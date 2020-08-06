 Skip to content
(Untapped Cities)   Building from the 1964-65 World's Fair somehow made it from New York City to St. Louis is now home to a pizza joint. No word it yet if the world's best pizza place has rubbed off on it   (untappedcities.com) divider line
    St. Louis, Missouri, Spanish Pavilion, New York City, New York, host city of Queens, heart of downtown St. Louis, World's Fairs, Breckenridge Hotels  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, because it's Imo's. It's like eating tomato paste and Velveeta on a matzo cracker. Gross. How do I know? I farking lived there. Hate that stuff.
 
happyleper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: No, because it's Imo's. It's like eating tomato paste and Velveeta on a matzo cracker. Gross. How do I know? I farking lived there. Hate that stuff.


And this thread is done in one.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago, Detroit, and New York all have Pizza arguments.

St. Louis asks "But what if instead of pizza we did a war crime against pizza instead?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: No, because it's Imo's. It's like eating tomato paste and Velveeta on a matzo cracker. Gross. How do I know? I farking lived there. Hate that stuff.


And, we're done here.
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
it's the lobby of a hotel, but I guess calling it a pizza place gets more clicks
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yea, but the important question is, "What is happening in the basement?"
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's the square beyond compare.

Yes, I like Imo's pizza.

No, I don't care if you do or don't.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zez: it's the lobby of a hotel, but I guess calling it a pizza place gets more clicks


Well, it was the lobby of a hotel, back when those were two hotels.

Now that it is one hotel, the lobby is on the Broadway Ave. side of the combined buildings.

Really, it's role is to hold the sports bar, restaurant, that godawful pizza place, and some function space on the upper floor.

\ Stayed in that hotel quite often over the last five years for work.
 
hubcity
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One might concoct a tour that includes pieces of the '64 World's Fair that have been scattered to the four winds...you'd start in Queens, head down to Orlando for Carousel of Progress (but not Test Track, since nothing of the original World Of Motion that was made out of the Magic Skyway survives), hit St. Louis for this and then Disneyland for It's A Small World and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

Lotta Disney in the list, but then there was a lot of Disney at the Fair.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
St. Louis style pizza comes with a bloody knife and some ammo.

Maybe that's East St. Louis style..
 
monstera
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
who the fark is rubbing off on pizza ?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MayoBoy: It's the square beyond compare.

Yes, I like Imo's pizza.

No, I don't care if you do or don't.


I like Imo's as well (say what you will about the rest, but I love the sauce).  Only downside is the price.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have to admit there is a certain beauty to pizza that can be prepared without yeast, using only baking powder. You no longer need to have thought the day before "oh I'm gonna make pizza".
 
fallingcow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If provel's involved then it doesn't matter, because the industrial waste passing as "cheese" will cover up any quality the pie may have had.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No offense.  But that is one fugly building.

I have a soft spot for Brutalist looking bldgs where it's so ugly it's interesting, but it's ugly and dull.
 
ds_4815
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubcity: One might concoct a tour that includes pieces of the '64 World's Fair that have been scattered to the four winds...you'd start in Queens, head down to Orlando for Carousel of Progress (but not Test Track, since nothing of the original World Of Motion that was made out of the Magic Skyway survives), hit St. Louis for this and then Disneyland for It's A Small World and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

Lotta Disney in the list, but then there was a lot of Disney at the Fair.


Uniroyal tire on the side of I-94 near Detroit as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aw, St. Louis.  The definition of a "midwestern city in decline".  Amazing that they still have things like a MLB baseball team; they've lost 64% of their population since 1950 and now are smaller than the mid sized city I live in (Riverside, California).
 
BraFish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know I'm in the minority, but I actually like Imo's pizza (went to college in Peoria, IL).  Obviously, it wouldn't be my first choice, but who wants to eat the same thing all the time?  Cracker crust that melts in your mouth.  I'm also a fan of Totino's frozen pizza (I call it "candy pizza") so you probably shouldn't trust my opinion.

Trust that this is the best pizza in the world though:  https://papasaverios.com/
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: No, because it's Imo's. It's like eating tomato paste and Velveeta on a matzo cracker. Gross. How do I know? I farking lived there. Hate that stuff.


I said good day to you!
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: darkhorse23: No, because it's Imo's. It's like eating tomato paste and Velveeta on a matzo cracker. Gross. How do I know? I farking lived there. Hate that stuff.

I said good day to you!


I had to suffer through Imo's for decades. Then I moved to NYC and was rewarded with real pizza.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another one of the buildings was transported about a half hour away from my house.  I don't know if it was actually called the Austrian Pavilion, but the Austrians built it.  It was the main chalet for the ski area near me.  It burned down in 2011, and the owner had no insurance on it.  It was torn down, and the place sat empty until a couple years ago, investors built a new building and are about to resume skiing operations.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dominos?
 
