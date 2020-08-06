 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   Grandma teaches 13-year-old grandson how to bowl with cars. "I ain't know what to do. I pushed the brake, but she pushed the gas pedal and went straight ahead and started crashing into those folks"   (wreg.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Crash Bandicoot, Victim, The Victim, Automobile, grandmother's lap, 13-year-old boy, 13-year-old Joseph, Ernestine Hollomon  
•       •       •

884 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2020 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You sure that's not the spuckler family?  The hick-speak in that article made my head hurt. I don't think if you added up the years of education the 3 of them had it would total 12
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hope she's learning her lesson the whole time she's in jail. I hope she thinks twice next time," [her daughter] said.

NEXT time???
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I hadn't seen the timeline say this was in Tennessee, I would have guessed Rt. 30 in the Irwin/Greensburg area in PA.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone on the planet has figured out that the first few times you drive a car you find a completely deserted parking lot.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "I hope she's learning her lesson the whole time she's in jail. I hope she thinks twice next time," [her daughter] said.

NEXT time???


Unfortunately, this probably won't lead to the grandmother's license being permanently revoked.  There will be a next time she gets behind the wheel.  There will be a next time she gets drunk with car keys in her purse or by the door or wherever.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: There will be a next time she gets behind the wheel.


Considering she was driving on a suspended license, I don't think revoking it will have much effect on her.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to TFA her license was already suspended.  I think.  It actually isn't totally clear.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ssems to be a sharp focus today on black people misbehaving. Almost as if the media has their own agenda.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma found her thrill........hitting those folks w/her nephew on that hill......
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. I was six when I was taught to drive like this. This kid is an idiot.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: Ssems to be a sharp focus today on black people misbehaving. Almost as if the media has their own agenda.

Did the media suppress news of any other idiots running over multiple people lately? Maybe their focus is on reporting newsworthy shiat, or using the "if it bleeds it leads" rule, which is a different problem
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we all get a round of applause though for the literal child, who actually exhibited some sense when he tried his damndest to BRAKE when he saw pedestrians. Unlike his grandma who hit the gas and all of the adults in his life who allowed this to happen. I can get past the yeehaw/hillbilly speak when there's common sense. Hopefully this kid has other family members who can look out for him.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
had to check to make sure Mark Twain didn't write that article
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: Can we all get a round of applause though for the literal child, who actually exhibited some sense when he tried his damndest to BRAKE when he saw pedestrians. Unlike his grandma who hit the gas and all of the adults in his life who allowed this to happen. I can get past the yeehaw/hillbilly speak when there's common sense. Hopefully this kid has other family members who can look out for him.


Sure, but 13 isn't a particularly young age to understand how cars work. I had my learner's license at 14 (in Alberta).
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Joseph said the experience has put him off driving.
"I ain't want to drive no more," he said.

I feel bad for that kid. He must feel terrible. Wish I was his neighbor, I'd teach him to drive when he got old enough.
 
Felkami
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Grats on the kid for getting out and trying to help people.

//Anyone else start reading the article with the expectation of the victims being protesters?
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: RainDawg: Ssems to be a sharp focus today on black people misbehaving. Almost as if the media has their own agenda.
Did the media suppress news of any other idiots running over multiple people lately? Maybe their focus is on reporting newsworthy shiat, or using the "if it bleeds it leads" rule, which is a different problem


You're asking me if I know what the media suppressed. No I don't but they do that, you know. You sound young.
 
Wifey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is a 13-year-old sitting in his grandmother's lap?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wifey: Why is a 13-year-old sitting in his grandmother's lap?


I'm thinking she was drunk and would not be deterred.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wifey: Why is a 13-year-old sitting in his grandmother's lap?


Because appalachia
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: RainDawg: Ssems to be a sharp focus today on black people misbehaving. Almost as if the media has their own agenda.
Did the media suppress news of any other idiots running over multiple people lately? Maybe their focus is on reporting newsworthy shiat, or using the "if it bleeds it leads" rule, which is a different problem


There was a pickup truck that drive through a protest in Portland the other night.  It's not clear whether that has been suppressed because the police are suppressing it (they stopped the driver and say he cooperated, and the driver was released without charges) or because the police declared that assembly a riot.  The most specific coverage I've seen points out the make and model of the pickup, as it's relevant to that blog's subject: https://gmauthority.com/blog​/2020/08/c​hevrolet-s-10-crashes-through-fence-dr​ags-motorcycle-at-portland-protest/
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Felkami: Grats on the kid for getting out and trying to help people.

//Anyone else start reading the article with the expectation of the victims being protesters?


Just you.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Phaedrus the Vague: RainDawg: Ssems to be a sharp focus today on black people misbehaving. Almost as if the media has their own agenda.
Did the media suppress news of any other idiots running over multiple people lately? Maybe their focus is on reporting newsworthy shiat, or using the "if it bleeds it leads" rule, which is a different problem

You're asking me if I know what the media suppressed. No I don't but they do that, you know. You sound young.


So are you saying there hasn't been enough on the "peaceful" takeover of cities?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Wifey: Why is a 13-year-old sitting in his grandmother's lap?

Because appalachia


Are they shorter there?  13 should be tall enough to reach the pedals.

The whole point of sitting on the lap is the adult controlled the speed and brake.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wifey: Why is a 13-year-old sitting in his grandmother's lap?


Of all the things about this, this felt the weirdest.
Drunkard grandma has a 13 year old on her lap to drive?
Kids 10 year old can probably reach the pedals and look over the steering wheel.
Either in her drunken state she viewed the 13 year old as a tiny kid, or worse, there's molestation charges that need to be added here.
Third possibility, child has physical developmental issues; dwarf, midget, stunted growth, etc
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wifey: Why is a 13-year-old sitting in his grandmother's lap?


Stunted growth for some odd reason?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: You sure that's not the spuckler family?  The hick-speak in that article made my head hurt. I don't think if you added up the years of education the 3 of them had it would total 12


I represent some of this comment
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.