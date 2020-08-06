 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Beirut explosion linked to Russian ship storing ammonium nitrate left in port, called 'floating bomb', failed IQ test   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lebanon, Ammonia, Lebanon's director, FRANCE'S MACRON, city's port, metric tons of ammonium nitrate, Nitrogen, devastating blast  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any disaster that Russia isn't connected to in some way?

/probably shipped Covid to China too
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawyers said the ship was abandoned by its owners after running out of supplies and the crew had to eventually be repatriated back to Russia because of immigration restrictions on a prolonged stay in Beirut.

Keep them on the ship so they have incentive to help keep the cargo safe.

I heard a story, which I want to believe, about the Italian raid on British battleships in Alexandria in 1941. Some of the frogmen were captured. To give them incentive to talk, Royal Navy sailors kept them prisoner in a lower deck of a ship they were targeting, a place that would flood if a bomb blew a hole in the bottom.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA


I think the point of the Fox "News" article is something to the effect of "some people are saying the ammonium nitrate was effectively a bomb therefore Trump is correct and everyone who says it wasn't a bomb is part of the librel conspiracy to make him look bad"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA


The point is everything Fox News said was false or misleading.
A Russian ship pulled into port several years ago, unauthorized, for repair.
The cargo was confiscated and offloaded for storage in a warehouse.
It was stored there without guard or maintenance.
No ship exploded.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It should had been easy enough for a court or ministry to order that cargo to be auctioned off due to the danger storage posed. There may had been complications in determining actual ownership of that cargo that could take years to move through courts. So whatever was going on, eventually rule that some party owes compensation based on the value of the shipment, since the government was forced to get rid of the goods before whatever proceedings could be concluded.

Ultimately, the result of any investigation will show that there were a bunch of red flags and a series of individuals decided that 'it's not my job' was an appropriate response to addressing the situation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA

The point is everything Fox News said was false or misleading.
A Russian ship pulled into port several years ago, unauthorized, for repair.
The cargo was confiscated and offloaded for storage in a warehouse.
It was stored there without guard or maintenance.
No ship exploded.


In that article, the authors are putting lots of things in scare quotes like "financial difficulties" and "technical problems" to make it sound like the Lebanese seized the cargo for nefarious purposes.

Here's a better explanation:  https://slate.com/news-​and-politics/20​20/08/rhosus-beirut-nitrate-ship-explo​sion.html

Basically, lots of piece of shiat ships are sailing around with poor crew members and when these break down, they are abandoned by their owners because it costs more to fix the ship than to deliver the stuff on the ship.  This one happened to break down near Beirut and was abandoned there.

There's a lot of stuff what went' wrong after that, but Lebanon didn't want the stupid ammonium nitrate.  They can just go buy it if they want some.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember the Maine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes it came in a Russian ship, but lets be honest...Lebanon kept it there. You can't blame Russia for this.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tl;dr It's not my job to keep the 2750 kg of ammonium nitrate safe, that's someone else's job.

Repeat until explosion.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And technically not a Russian ship.  A ship owned by a Russian living in Cyprus and flagged to Moldova.

The ship was built by Tokuoka Zosen K.K. in Naruto, Japan, as the grab suction dredger Daifuku Maru No. 8 for the Japanese shipping company Daifuku Kaiun KK and delivered in October 1986.[5] In 2002, the ship was sold to another Japanese shipping company, Nishi Nippon Kaiyo, but was reportedly sold already in March of the same year to a South Korean owner and renamed Seokjung No. 505.[1][2]
In March 2005, the ship was sold to Hong Kong Zheng Long Shipping Co Ltd, renamed Zheng Long and registered briefly under the Belizean flag. In June of the same year, the ownership changed to another Hong Kong-based shipping company, Rui Hua (HK) Shipping Co Ltd, and the vessel was reflagged to Panama. In June 2007, the ship was sold to a Panamanian-registered company, Sea Star International Shipping Group Inc, and renamed New Legend Glory.[1][2]
The ship's most recent reported registered owner, Panamanian-registered Briarwood Corp, acquired the vessel in August 2008 and renamed it Rhosus. After lengthening and conversion to a general cargo vessel, the vessel was reflagged first to Georgia in 2009 and later to Moldova in 2012.[1][2] By 2013, Rhosus was owned by Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin, who was born in Khabarovsk and was reported to be living in Limassol, Cyprus, in 2020.[3]

