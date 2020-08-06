 Skip to content
 
Car rental agency: "we obviously didn't know that guy had drugs when we rented him a car." Police: "free car"
    Asset forfeiture  
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping it was Hertz or Avis or somebody who had enough influence to fight this nonsense which has been going on for decades.

If he fights hard, he might get his car back but it still won't stop this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If I was Hertz, if I was Avis, they wouldn't try to seize the car," Munir told the Clarion-Ledger.

Which is why Hertz or Avis don't have to fight this nonsense.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep plugging away, libertarians. This is one of the few issues we can count on you to not turn into "anyhow, like we were saying, 11 yr olds can give consent to have sexual relations with adults".
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can only think of one group of people who would support civil forfeiture. Getting rid of it should be a bipartisan issue, even now.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Keep plugging away, libertarians. This is one of the few issues we can count on you to not turn into "anyhow, like we were saying, 11 yr olds can give consent to have sexual relations with adults".


Not ALL libertarians want sex. Some just want to take long drives with loaded guns and massive amounts of drugs and talk about how taxation is theft.
 
HempHead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is what defund the police is all about.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See. Slippery slope isn't a fallacy.
Asset forfeiture is perfectly fine there's no slippery slope that's going to hurt someone else.
Idiots.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any government, state or federal that allows such an obvious conflict of interest is as corrupt as any backwards ass banana republic you can imagine.
Things like this and "gravy train" radar traps on interstates are part of the reason people flee the police and risk innocent lives. Just another letter on the gravestone of the publics trust.
The epitaph will be "here lies respectable law enforcement."
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I was hoping it was Hertz or Avis or somebody who had enough influence to fight this nonsense which has been going on for decades.

If he fights hard, he might get his car back but it still won't stop this.


Donating money to civil liberties groups, badgering the shiat out of your congressperson, voting and letting new candidates have an earful about it will help, however. Also, social media seems to have an effect on things like this.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Keep plugging away, libertarians. This is one of the few issues we can count on you to not turn into "anyhow, like we were saying, 11 yr olds can give consent to have sexual relations with adults".


Yep.  This sick fark was once the target of a CP investigation and he still has a radio show.

copblock.orgView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How long before a peer-to-peer car rental/sharing  app gets their own lesson?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cops are the biggest crooks.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Keep plugging away, libertarians. This is one of the few issues we can count on you to not turn into "anyhow, like we were saying, 11 yr olds can give consent to have sexual relations with adults".


Not everything the voices in your head tell you about libertarians should be taken as fact.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I'm correct, any properties seized in such a way have to be sold at a public auction. However, not all public auctions are that public.

As a courier, I was delivering a package to the local court house and was using the back stairs, when I came upon a little group of people standing there: a judge, a 'witness', a 'second interested party' and the primary bidder along with a lawyer. Right there, they auctioned off to the primary bidder a property worth a couple of million for a fraction of it's cost.

'Public auction' indeed. There has to be an announcement of the auction posted several days in advance for the public to see. There was, down on the boiler room door where the public can go but rarely do.

I walked out of there having an idea how if feels to be raped.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As Giacomo Bologna reports.

That's fine reportin there, Bologna.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Keep plugging away, libertarians. This is one of the few issues we can count on you to not turn into "anyhow, like we were saying, 11 yr olds can give consent to have sexual relations with adults".


This is why you always pay extra for renter's "gold fringe" insurance.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HempHead: This is what defund the police is all about.


Yeah, but defunding the police will increase the banditry.
 
fusillade762
‘’ less than a minute ago  
methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, Adderall, and Xanax, along with three loaded firearms

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
