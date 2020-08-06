 Skip to content
(Phoenix New Times) Life's not a beach at Bikini Beans Coffee in Phoenix
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  
Bad: getting mistreated, and underpaid at work. Worse: getting mistreated, and underpaid at work, while wearing a skimpy bikini.
 
moto-geek
40 minutes ago  
"empowerment"

riiiiight
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
40 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  

moto-geek: "empowerment"

riiiiight


Part of me was "empowered" by those bikini pics.
 
Acidicnads
36 minutes ago  
I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
"Dudes who run a bikini coffee shop are not actually empowering to the women, but instead abusive" gets filed in the "unsurprising but still unacceptable" drawer.
 
cwheelie
34 minutes ago  
My solution to all these HR issues is simply not to hire any women, minorities, the gays, young people or anyone who I don't like the look of
was that wrong? should I not have done that?
 
ifky
33 minutes ago  
Yes I'd love to work at place that will charge me 300.00 for training and then expect me to stay on for 6 months. I truly hope I have to share the cash tips I get.
 
brizzle365
33 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.


you're welcome.
 
Devo
31 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNmJE​Q​9sD3k

There was a service like that in Memphis for a while. I sent them to my grandfather's house.
 
chasd00
31 minutes ago  
"It's a powerhouse that uplifts coffee enthusiasts, tea drinkers, and protein shake lovers alike through women empowerment and customer care. "

lol right.

give the women 75% of profit and allow them to set the price weekly by vote then you can at least entertain the word empowerment.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
30 minutes ago  

ifky: Yes I'd love to work at place that will charge me 300.00 for training and then expect me to stay on for 6 months. I truly hope I have to share the cash tips I get.


A bikini coffeeshop and EDS are totally the same thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
You don't go there for the coffee, just like you don't go to Hooters for their food.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
Something something, their beans, something something.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
27 minutes ago  
I'm sorry - I've worked in a coffee shop. I ain't prancing about without even an apron around above-boiling temp substances.

The steam from the sanitizing dishwasher was painful enough on your face if you didn't step back quickly enough.
 
dothemath
27 minutes ago  
I guess they'll have to go back to their old jobs calculating rocket trajectories and designing artificial organs.
 
Marcos P
26 minutes ago  
When i read "Bikini Beans" this is the first thing that popped in my head
Fark user imageView Full Size


-_-
 
oopsboom
26 minutes ago  
so on one hand...theyre basically working as non-contact stripper waitresses.  for tips.  that get split and can be confiscated when you're late or basically any other reason. (not wearing enough makeup... wtf is that?  out of uniform?  lol)  thats on them.  they knowingly took a shiatty job with shiatty rules.  read your employment contract.

on the other hand.  the boss should be providing security.  stuff like stalker guys leaving items on their cars and the boss ignoring it is not acceptable.  they actually have real grounds to go after him if they were reporting customers harassing them or stalking/threatening them and he did nothing.  especially over a significant period of time where those customers should have been banned and if necessary had police called and trespassed off the property.
 
PvtStash
25 minutes ago  
oh gee look another example of how humans with any power and authority over others, average out to be a pile of wet buttwhiff.

please tell us more about how all people's voices and votes all need to be counted again.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
What sort of weirdo buys their coffee from these places?
Hooters and all those places I just don't get. WTF is the appeal? It just all seems so pathetic on everyone's part.
 
Porous Horace
22 minutes ago  
How about a coffee place where the waitresses are women recently physically abused by their partners? Like with black eyes, scars and bruises and bandages. A bikini is the uniform.

A portion of profits goes to women's shelters.

I mean, if we're going to exploit women under the guise of empowering them, let's not take any half measures.

If you can get them to function and not steal, could also be a second (day) job for crackwhores.
 
minnesotaboy
22 minutes ago  
Empowerment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
21 minutes ago  

PvtStash: please tell us more about how all people's voices and votes all need to be counted again.


and yet, if it turns out hes a criminal, then that sorts itself out doesnt it?  so yep, current voter counting system works fine.
 
Famishus
20 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.


A friend of mine always says she's going to hire prostitutes to clean her house because they're cheaper than a maid service.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: moto-geek: "empowerment"

riiiiight

Part of me was "empowered" by those bikini pics.


I am jealous of that girl's body. How does she manage that these days? My exercise regime has dropped to zero since the shut-in.  I'm just trying to keep the flabbiness at a manageable level.

Looking good, girl.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
19 minutes ago  

chasd00: "It's a powerhouse that uplifts coffee enthusiasts, tea drinkers, and protein shake lovers alike through women empowerment and customer care. "

lol right.

give the women 75% of profit and allow them to set the price weekly by vote then you can at least entertain the word empowerment.


It's a drive through coffeehouse.   Just go compete with them    The amazing thing about our economy is that there are so many low investment opportunities out there.   The workers can own the means of production.    Put down Marx and Foucault and get to work.   Now, here's the fun part.  After working your ass off to get it off the ground, give every new worker an equal share of the profits.   That's where people never do anything but lip service.   You model is Zombie Economics.  Capitalism to build something up with owner investment and then declare an apocalypse and share the wealth.

