(USA Today)   Cops went to a party at a bar in LA despite, y'know, the obvious   (usatoday.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before "but but protests..."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That they all looked like they dressed as the same member of the village people?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bunch of dead cops who clearly didn't think the rules apply to them?

Shrug.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the sheriff's department denied the department held any such party.

Key word right there. Now, if someone else held the party and deputies attended......
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
don't take racism, i mean yeah that some chit of course, but seriously humans just bad all around when they get any power at all.

I find anyone that desires to carry a gun in public and police the behavior of other people is a sign of a questionable ideological following.
 