The sea is far more lawless than most people know.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

King Something: johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA

I think the point of the Fox "News" article is something to the effect of "some people are saying the ammonium nitrate was effectively a bomb therefore Trump is correct and everyone who says it wasn't a bomb is part of the librel conspiracy to make him look bad"


Trump said it was an attack, so if he's correct then Russia must have been the attacker.  But Putin and Russia are very fine people and would never do such a thing, so Trump must be wrong.  But Trump is never wrong, so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA

The point is everything Fox News said was false or misleading.
A Russian ship pulled into port several years ago, unauthorized, for repair.
The cargo was confiscated and offloaded for storage in a warehouse.
It was stored there without guard or maintenance.
No ship exploded.


I would have to say Fox was correct saying the AN was linked to a Russian ship.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that was in 2013

the port was taking care of that seized cargo and courts where siting on request to actually sell the cargo going back to even 2014-2015

0 responsability on russia, if you seize my car 7 years ago dump it in a yard and it explodes this year it's on who ever seized it and didn't take care of it.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluewave69: that was in 2013

the port was taking care of that seized cargo and courts where siting on request to actually sell the cargo going back to even 2014-2015

0 responsability on russia, if you seize my car 7 years ago dump it in a yard and it explodes this year it's on who ever seized it and didn't take care of it.


Do you drive a pinto or something?
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: cretinbob: johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA

The point is everything Fox News said was false or misleading.
A Russian ship pulled into port several years ago, unauthorized, for repair.
The cargo was confiscated and offloaded for storage in a warehouse.
It was stored there without guard or maintenance.
No ship exploded.

In that article, the authors are putting lots of things in scare quotes like "financial difficulties" and "technical problems" to make it sound like the Lebanese seized the cargo for nefarious purposes.

Here's a better explanation:  https://slate.com/news-a​nd-politics/2020/08/rhosus-beirut-nitr​ate-ship-explosion.html

Basically, lots of piece of shiat ships are sailing around with poor crew members and when these break down, they are abandoned by their owners because it costs more to fix the ship than to deliver the stuff on the ship.  This one happened to break down near Beirut and was abandoned there.

There's a lot of stuff what went' wrong after that, but Lebanon didn't want the stupid ammonium nitrate.  They can just go buy it if they want some.


Another article mentioned that the Lebanese Army was "offered" the AN, but they demurred.  Article didn't mention just how many of the six letters, warning Gov. that stashing the stuff in a "hangar" was dangerous, from port authorities had been delivered when the "offer" was made.  However, why wasn't military simply ordered to truck the stuff into the desert and burn it up - slowly.?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From what I have read, the bozo who controlled the storage was hanging on for 'buyers'. This despite repeated calls for disposal or relocation.

His expected profit was about $1.5 million...
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And technically not a Russian ship.  A ship owned by a Russian living in Cyprus and flagged to Moldova.


Why is bullshiat like that allowed?

Oh yeah, rich people around the world who own shipping companies (and cruise lines) like shell games to dodge regulations and liability.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah, the photos show clearly a crater center off the dock
 
El_Swino
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reuters has a better article on this, including an interview with the ship's former captain.

It also has this picture of the AN sitting in the ship's hold.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Having thought about this situation a bit more, I've come to conclude that most people will blame corruption for what happened but the problem was in fact, NOT ENOUGH CORRUPTION.

