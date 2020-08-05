 Skip to content
(The Motley Fool)   In addition to pimping super secret stock tips, Motley Fool apparently also has articles. Here is an insightful one on how Las Vegas screwed the pooch on Covid-19, with help from L.A   (fool.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nevada, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Las Vegas Strip, Fourth of July weekend, Clark County, Nevada, Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, surging COVID-19 case count, Paradise, Nevada  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Governor Sisolak,

You gotta know when to hold them, know when to fold them. Know when to walk way, know when to run. You never count your money, when you are sitting at the table, there'll be time enough for counting, when the dying is done.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The reality is that the Nevada coronavirus response will be examined and ridiculed mercilessly in the coming weeks, months, and years, as cases upon cases continue to be traced back to Las Vegas."

Ouch.

"The good news is that people [from other states] have started to stop coming on their own."

Double-ouch.

"For those of us who live in Las Vegas, the reality is that our government has virtually abandoned us."

It's like the third world.  Maybe we can send in helicopters and evacuate innocent people to safe zones in Utah or something.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to the guanopsychotic mayor of LV?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most places don't have functioning governments and haven't for a long time. This is what you get when you play Starve The Beast for keeps.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lot of biatching from a guy who doesn't live there. Just like he's making his money writing his stupid columns, other people need to work too. Who cares if the out of towners get sick, they made the choice to come, and the vast vast majority of them will be fine anyway. Just goes to show how quickly society could recover if the jackasses in charge didn't make it illegal to work.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was there when they proposed the first lockdown. Also when they opened everything way too goddamn soon. If anyone has been to Las Vegas through the airport, they can see what nightmare of disease their experience is going to be from the time they step off the plane. An entire city where the main form of entertainment and the reason people come there is touched by people from all over the planet and all over the world. They grope EVERYTHING, often while drunk or high. Chips, dice, cards, machines, tables, chairs, wheels, euugghhh... I didn't want to go into these places BEFORE the virus. Damned if I would now.

For an example of how filthy that place can get, show up one day when one of the casinos decides to steam clean its carpets, the ones that are designed to hide dirt. You're going to need a hazmat suit. If the entire city was dipped in Betadine it still wouldn't be enough.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The reason I'll never go back to Las Vegas is pretty simple: I don't trust them to keep me safe. I know this has always been a jokey part of their myth, but it came into stark relief in the pandemic.

Las Vegas locals don't view you as anything but a walking wallet to pump dry and send home sick. That's their right, but it makes for pretty terrible tourism copy.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's hard to run a tourist town without tourists.  Nevada had the choice to open the casinos, or have the entire state unemployed with the bonus of no tax revenue.  Now, if we had a functional, non-rabid conservative Senate, it would be possible for the Feds to put everybody on the government dole for six more months to a year, plus backfill their tax losses, to effect a continued shutdown, but we don't, for reasons I bring up in every thread (the design of the constitution gives anti-government conservative voters excess power in the Senate).
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Lot of biatching from a guy who doesn't live there. Just like he's making his money writing his stupid columns, other people need to work too. Who cares if the out of towners get sick, they made the choice to come, and the vast vast majority of them will be fine anyway. Just goes to show how quickly society could recover if the jackasses in charge didn't make it illegal to work.


What the actual fark?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: Lot of biatching from a guy who doesn't live there. Just like he's making his money writing his stupid columns, other people need to work too. Who cares if the out of towners get sick, they made the choice to come, and the vast vast majority of them will be fine anyway. Just goes to show how quickly society could recover if the jackasses in charge didn't make it illegal to work.


The funny part is, he does live there.  He's a professional gambler in addition to being an investor.

But a better question is "Why does that even matter?"  I don't have to live in Florida to know that hurricanes are things to avoid.  Are people only allowed to criticize things in their own towns?   What does living in LV have to do with identifying a bad plan?

I hesitate to even call it a plan.  It was more of a wish that things will be fine.  This is what happens when your entire economy is based on people flying in and dumping the money they earned elsewhere.  LV citizens are hostages to their own low value-added economy.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Motley Fool is an actual news column? I thought it was one of those "here is how to save $10,000 a month" bait sites
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The Motley Fool is an actual news column? I thought it was one of those "here is how to save $10,000 a month" bait sites


They were better twenty years ago, but they have to compete with a lot of "hot stock tip" sites like SeekingAlpha so they offer that now as well.

This is an example of the better stuff they offer:  https://www.fool.com/podcasts​/answers/
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I did not read the article.

Motley Fool started as a legit site with good investment information.

They morphed into a pump-and-dump shill for penny stocks.

Not giving them my traffic.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ugh. Motley Fool sucks.

I've seen this ad: 'Motley Fool issues rare "double-down" Buy Alert' on financial news sites for years. Every. Single. Day. So it ain't rare, and anyway describing investing using gambling terms rubs me the wrong way.

Maybe it's because I have have a strongly libertarian father in law, who is completely dependent on disability payments to get by and has no resources to invest, who loves to talk about the "Motley Fool take" on whatever the latest stock-bro fad is.
 
