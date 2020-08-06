 Skip to content
(Facebook)   Is that wrong? Are you not supposed to do that?   (facebook.com) divider line
21
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember that ranger was really pissed at me lat year.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link to bookface? I don't know if it is wrong, just sort of a faux pas.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone complains about the FB greenli... oh christ, this soon?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: In before someone complains about the FB greenli... oh christ, this soon?


Hey, it was a good test to make see if my StateBook blocker extensions are still working. Turns out they are.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: gameshowhost: In before someone complains about the FB greenli... oh christ, this soon?

Hey, it was a good test to make see if my StateBook blocker extensions are still working. Turns out they are.


StateBook blocker extension... huh.  I'm gonna look that up on Twitter. That place is money, baby!
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whaaaaa? That's why we take slow friends with us. Or is it just me?
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, no, you have to outrun your friend.  If you push them over, the bear will ignore them and chase the moving prey.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That picture is adorable. Dammit.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Link to bookface? I don't know if it is wrong, just sort of a faux pas.


Link away:

% egrep 'facebook|fbcdn' /etc/hosts | sort
127.0.0.1 ads.ak.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 connect.facebook.net
127.0.0.1 creative.ak.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 facebook.com
127.0.0.1 m.facebook.com
127.0.0.1 static.xx.fbcdn.net
127.0.0.1 www.facebook.com
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why I always carry a tire iron when hiking with friends.  So after I kneecap 'em I know I can outrun them in a emergency bear situation.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: No, no, you have to outrun your friend.  If you push them over, the bear will ignore them and chase the moving prey.


Just yell "Run" and give a little push to get them started running while you stand there.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Original: National Park Service

READ: Please don't run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.

As a follow-up to a previous post, if you come upon a stationary bear, move away slowly and sideways; this allows you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping. Moving sideways is also non-threatening to bears. Do NOT run, but if the bear follows, stop and hold your ground. Like dogs, they will chase fieeing animals. Do NOT climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees. Do NOT push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course).

Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Don't we all? Identify yourself by making noise so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Help the bear recognize you as a human. We recommend using your voice. (Waving and showing off your opposable thumb means nothing to the bear) The bear may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.

Find more tips, check out https://www.nps.gov/subjects/bears/in​d​ex.htm
P.S. We apologize to any "friends" who were brought on a hike as the "bait" or were sacrificed to save the group. You will be missed.

Image: Bear resting on a log thinking bear things at Katmai National Park & Preserve. NPS/ J. Ehrlenbach

#FindYourPark #RecreateResponsibly
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
bear's scientific name when translated is bear bear.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zoochosis: Bears
Youtube DFvl7_q51ew
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bear's scientific name when translated is bear bear.


Orso you say.
 
Fellini8.5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Zebra - Bears
Youtube rfd8EcmFAZU


"So in the middle of loving running
I hope you'll find a place in your heart for them"
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The old D&D mantra. You don't have to be faster than the monster, you just have to be faster than the slowest party member.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't have to outrun the bear...
 
Acidicnads
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two business men walking in a forest when they see a bear coming at the. One open hi briefcase and starts putting on running shoes. The other asks,

" You think you can outrun a bear?"

"No" he replies, "But, I think I can out run you."
 
