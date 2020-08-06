 Skip to content
(WLWT)   What is round on both sides but has COVID in the Middle?   (wlwt.com) divider line
Lyger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Oval Office?

\I can dream
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Starting to think I should send my kids to meet Trump before school starts. Might be the easiest way to get tested in this country.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
AN EMBARRASSED NUCLEOTIDE!

Did I get it right?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
on one hand I get evil smiles about it, but compared to other red staters, it seems he's been a bit more proactive in fighting the virus.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ODeWineO?
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My morbidly obese neighbour who also suffers from gigantism?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A fat guy with covid-19

Rtfas

Closer enough
 
sniderman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ocovido?
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What do you wanna bet it was a false positive?
 
netweavr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No symptoms and from the quick test? It might be a false-positive
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: A fat guy with covid-19

Rtfas

Closer enough


Hey
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
your intubated mom
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The nelsonhaha.jpg that is in my soul is too large to upload to fark.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
is it jared
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stealer's Wheel?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meet the POTUS anyway.

shake his hand... cough on him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

AND YOU HAVE COVID!!!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For Farkers having trouble, the category Subby picked was "Places Trump is visiting today not normally known for golf"
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ohioians are people too
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a small price to pay to get out of having to meet the cadet.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Worst. Oreo. Ever.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: AN EMBARRASSED NUCLEOTIDE!

Did I get it right?


Polymerase in see-through panties is what you're looking for...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Advisor: "Trump is coming to Ohio, would like to meet."
DeWine: injecting Covid into his arm..." You were saying?"
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has anyone been tracing Killary's whereabouts all of this time? That's a lot of Republicans about to meet Trump that keep testing positive so I think we need to know where she is and how Clinton learned to weaponize Covid-19.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Genuinely surprised I couldn't find a "Wait, it's all Ohio?" "Always has been" but for COVID.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Opacity: not normally known for golf


The Memorial golf thing is pretty well know in golf. Just sayin.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: on one hand I get evil smiles about it, but compared to other red staters, it seems he's been a bit more proactive in fighting the virus.


It was all for show.  He backed down on the significant things that would have helped because of y'all qaeda. It is those last missed steps that make the difference.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So damn close. I consider my Holy Grail of all wishes is for Trump to become infected. And not the asymptomatic kind. I want it to be painful and enduring, much like his presidency has been to our citizens.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: your intubated mom


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was pretty afraid of this Covid thing in the beginning. Now I'm kind of cheering it on.
It's made me a bad person. Damn virus.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Has anyone been tracing Killary's whereabouts all of this time? That's a lot of Republicans about to meet Trump that keep testing positive so I think we need to know where she is and how Clinton learned to weaponize Covid-19.


Pshaw.  Everyone knows you make yourself publicly visible when you employ assassins.  Part of the cover.
Ask where her assassin is, and if they are moon-faced and hate joy.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least Dewine has been pretty sane on the state response. I guess I'll reserve schadenfreude for now.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: ohioians are people too


[Citation Needed]
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My cousin Skinny?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lyger: The Oval Office?

\I can dream


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Has anyone been tracing Killary's whereabouts all of this time? That's a lot of Republicans about to meet Trump that keep testing positive so I think we need to know where she is and how Clinton learned to weaponize Covid-19.


I have been saying for months that they are eventually going to move on to "actually there is no virus, Hillary is poisoning people with Cantarella".
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pinner: I was pretty afraid of this Covid thing in the beginning. Now I'm kind of cheering it on.
It's made me a bad person. Damn virus.


No.
HUMANS and their reactions to the virus that endangered you and those you cared about made you a bad person.

The virus is just the virus.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A round tuit?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh, better than de-bourbon testing positive

Cheers!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: So damn close. I consider my Holy Grail of all wishes is for Trump to become infected. And not the asymptomatic kind. I want it to be painful and enduring, much like his presidency has been to our citizens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: ohioians are people too


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quiotu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THE Ohio State Governor, you say...
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Covid-DeWineteen?
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: RanHakubi: AN EMBARRASSED NUCLEOTIDE!

Did I get it right?

Polymerase in see-through panties is what you're looking for...


You leave my fetish out of this.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Churches!
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Well, at least Dewine has been pretty sane on the state response. I guess I'll reserve schadenfreude for now.


He may be zealous Republican governor that swore in on 9 bibles but, dammit, he's our zealous Republican governor that swore in on 9 bibles.
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Pinner: I was pretty afraid of this Covid thing in the beginning. Now I'm kind of cheering it on.
It's made me a bad person. Damn virus.

No.
HUMANS and their reactions to the virus that endangered you and those you cared about made you a bad person.

The virus is just the virus.


Yeah, I know.
Just want to maintain some bit of hope for humans in general, but the virus has been shining a light on what's inside them. Like sticking lightbulbs up their asses.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At this rate eventually someone is going to get through to Trump.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now watch Michigan annex Toledo.  In their weekend state, almost a pun there, Ohia will be unable fight back.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: Opacity: not normally known for golf

The Memorial golf thing is pretty well know in golf. Just sayin.


To you and me, but they didn't sell themselves to Trump, so to him they're unknown (I probably should have added "not normally known to Trump for golf")
 
