(Washington Post)   Sure, your Capital One credit card might have been hacked and your credit score ruined, but Capital One just had to pay the equivalent of an 80-cent fine for that happening to you so as you can see it all works out in the end   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whats in your wallet?
 
hej
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Credit scores being an untrustable load of shiat seems like a "them" problem.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Whats in your wallet?


Identity theft apparently.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who had their credit score ruined over this?
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hej: Credit scores being an untrustable load of shiat seems like a "them" problem.


Try buying a house or a car in this country on an average salary without taking on debt and it becomes a "you" problem.
 
