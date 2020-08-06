 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Don't worry everyone. The University of Georgia has solved the covid dilemma   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Same old, same old Trump fundamentalist solution:  Kill them all and let God sort them out.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks great. I hope all teachers' desks are empty while the teachers and students are safe during this pandemic.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can also be used as a Space Force capsule!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Built by the Maginot Company in Belgium.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Built by the Maginot Company in Belgium.


Nice!
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shields Up Captain!
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must have been done by the respected U of GA school of engineering.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's cool though, because you can get the lectures on cassette if you're sick with teh covids.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That should work fine.   As long as Covid-19 is transmitted solely by spitballs.  And that barrier doesn't get hit by more than, say, three of them.
 
Cyrus the Mediocre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's actually looks like a good idea

The empty classroom. I mean. Not the barrier
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go Dawgs! (to the clinic)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taped until the adhesive sets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Professors should show up for class, put a zoom meeting on the projector, go out to their car and use a cellphone to deliver the lecture via the zoom meeting.

/its still on-campus instruction
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's like a really big mask, just more transparent and less porous?
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Plexiglas looks like it's an inch thick.  Was being bullet proof really necessary.
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An institution of higher learning is doing this. A place where reason and research should hold sway.

smh
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that they appear to have used masking tape, well known for its structural strength and antiviral properties.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: That Plexiglas looks like it's an inch thick.  Was being bullet proof really necessary.


Somebody's cousin owns a plexiglass company, so ... yes?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the standup one taped off but the sit down one isn't?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Trump has designed a COVID barrier to protect him from his staff:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/It was assembled in Thighland.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Taped until the adhesive sets.


I sure hope so. I mean, painter's tape? They couldn't even shell out for the good tape? If it's meant to do anything structural it'll probably last for all of about 6 hours.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Why is the standup one taped off but the sit down one isn't?
[pbs.twimg.com image 600x798]


??? The stand-up one is on the right.

/Welcome to Jamaica, mon. Have a nice day
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a less than half hearted attempt.

Seriously, that looks like somebody was tasked to build a shield for a desk and they thought, "Let me just slap something together, there's no way in hell they are actually going to open the campus."
 
Fairmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, a lot of the improvised plexiglass barriers I see in stores look to be similarly sloppily put together. Had one corner store I entered had improvised a barrier using saran wrap instead of plexiglass.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't trying to be effective.  They are trying to show they at least tried something so they can use that effort as mitigation in any lawsuit payouts
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is at all indicative of efforts being made to keep staff safe at schools...

My sister teaches. I told her she should seriously consider early retirement. This is going to be such a clusterfark.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fairmont: To be fair, a lot of the improvised plexiglass barriers I see in stores look to be similarly sloppily put together. Had one corner store I entered had improvised a barrier using saran wrap instead of plexiglass.


That's what freedom of private property, zero regulation, and less government gets us.
This isn't a bug. It's the whole point and the only possible outcome.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Must have been done by the respected U of GA school of engineering.


Then they wonder why Georgia Tech laughs their ass off at them.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks pretty effective, if COVID sufferers emit potentially harmful UVB radiation, or spontaneously hurl rotten tomatoes at people.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The market isn't punishing them. So that's that.
Each person must personally stave off bad actors like this.
This is the whole point of less government. You are on your own. Take your money so place else.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fairmont: To be fair, a lot of the improvised plexiglass barriers I see in stores look to be similarly sloppily put together. Had one corner store I entered had improvised a barrier using saran wrap instead of plexiglass.



These crappy barriers remind me of the days when restaurants had smoking and non smoking areas that were divided by a partition.

The smoke instinctively knew that it wasn't allowed to cross the barrier much like the COVID does I'm sure.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hissatsu: If this is at all indicative of efforts being made to keep staff safe at schools...

My sister teaches. I told her she should seriously consider early retirement. This is going to be such a clusterfark.


This is the point.
The sick logic is:
Enough people die/quit/ what not.  That forces innovation and entrepreneurship because of new opportunities.
What I don't get, why is the above force less evil than a guy holding a gun to my head telling me to sew faster?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Being Georgia, I'm pleasantly surprised that it doesn't involve guns.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Boo_Guy: Why is the standup one taped off but the sit down one isn't?
[pbs.twimg.com image 600x798]

??? The stand-up one is on the right.

/Welcome to Jamaica, mon. Have a nice day



You ever think about installing a garden hose reel to make more bathrooms accessible to you?

/although there's usually a floor grate around somewhere I suppose
 
Zipf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hissatsu: If this is at all indicative of efforts being made to keep staff safe at schools...

