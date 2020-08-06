 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Georgia schools respond swiftly as images of crowded, maskless students go viral. By suspending the kids who took the photos   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Things like this happen all the time. A student or staff member posts a simple picture or video, and is punished by the powers that be.  I'm not talking whistleblowers under whistleblower protection or testifying or writing an essay or doing an interview.  I mean just posting a video or picture, then being punished for the posting.

Question: when has this ever worked out well for the people doing the punishing?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope the coming lawsuits bankrupt this miserable excuse of a school district.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Things like this happen all the time. A student or staff member posts a simple picture or video, and is punished by the powers that be.  I'm not talking whistleblowers under whistleblower protection or testifying or writing an essay or doing an interview.  I mean just posting a video or picture, then being punished for the posting.

Question: when has this ever worked out well for the people doing the punishing?


Maybe this time will be different!

/The prayer of the insane, the gambler, and School administrators
//Apparently
///Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"So here are the viral photos which caused these kids to be suspended. Right here. In our article about them being suspended for making these photos public. Here are the photos, public. The ones that got the kids in trouble."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Problem solved.

I SAID PROBLEM SOLVED! GOOD DAY TO YOU, SIR!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fascists hate people with cameras, why is that? Thank god everyone has a camera now!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: "So here are the viral photos which caused these kids to be suspended. Right here. In our article about them being suspended for making these photos public. Here are the photos, public. The ones that got the kids in trouble."


Barbara Streisand reporting
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I always saw school suspensions as mini-vacations.  Deliberately got into fights with friends in the morning so we'd both get suspended, then meet up with them and play video games during the days we had off.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Opening schools has fixed the COVID-19 problem once and for all.

But...

ONCE AND FOR ALL!!
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good. The suspension may save someone's life.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whistle blower law for the win!

Oh yea I forgot, we shiat that bed already.

Sorry kid, but martyrs get statues...

Statues, well we have a bit of a problem with statues at the moment.

How about a box of candy?  Kids like candy...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heil.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:  One of the teens who posted photos, 15-year-old Hannah Watters, told BuzzFeed News she received a five-day, out-of-school suspension for posting one photo and one video on Twitter.

Five farking days?  OSS?  For posting a farking picture of some stuff that happened online?  Holy shiat!  My sophmore year in high school a guy grabbed my girlfiend's ass in the lunch line so I punched him in the face.  We each got one day of detention, after school and in-house, and had to take care of the equipment for the girl's basketball game that night.  That's it.  And, I kind of ended up getting along with the guy.  WTF is going on here?  She's black, isn't she?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good for the kids, they'll be safer on suspension.
 
Garaba
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm so a student documented and shared with the world the Covid safety measure the school was taking..... and got punished for it.

ACLU must already be calling. Because these kind of punishments have never stood under scrutiny.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
looks like a good reason to move out of Georgia besides it being Georgia
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Things like this happen all the time. A student or staff member posts a simple picture or video, and is punished by the powers that be.  I'm not talking whistleblowers under whistleblower protection or testifying or writing an essay or doing an interview.  I mean just posting a video or picture, then being punished for the posting.

Question: when has this ever worked out well for the people doing the punishing?


It probably works way more often than any of us will ever know.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Watters said her family plans to fight the suspension.

They want her to go back to school? Why?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crisis averted! Huh, that's weird...I can't taste the whisky in my coffee...or my coffee for that matter.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure the administration appreciates all of the questions about their decision making abilities. Not the local principal and superintendent, they're glorified grunts, I'm referring to the people higher up in the state food chain. People in the state department of health and the governors office.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure several of those students pictured will also be going viral.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So when did our country become some second rate authoritarian banana republic?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mofa: "So here are the viral photos which caused these kids to be suspended. Right here. In our article about them being suspended for making these photos public. Here are the photos, public. The ones that got the kids in trouble."


Rachel Maddow, is that you?

/next up, suspending the kids who test positive
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mactheknife: I always saw school suspensions as mini-vacations.  Deliberately got into fights with friends in the morning so we'd both get suspended, then meet up with them and play video games during the days we had off.


Your username checks our sir!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Things like this happen all the time. A student or staff member posts a simple picture or video, and is punished by the powers that be.  I'm not talking whistleblowers under whistleblower protection or testifying or writing an essay or doing an interview.  I mean just posting a video or picture, then being punished for the posting.

Question: when has this ever worked out well for the people doing the punishing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: mofa: "So here are the viral photos which caused these kids to be suspended. Right here. In our article about them being suspended for making these photos public. Here are the photos, public. The ones that got the kids in trouble."

Rachel Maddow, is that you?

/next up, suspending the kids who test positive


They're calling it a 14 day quarantine, not a suspension
 
