3: "There's an old saying in Tennessee - I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee - that says, fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again."


YEEEEAAAAAAAAHH
Youtube 6YMPAH67f4o
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from 2001?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The biggest lesson I learned this week, is if a building is on fire, run. Run away. As fast as you can.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Were they moving in a new Chinese consulate, by chance?
 
JRoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Adgx9​w​t63NY
Bloodhound Gang - Fire Water Burn (Official Video)
 
doomjesse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The future is here" and it's a burning disaster too?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: NotCodger: What is it with subbys and their farking misleading headlines lately?

I know. It's bullshiat.

Hulk had nothing to do with this!


He has a history
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: NotCodger: What is it with subbys and their farking misleading headlines lately?

I know. It's bullshiat.

Hulk had nothing to do with this!


Prove it, Commie.
 
almandot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If the WTC burns down just launch the nukes we're giving up on 2020
 
g.fro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Superjoe: I hope Belgium enjoys their 20 years of pointless wars


You don't want to piss off the Belgians. Just ask the Congolese.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Presumably, Hogan was shouting n-bombs as he left.
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Oh, Belgium.


Watch your language.
 
g.fro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CipollinaFan: Ivo Shandor: Oh, Belgium.

Watch your language.


Which one?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Superjoe: I hope Belgium enjoys their 20 years of pointless wars


coty
 
way south
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Hulk had nothing to do with this!


"....Scottydoesntknow said, without evidence".
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A second Trump has hit the South Lawn.

*checks notes

Yes. That's correct.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I shared the headline, heart attack, and quick recovery (once I read the thread) with my sleeping husband and he muttered, "That's what you get when you plug too many waffle irons into the power strips... Belgian... fire...zzzzzzzz."

Thank you, Jay Leno.  Go the f*ck to sleep.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: The biggest lesson I learned this week, is if a building is on fire, run. Run away. As fast as you can.


Well this situation calls for less running because it's only going to collapse, not explode.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: AsparagusFTW: The biggest lesson I learned this week, is if a building is on fire, run. Run away. As fast as you can.

Well this situation calls for less running because it's only going to collapse, not explode.


That's what you tell all the girls....
 
gas giant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope it's just harmless jet fuel.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Props to the crane operator, who seems to be making sure the load is moved to a safe location so it can't fall and kill anyone, despite the cab being engulfed in smoke.

Let me know if you see that differently though, because I have no expertise in that field, and my first thought was, "what the hell man, get out of there."
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's near the Noordstation.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.