My sister teaches. I told her she should seriously consider early retirement. This is going to be such a clusterfark.

This is the point.
The sick logic is:
Enough people die/quit/ what not.  That forces innovation and entrepreneurship because of new opportunities.
What I don't get, why is the above force less evil than a guy holding a gun to my head telling me to sew faster?


Wait, are you one of them Oriental trolls?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The slobber marks that bulldog leaves will be a PITA to clean.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Fairmont: To be fair, a lot of the improvised plexiglass barriers I see in stores look to be similarly sloppily put together. Had one corner store I entered had improvised a barrier using saran wrap instead of plexiglass.


These crappy barriers remind me of the days when restaurants had smoking and non smoking areas that were divided by a partition.

The smoke instinctively knew that it wasn't allowed to cross the barrier much like the COVID does I'm sure.


Incidentally, the debate today over wearing masks closely mimics the debate at one time over smoking.

- It doesn't kill that many people!
- I should have the freedom to smoke where I want and contaminate the air for everyone else.
- People are just complaining about nothing.
- It's lawyers wanting money.
- Cigarettes are good for you, actually.
- Other excuses
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: It's cool though, because you can get the lectures on cassette if you're sick with teh covids.


Had a biology class in the 1970s that was on cassette (plus slide carousel) because the prof couldn't be bothered teaching an intro course. Found out later he was such a crappy instructor that the slide show was a blessing.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skinink: In other news, Trump has designed a COVID barrier to protect him from his staff:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x592]

/It was assembled in Thighland.


You know how much I would farking love for something like that when trying to eat out BEFORE the pandemic?
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Fairmont: To be fair, a lot of the improvised plexiglass barriers I see in stores look to be similarly sloppily put together. Had one corner store I entered had improvised a barrier using saran wrap instead of plexiglass.


These crappy barriers remind me of the days when restaurants had smoking and non smoking areas that were divided by a partition.

The smoke instinctively knew that it wasn't allowed to cross the barrier much like the COVID does I'm sure.


We used to have them on passenger airlines, once someone came up with the "non-smoking section". My first 10 years or so of flying, there was no "non-smoking section". You could smoke anywhere. That was dumb, but even dumber was putting up a curtain or two plexiglass side pieces to separate them. Somehow, the smoke just "knew" not to cross the barrier...
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: NotThatGuyAgain: Taped until the adhesive sets.

I sure hope so. I mean, painter's tape? They couldn't even shell out for the good tape? If it's meant to do anything structural it'll probably last for all of about 6 hours.


It's brilliant actually.  Guarantees the guy who did it has a job tomorrow to re-tape it.  You do a more permanent job and they might not need you again.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know what the problem is, nobody ever circumvented a sneeze guard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I don't know what the problem is, nobody ever circumvented a sneeze guard.

[Fark user image 850x472]


Thanks Barack "Patient Zero" Obama
 
xtalman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Given that looks to be an older building my guess is no matter what you do the ventilation system will be a perfect spreader.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Same old, same old Trump fundamentalist solution:  Kill them all and let God sort them out.


It is what it is!
Trump takes no responsibility!

This is America, you're on your own so pick yourself up by your own damned bootstraps and stop trying to force your stupid Mask Nazi BS down everyone's throats!

#MAGAWAGADINGDONG
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skinink: In other news, Trump has designed a COVID barrier to protect him from his staff:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x592]

/It was assembled in Thighland.


Came for the Cone of Silence.  Leaving "satisfied".
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Boo_Guy: Fairmont: To be fair, a lot of the improvised plexiglass barriers I see in stores look to be similarly sloppily put together. Had one corner store I entered had improvised a barrier using saran wrap instead of plexiglass.


These crappy barriers remind me of the days when restaurants had smoking and non smoking areas that were divided by a partition.

The smoke instinctively knew that it wasn't allowed to cross the barrier much like the COVID does I'm sure.

We used to have them on passenger airlines, once someone came up with the "non-smoking section". My first 10 years or so of flying, there was no "non-smoking section". You could smoke anywhere. That was dumb, but even dumber was putting up a curtain or two plexiglass side pieces to separate them. Somehow, the smoke just "knew" not to cross the barrier...


There was a short time where the Timmy's around me built areas that were completely blocked off with glass and doors so the smokers could hotbox themselves to cancerous hell. A mall near me had one of them too.

Looking back at it it's stupid the length some of these places went to let people smoke inside instead of telling them just to farking go outside. It's even stupider that the smokers would actually use them instead of going outside.


/sad beige/brown little rooms
//the one at the mall was standing room only, it looked like some demented human petshop
 
