 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   VP pick announced. Make your guess and then click   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: News  
•       •       •

1036 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Aug 2020 at 4:24 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
JHFTDV.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, you prick.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got the first name right!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DAMMIT, SUBBY!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't think it's nice to pick on the mentally challenged.

Kanye is a post turtle.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You rock, subby!

/Pure awesomeness
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BAD SUBBY. BAD!

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
May an army of fire ants find your most delicate spots to bite, subby!
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Mike Pence is out of a job. Wow.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I knew it'd be a woman!
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I don't think it's nice to pick on the mentally challenged.

Kanye is a post turtle.


Substitute mentally ill for mentally challenged and I'd agree. Kanye West needs to be not famous. Being famous is really bad for him, because he needs treatment, not enablers.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Val Demings.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Subby, you prick.


The post tag didn't give you an idea?
 
lectos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
F*ck you subby. Just f*ck you.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby's mom?

* clicks link*

Eh, close enough.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The crazy ticket is finally complete.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
steamcdn-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those pages included her biography, in which she says she has pursued God since she was six-months-old, when she says she was "slipping away into a crib death" before a higher power visited her "in a hospital tent" and saved her life.

Sometimes "relatively sane" is still 90% batshiat.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm guessing subby is trolling us
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hillary Clinton!

Aren't I just the Dickens?

But seriously, who cares? She's the running mate of the Second Biggest fool in the race.
 
jst3p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it possible he is just pretending to be a Trump supporter, then run for president, then pick this obviously conservative religious white person as a running mate in order to siphon votes from Trump?
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Since when the fark does Kanye live on a ranch in Bumfark, Wyoming?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pence again?
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I half expected it to be Mike Tyson.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.