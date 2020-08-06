 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   6pm ET - It's the Fark News Livestream Today's theme is overlooked bits and buried ledes. Also what do the NRA and Hookers for Jesus have in common? Tune in to find out   (twitch.tv) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 06 Aug 2020 at 6:00 PM (less than a minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Enomai [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You still have to pay for the Russian redhead?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where do I go to hear about the hooker's overlooked bits?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Enomai: You still have to pay for the Russian redhead?


Nope but I like your version better
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.