For Instance, whatever case was working itself through the courts to determine what to do with this fertilizer would had been done quickly if someone had bribed a judge. Some of you may think, maybe no one offered a bribe. Well, the only reason to not offer a bribe to get a case solved in your favor is because there's too much risk of getting caught giving it or receiving it. The judge may also ask for too much, an amount that is a function of risk. In a more corrupt society, bribes would had been easier and lower, and fertilizer problem would have been handled more efficiently.

Other scenarios that could have solved this situation include the Minister of Agriculture confiscating the shipment. Maybe he leaves a worthless IOU from the Lebanese government to compensate some party when ownership of the cargo is determined in some uncertain future. Now, you can either gift the fertilizer in an election year to lock in a key rural constituency or merely float that idea to get whatever company usually sells it to bribe you so that you don't undercut them with free stuff. You can then auction it off and get paid for fixing the bid. So you get paid twice... once for not giving it away to farmers and a second time for rigging an auction.

I mean there's like a dozens of ways that more corruption could have saved hundreds of lives here.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a surprise! I had a feeling they had a hand in it, especially after the  reports of it being an attack were traced back to Russian propaganda. Of course Tumpenfurher also called it an attack and said "his great generals" were the source of the information while US Military sources outright denied it.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

King Something: johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA

I think the point of the Fox "News" article is something to the effect of "some people are saying the ammonium nitrate was effectively a bomb therefore Trump is correct and everyone who says it wasn't a bomb is part of the librel conspiracy to make him look bad"


Yeah, but he said his great generals said it was an attack while US Military sources actively denied that. So now we know his sources were actually Russian Generals.
 
EVERYBODY PANIC
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eight second mark.
https://vid8.poal.co/user/AOU/U70J0Kb​
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bluewave69: that was in 2013

the port was taking care of that seized cargo and courts where siting on request to actually sell the cargo going back to even 2014-2015

0 responsability on russia, if you seize my car 7 years ago dump it in a yard and it explodes this year it's on who ever seized it and didn't take care of it.


Except I'm sure part of the hesitation was selling Russian cargo and feeling repercussions.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Rapmaster2000: And technically not a Russian ship.  A ship owned by a Russian living in Cyprus and flagged to Moldova.

Why is bullshiat like that allowed?


I blame Prohibition.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On a scale of 1 to Halifax explosion, how bad is this one?

/I'm lazy
 
brizzle365
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: cretinbob: johnny_vegas: Ummm, no shiat.  I may be missing something but this was identified very early on as the cause.

/DNRTFA

The point is everything Fox News said was false or misleading.
A Russian ship pulled into port several years ago, unauthorized, for repair.
The cargo was confiscated and offloaded for storage in a warehouse.
It was stored there without guard or maintenance.
No ship exploded.

In that article, the authors are putting lots of things in scare quotes like "financial difficulties" and "technical problems" to make it sound like the Lebanese seized the cargo for nefarious purposes.

Here's a better explanation:  https://slate.com/news-a​nd-politics/2020/08/rhosus-beirut-nitr​ate-ship-explosion.html

Basically, lots of piece of shiat ships are sailing around with poor crew members and when these break down, they are abandoned by their owners because it costs more to fix the ship than to deliver the stuff on the ship.  This one happened to break down near Beirut and was abandoned there.

There's a lot of stuff what went' wrong after that, but Lebanon didn't want the stupid ammonium nitrate.  They can just go buy it if they want some.


slatesplains, strikes again!

Least now we know who is submitting them.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EVERYBODY PANIC: Eight second mark.
https://vid8.poal.co/user/AOU/U70J0Kb


clearly faked, the original footage of that angle shows no object of any kind, furthermore why would you missile something that's already on fire? I mean it's a literally certainty that it's going to detonate if it's already reacting, just a matter of time.

You clearly don't have very solid critical thinking skills if you believed that for a second.

Beirut explosion: Massive blast devastates city's port area
Youtube QzptHbxgVt0
 