The other side of the equation is slow day means no net income for anyone.
 
oopsboom
18 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: Empowerment:

[Fark user image 320x456]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
khatores
16 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Acidicnads: I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.

you're welcome.


What a guy who actually cleans gutters while wearing a kilt might look like...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
genner
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
"empowerment, freedom, functionality, and togetherness."

I would like to see a visual representation of their employees. I am going to guess there is a certain expectation of body style.
 
Magnanimous_J
12 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.


I'm personally in the market for a bikini electrician and a bikini tax attorney.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
9 minutes ago  

Devo: Acidicnads: I don't need coffee served to me, it is actually pretty easy and way cheaper to make it at home.

Call me when they have bikini landscaping services. My gutters need cleaning and these dandelions are out of control.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNmJEQ​9sD3k

There was a service like that in Memphis for a while. I sent them to my grandfather's house.


Trying for the inheritance a bit sooner than originally anticipated, eh?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  

chasd00: give the women 75% of profit and allow them to set the price weekly by vote then you can at least entertain the word empowerment.


First part is great. Second part amuses me because I'm imagining them voting for a price plan of "$2 for normals, $20 if you order without at any point looking at my face"
 
knight_on_the_rail [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You don't go there for the coffee, just like you don't go to Hooters for their food.


Pretty sure I went there for the coffee once.  Was dealing with one of the worst hangovers of my life and didn't know what was happening.  Just saw the word "coffee".  Same thing also happened somewhere around Seattle only a few days earlier... kind of weird now that I think about it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: What sort of weirdo buys their coffee from these places?
Hooters and all those places I just don't get. WTF is the appeal? It just all seems so pathetic on everyone's part.


Ask Lou Williams. He goes to strip clubs for the food.
 
brizzle365
7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Something something, they eat their beans, something something, then shiat them out to sell to undersexed middle aged men. Just like nature intended.


FTFY
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

oopsboom: so on one hand...theyre basically working as non-contact stripper waitresses.  for tips.  that get split and can be confiscated when you're late or basically any other reason. (not wearing enough makeup... wtf is that?  out of uniform?  lol)  thats on them.  they knowingly took a shiatty job with shiatty rules.  read your employment contract.


So weird when we have folks like you who think it's perfectly okay for companies to blatantly violate labor laws and laws against theft.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: What sort of weirdo buys their coffee from these places?
Hooters and all those places I just don't get. WTF is the appeal? It just all seems so pathetic on everyone's part.


Some people are sexually attracted to women.
 
chasd00
6 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: chasd00: "It's a powerhouse that uplifts coffee enthusiasts, tea drinkers, and protein shake lovers alike through women empowerment and customer care. "

lol right.

give the women 75% of profit and allow them to set the price weekly by vote then you can at least entertain the word empowerment.

It's a drive through coffeehouse.   Just go compete with them    The amazing thing about our economy is that there are so many low investment opportunities out there.   The workers can own the means of production.    Put down Marx and Foucault and get to work.   Now, here's the fun part.  After working your ass off to get it off the ground, give every new worker an equal share of the profits.   That's where people never do anything but lip service.   You model is Zombie Economics.  Capitalism to build something up with owner investment and then declare an apocalypse and share the wealth.

The other side of the equation is slow day means no net income for anyone.


well, ok I wasn't implying any kind of philosophy. What i meant was the patrons come for the girls more than the coffee, the cost of a cup of coffee is disconnected from the value in this case. Let the girls set the price because they have the power to influence patron business. Give them a cut of the profit in order to make sure they have an incentive to maximize price. The rest will sort itself out assuming it doesn't devolve into a prostitution ring first.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
You want an awkward conversation? Drive back around and tell her you found a hair in your coffee.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: "empowerment, freedom, functionality, and togetherness."

I would like to see a visual representation of their employees. I am going to guess there is a certain expectation of body style.


Fun fact! In 49 out of 50 states, you can discriminate against employees based on height and weight.

/ Hooters in Michigan was shocked to find out that they couldn't fire someone because she didn't stay at an unhealthy weight.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You want an awkward conversation? Drive back around and tell her you found a hair in your coffee.


I doubt there'd be much hair at that joint.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  

oopsboom: so on one hand...theyre basically working as non-contact stripper waitresses.  for tips.  that get split and can be confiscated when you're late or basically any other reason. (not wearing enough makeup... wtf is that?  out of uniform?  lol)  thats on them.  they knowingly took a shiatty job with shiatty rules.  read your employment contract.


Read TFA.  You can't legally contract out of federally-mandated work conditions.  Which is a good thing for everyone, including businesses...unless you're some kind of Randian nutjob.

"Yeah, Joe signed his employment contract here at the nuke plant, so, we just have him drive the waste home in his pickup truck.  WAY cheaper than disposing of it properly..."
 
chasd00
less than a minute ago  

meanmutton: Random Anonymous Blackmail: "empowerment, freedom, functionality, and togetherness."

I would like to see a visual representation of their employees. I am going to guess there is a certain expectation of body style.

Fun fact! In 49 out of 50 states, you can discriminate against employees based on height and weight.

/ Hooters in Michigan was shocked to find out that they couldn't fire someone because she didn't stay at an unhealthy weight.


unhealthy over or underweight? most hooters i've been in can go either way...
 
