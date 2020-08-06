 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(crawford county now.com)   "It was uplifting to see that many people out there wanting to help, and then to see the excitement on everyone's faces when the kitten came out. It's stuff like that that makes you feel good with everything going on today". Welcome to Caturday   (crawfordcountynow.com) divider line
404
    More: Caturday, Cat, Bill Johnson, Noel Richie, Coming out, sweet little kitten, English-language films, parking lot, Bucyrus Community Hospital  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 08 Aug 2020 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



404 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CATURDAY!

scontent.fagc1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hello from country cat that showed up one day. Son named her Serenity
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Caturday is here!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Merltech: [Fark user image 425x566]
Hello from country cat that showed up one day. Son named her Serenity


Hi Serenity, welcome to Caturday!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Important, please read the below post!



I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974​/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Merltech: [Fark user image 425x566]
Hello from country cat that showed up one day. Son named her Serenity


Welcome to The Clowder, Serenity!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some fresh Jack
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And fresh Cisco
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


and his new sleeping spot.  It's the racks over the downstairs toilet.  We rarely go in there so he's usually undisturbed in there!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll chase Buzzie and Desi around later!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.


I actually checked it after your post on Wetnoseday, but I just wanted to say I really appreciated you putting it there and here because I don't always read the newsletter, thank you very much and I think it has a better set up. I think total fark should've always been that way :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]


What a handsome house panther! I don't think I've seen him before.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.


We can still do month-to-month though, right?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Levin the Meatwad has once again instructed his staff to post a picture of him diligently attending to his duties.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia needs to learn how to relax in Caturday style.

Fark user imageView Full Size


dang sunflower seeds from the balcony
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 850x703]
Levin the Meatwad has once again instructed his staff to post a picture of him diligently attending to his duties.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes I think Blanche's head is too small for her body. Or is her body too big for her head?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: kudayta: [Fark user image 850x703]
Levin the Meatwad has once again instructed his staff to post a picture of him diligently attending to his duties.

[Fark user image 203x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


Your kitty is way prettier than mine.  Please give her belly rubs and tuna treats ;)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.

We can still do month-to-month though, right?


Yes
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: Mudd's woman: kudayta: [Fark user image 850x703]
Levin the Meatwad has once again instructed his staff to post a picture of him diligently attending to his duties.

[Fark user image 203x211] [View Full Size image _x_]

Your kitty is way prettier than mine.  Please give her belly rubs and tuna treats ;)


Well, Levin the Meatwad is a handsome guy!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.

We can still do month-to-month though, right?

Yes


I am thinking that the month-to-month is $5 for Bare and $10 for Total, is that right?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.

We can still do month-to-month though, right?

Yes

I am thinking that the month-to-month is $5 for Bare and $10 for Total, is that right?


Yeah, I think that's right.  You save 20 bucks if you buy it for a year.  Hopefully they'll let us buy 6 months for 55 bucks for so.
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Snuffybud: Some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

What a handsome house panther! I don't think I've seen him before.


Hai!  I iz Jack, I iz Cisco's brother, I hide a bit, and I haz my own TOTL FARK!!!
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not entirely sure what Mollie is trying to tell me here.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Jack in the Box: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Snuffybud: Some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

What a handsome house panther! I don't think I've seen him before.

Hai!  I iz Jack, I iz Cisco's brother, I hide a bit, and I haz my own TOTL FARK!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Baloo says hello!

Ruby says ZzZzZzzz
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.

We can still do month-to-month though, right?

Yes

I am thinking that the month-to-month is $5 for Bare and $10 for Total, is that right?


Currently TF is $5 per month and Barefark is $2.50 per month. New prices haven't gone into effect yet.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Timid Goddess: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.

We can still do month-to-month though, right?

Yes

I am thinking that the month-to-month is $5 for Bare and $10 for Total, is that right?

Currently TF is $5 per month and Barefark is $2.50 per month. New prices haven't gone into effect yet.


Was thinking those were the new prices starting in August.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Bathia_Mapes: Timid Goddess: Bathia_Mapes: Mudd's woman: Bathia_Mapes: Important, please read the below post!


I know a lot of you don't read the weekly Fark NotNewletter (NNL), but you'll want to read this one as it's about an upcoming change in subscription prices (Which have been the same since 2002). Drew lays it out in the intro, but he also answers questions in the thread, so i advise you to read his answers.

https://www.fark.com/comments/blog974/​Fark-NotNewsletter-Because-you-love-ch​ange-were-making-changes-to-Fark-subsc​riptions
Total Fark will now be ad free since TF and Barefark are being combined. You can also buy Barefark on its on if you don't want TF.


The yearly memberships work out to $8.33 (TF + Barefark) and $4.16 (Barefark) per month, respectively. Before the price change TotalFark + Barefark was $7.50/month, so not much of an increase.

Per Drew in the NNL, "It's not possible to renew early, however if your subscription renews after Aug 19 it will renew the old price - for a while". Also per Drew, if the new rates are a hardship, please send in a Farkback and they'll try to work out something for you.

We can still do month-to-month though, right?

Yes

I am thinking that the month-to-month is $5 for Bare and $10 for Total, is that right?

Currently TF is $5 per month and Barefark is $2.50 per month. New prices haven't gone into effect yet.

Was thinking those were the new prices starting in August.


Yes, and I posted the info in my comment up-thread. However, per Drew the current prices are going to be grandfathered in for awhile. Don't know how long that will be though, so if you want a more definitive answer, contacting Farkback would be your best bet.
 
Jack in the Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Snuffybud: Some fresh Jack

What a handsome house panther! I don't think I've seen him before.


Mudd's woman: Jack in the Box: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Snuffybud: Some fresh Jack

What a handsome house panther! I don't think I've seen him before.

Hai!  I iz Jack, I iz Cisco's brother, I hide a bit, and I haz my own TOTL FARK!!!


Yeah, I noes.  I haz a bit ob a problem.  Iz iz da nip addict, I admitz it.  I try to quit but I felled of da wagon, an off da table, an off da sofa, an off da cat tree.....

/an it's time fur dadz to get some fresh leaf!!!
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Onyx says Hi, and blurry Ashes goes whassup?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
And I need a camera that takes decent low light indoor pictures.  Howdy, everbuddy!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image image 850x703]
Levin the Meatwad has once again instructed his staff to post a picture of him diligently attending to his duties.


With that description, I expected to see him cleaning his harbls (or at least the vicinity of where they were) 😝
 
Displayed 50 of 404 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.